The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
nbc15.com
Madison non-profit gearing up for bicycle donation drive Oct. 8
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Pumping the brakes—words that are not in Free Bikes 4 Kids Madison’s vocabulary. The Madison-based non-profit collects “gently used” bikes from the community, refurbishes them and gives them to kids and adults facing financial challenges. On Saturday, Oct. 8, they are gearing up...
nbc15.com
Middleton woman organizing donation drive to help out her hometown of Ft. Myers
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fort Myers, Florida native now living in Middleton is doing what she can to help people from her hometown in the wake of Hurricane Ian. She’s organizing a donation drive to send supplies to those affected by the storm. “So, I’m from Fort Myers,...
nbc15.com
Renovations begin for free Design for a Difference makeover at Madison nonprofit
A Middleton non-profit is recruiting new volunteers as it expands the in-person shopping schedule at its food pantry. Middleton woman organizing donation drive to help out her hometown of Ft. Myers.
nbc15.com
New initiative to help support rural entrepreneurs across the state
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $1 million initiative was announced Tuesday to provide resources, support and technical assistance to rural entrepreneurs across the state. Governor Tony Evers announced the partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. “I’m proud to be investing in...
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
nbc15.com
Wisconsin volunteers join Red Cross recovery after Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 30 Wisconsin volunteers went south to help aid with recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross announced Sunday. They join the hundreds of disaster workers working across several states to aid people facing the destruction left behind after Ian, the Red Cross said.
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
wpr.org
Where does the 'Driftless Area' get its name? The history, boundaries of the southwest Wisconsin region
Claire Holland’s three years living in Madison mostly coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, which limited how much she could explore. "Anytime — and this is sincere — when I wanted to go someplace that would make me feel good, I just started driving west," she said. "And I think I was going into the Driftless Area."
nbc15.com
Brooks kicked out of Waukesha County courtroom for second day
McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur. A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a student.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Never our intention to get political’: Wisconsin restaurant apologizes for linking pro-life to custard flavor
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular frozen custard restaurant in Wisconsin came under fire after it released its upcoming holiday-themed flavors for October. Kopp’s Frozen Custard was slammed for linking “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” to one of their Flavor of the Day offerings for October 9.
nbc15.com
Meet Bunker!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you are looking for a cute bunny to add to your home, Bunker is it!. He is currently 10-11 weeks old and loves adventure and exploring. Bunker loves his veggies and also eats hay. His favorite things are: eating, running, playing, and digging. If you...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
CBS 58
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOA secretary-designee tours Downtown Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured Downtown Beaver Dam on Monday to visit small businesses impacted by the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program. The tour highlighted Governor Tony Evers’ $4.7 million investment in small businesses in the City of Beaver Dam....
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Tony Evers, WisDOT celebrate WIS 23 improvements in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan County
GLENBEULAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was joined by officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to celebrate the improvements to Wisconsin Highway 23 (WIS 23) in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan County. Greeted by community members at the Greenbush Town Hall in the Village of...
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
nbc15.com
McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. The McFarland School District held a school board meeting Monday night, accepting the resignation of District Equity Coordinator and McFarland High School Associate Principal Anne Nichols.
WSAW
Wisconsin DHS offering grants for behavioral health workforce training
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is offering organizations grants to facilitate mental health and substance use services. The grants will prepare workforces to respond to the beliefs, practices and needs of diverse communities, according to DHS. “This grant program seeks to ensure that when...
nbc15.com
DNR encourages hunters to get deer tested for CWD before eating venison
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease before eating venison. “As a precaution, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommend against consuming meat from deer that test positive for the disease. Because infected deer can look healthy, DHS encourages testing for the disease regardless of your harvested deer’s physical condition, especially in areas where CWD is known to be present,” reads a statement from the DNR.
nbc15.com
Specialty Care Free Clinic announces new executive director
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison clinic that provides free specialty care to its patients has named its new executive director. Sheila Martin will serve as executive director of Specialty Care Free Clinic. The clinic provides free care to uninsured, low-income patients. “I am extremely excited to assume this new...
