Little Suamico, WI

Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay. On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.
Brown County inmate charged with hiring hit from jail

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been charged in Brown County with attempting to hire another inmate to kill someone. Oudy Isaac Weber, 27, is charged with Solicitation of First Degree Intentional Homicide. On July 12, a sergeant with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office went to the jail...
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Hope A. Staab, 25, Fond du Lac, Manufacture/ Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics, Manufacture/ Deliver Amphetamine, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six and one-half (6 1/2) years, on each count concurrent, but consecutive to the sentences presently serving, two and one-half (2 1/2) years initial confinement, followed by four (4) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) AODA assessment and follow through; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Maintain full-time employment/schooling combination; 8) Reimburse Metro Drug Unit $210.00 buy money. Court finds the defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program.
Green Bay caregiver agrees to pay $10K to person with HIV in ADA case

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An in-home caregiving service has settled with the federal government after it allegedly violated the Americans with Disabilities act by refusing to provide service to a person with HIV. Prosecutors say several employees of Helping Hands Caregivers LLC refused to provide service to the person. The...
Waupaca organizations seek community help to provide hurricane relief

WAUPACA (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin is doing its part to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. A Waupaca non-profit crisis center is collecting supplies for storm victims. Foundations for Living, in collaboration with Radiant Fellowship, will be driving a van full of supplies to Port Charlotte, Fla. The organizations are...
Renard’s Cheese closing Algoma store on County S

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A local cheese staple usually found in northeast Wisconsin is closing one of its stores. Renard’s Cheese announced the closure of its Algoma retail store on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The store was found on County S in Kewaunee County. The post stated that staffing...
Double murder investigation in Little Suamico

A 75-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were found outside their home. A 27-year-old person of interest was taken into custody in Oconto. A 27-year-old man, who's a person of interest, is in custody on an unrelated charge. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Get your plants drunk. Updated: 10 hours ago. Brad has...
Dogs cause serious injuries to victim near Manitowoc playground

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are looking for two dogs and their owner after a biting incident near a playground Monday afternoon. According to police, the victim was playing at Emma Radandt Park on Flambeau St. when he was attacked by the dogs at about 4:30. The victim suffered serious injuries that needed medical attention. Police described the owner and the dogs as fleeing the scene.
Pole struck in Calumet County prompts power outage

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Emergency Management has notified the public of a power outage in the City of New Holstein. According to a Tweet, the power outage is in the area of Plymouth Street, Wisconsin Avenue, and Illinois Avenue. Officials say the outage occurred due to a pole being hit.
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a fire at an historic tavern in Manitowoc County. The victim’s name was not released. He was found in an apartment on the second story of Hika Bay Tavern in Cleveland, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
Fire damages Appleton hydro plant

APPLETON, Wis. — Fire damages a hydro plant in Appleton. Crews were called to the building off of Olde Oneida and Edison streets around 11:15 p.m. Monday on the report of smoke and fire. No one was inside at the time, and no injures were reported. The cause of...
Green Bay Dismemberment Case Put on Hold, Waiting for Psychiatric Exam

Court proceedings for Taylor Schabusiness in Green Bay have been put on hold. Schabusiness is accused of the grizzly murder of Shad Thyrion in February and is facing charges including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. She was last in court on September 1st...
Two dogs bite, seriously injure male at park

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The community is being asked to help identify two dogs and their owner after a biting incident after a male was seriously injured. The incident happened at Emma Radandt Park near the playground on Flambeau St. around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the victim was playing when...
Fire at Hika Bay Tavern Results in One Death

A fire that broke out in an apartment above the Hika Bay Tavern turned fatal on Sunday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reported on Monday afternoon that emergency services responded to the Tavern at 252 Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, and found the second story apartment fully engulfed in flames.
Would-be armed robber shoots at Green Bay gas station clerk

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police are searching for the person who tried to rob a Green Bay gas station and shot at the clerk. Officers were dispatched to the Mobil gas station store at 1465 University Avenue around 9:16 p.m. Monday after a clerk reported that a male had demanded money and fired a handgun while customers were inside.
