ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
DC News Now

Man stabs CVS employee in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Adams St#Dc Fire#Ems#Dc Police
WUSA9

Investigation underway after CVS employee was stabbed while trying to stop theft in DC

WASHINGTON — A CVS employee was hospitalized after being stabbed while trying to stop a thief in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to a police report, a witness at the scene called 911 to report that someone was attempting to steal items from the CVS located on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, off of 6th Street Southeast, around 3:40 p.m. At the same time, an employee tried to intervene and stop the suspect from stealing.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Police release video of suspects in shooting death of DC boxing coach

WASHINGTON — Officers have released more photos and a surveillance video of the people they believe may be responsible for the shooting death of a beloved D.C. boxing coach. Arthur 'Buddy' Harrison, 62, was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. home in the 2700 block of 30th Street on Sept. 24. Police believe Harrison was targeted.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Attorney explains a Felony Vehicle Stop

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — After a viral video of a young Virginia mother being pulled over by Fairfax County Police has gone viral. A lot of people are asking questions about what is a 'felony vehicle stop'. On Monday, we asked Fairfax County Police this question, it’s the reason they...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated

A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns. In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy