ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northglenn, CO

2 people found shot in Northglenn

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpxeP_0iJH2v1v00

NORTHGLENN, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police said two people have been shot in a Northglenn neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the 11600 block of Pearl Street around 2 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

The circumstances behind the shooting are not known at this time, but police said there is no threat to the community.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be posted as soon as they’re received.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northglenn, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Northglenn, CO
Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Northglenn, CO
Crime & Safety
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Man Arrested in 2004 Case Out of Denver

On Tuesday at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Denver Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms with serving an arrest warrant in the 200 block of East 32nd Street. Upon arrival, Pettis County Deputies approached the residence with Denver Police Detectives and...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

17-year-old suspect in fatal I-70 shooting charged as adult

DENVER — The teen accused of fatally shooting a man driving on Interstate 70 earlier this year is being charged as an adult, the Denver District Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors said Jameel James, 17, is charged in connection with the July 31 death of Kevin Piaskowski, 31. James was arrested on Aug. 12 in Westminster. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, motor vehicle theft, violating a probation order for having a firearm, and possessing a firearm as a juvenile, prosecutors said.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KKTV

2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl Street on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
NORTHGLENN, CO
KJCT8

2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

Family of 16-year-old killed in Northglenn wants answers

It was a quiet Sunday afternoon when the shooting took place. Northglenn police say a fence was broken and the two juveniles entered the yard and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the homeowner.Family members identified 16-year-old Ismael Cordova as one of the two killed.Natasha Rodriguez, Ismael's stepmother told CBS News Colorado, "This lady called me where the house was, told me what happened that two kids were shot." She then put her face in her hands and added, "We thought he was at his girlfriend's house, she called me at 8:30 at night to say she...
NORTHGLENN, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy