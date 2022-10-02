Read full article on original website
Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
Person struck and killed by driver in Northwest DC, investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Northwest D.C. early Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident happened around 5:25 a.m. at 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest in downtown. Authorities say a female was struck and was taken to the hospital to be treated...
Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
$55K reward offered for info. on suspect in solar panel installer’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler, the man police in D.C. believe shot and killed a Baltimore solar panel installer in early August, has more than doubled to $55,000. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot the afternoon of Aug. 10 in...
Man stabs CVS employee in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted […]
22-year-old man shot to death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 22-year-old man was killed shortly before noon on Sunday morning in...
SEE IT: DC Police release video of suspects in Buddy Harrison's fatal shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance video Monday showing the two people suspected in the fatal shooting of beloved trainer and boxer Buddy Harrison. Arthur Harrison, Jr.. was killed at his home in the 2700 block of 30th Street SE around 11:39 a.m on Saturday, Sept....
Police break up fight at U Street Metro station, 1 detained
WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police (MTPD) had to a break up a brawl at the U Street Metro station Tuesday afternoon. The fight resulted in one person being detained after they resisted arrest. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for Metro, said the MTPD officers responded to a call of a...
Investigation underway after CVS employee was stabbed while trying to stop theft in DC
WASHINGTON — A CVS employee was hospitalized after being stabbed while trying to stop a thief in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to a police report, a witness at the scene called 911 to report that someone was attempting to steal items from the CVS located on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, off of 6th Street Southeast, around 3:40 p.m. At the same time, an employee tried to intervene and stop the suspect from stealing.
Police release video of suspects in shooting death of DC boxing coach
WASHINGTON — Officers have released more photos and a surveillance video of the people they believe may be responsible for the shooting death of a beloved D.C. boxing coach. Arthur 'Buddy' Harrison, 62, was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. home in the 2700 block of 30th Street on Sept. 24. Police believe Harrison was targeted.
Video: Bystanders tackle, disarm gunman police say shot man in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Bystanders kicked, tackled and disarmed a gunman police say shot a man in Montgomery County over the weekend in a frantic and tense struggle that was caught on video. Authorities say they were called to the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane in Silver Spring Saturday...
Police looking for malicious wounding suspect in Arlington, Virginia
According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of 23rd Street South at around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 25 for a report of a fight in progress. When they got there, they found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Person struck, killed by vehicle in northwest DC; road closures as police investigate
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a female is dead after being struck by a vehicle in northwest D.C. Wednesday morning. Police responded around 5:30 a.m. near 10th and Massachusetts Avenue. The victim was initially transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Officials say she died a short time later. Investigators...
Attorney explains a Felony Vehicle Stop
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — After a viral video of a young Virginia mother being pulled over by Fairfax County Police has gone viral. A lot of people are asking questions about what is a 'felony vehicle stop'. On Monday, we asked Fairfax County Police this question, it’s the reason they...
DC man shot, killed on North Capitol Street in Northwest
On Sunday, October 2, in the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of gunshots.
Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated
A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns. In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.
Young mother mistakenly detained by Fairfax Co. police wants apology
Watch video from WTOP’s news partners NBC Washington. A young mother, who had just undergone a C-section days earlier, is demanding an apology after police in Fairfax County, Virginia, mistakenly hit her car and handcuffed her during a felony traffic stop. It happened when Jamee Kimble was about to...
Leader in Arlington NAACP chapter killed in shootout in Turks and Caicos
ARLINGTON, Va. — A recent shooting in the Turks and Caicos resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left five others badly injured. One of the men killed was a leader in the Arlington, Virginia chapter of the NAACP. Kent Carter, a realtor in Northern Virginia, served as...
Police identify one of the Northern Virginia 'smash-and-grab' suspects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County have identified a suspect in the 'smash-and-grab' robbery that took place in Fairfax County on Sept. 20. Officers identified 25-year-old Lamont Marable as a suspect connected to the armed robbery at Sonia Jewelry & Boutique Inc. located at 6681 Backlick Rd. in Springfield, Virginia.
D.C. police seeking to identify two suspects wanted for Tuesday night shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Tuesday night in Northeast, D.C. Shortly before...
