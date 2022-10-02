Panthers linebacker, wife support single moms through foundation

CHARLOTTE — For as long as Carolina Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton has played football, Blime Macias has been by his side.

From high school to college and all the way to the NFL, the couple has stuck together. But when Littleton signed a one-year contract with the Panthers this season, the couple would find themselves living thousands of miles apart for the first time in 11 years.

Although Macias stays busy raising the couple’s two children and traveling when she can to see a game, she still finds time to give back.

“It was important to give back especially being so blessed,” Macias said.

A cause that is close to her is supporting single mothers.

Macias was raised by a single mother and her sisters were single mothers as well.

“I’ve seen them struggle because they’re older than me … So I’ve been there for my sisters and my mom through everything, and the single moms’ home really hit home for me,” she said.

