2 people found shot in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police said two people have been shot in a Northglenn neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the 11600 block of Pearl Street around 2 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

The circumstances behind the shooting are not known at this time, but police said there is no threat to the community.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be posted as soon as they’re received.

