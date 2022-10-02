ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Madison non-profit gearing up for bicycle donation drive Oct. 8

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Pumping the brakes—words that are not in Free Bikes 4 Kids Madison’s vocabulary. The Madison-based non-profit collects “gently used” bikes from the community, refurbishes them and gives them to kids and adults facing financial challenges. On Saturday, Oct. 8, they are gearing up...
nbc15.com

New initiative to help support rural entrepreneurs across the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $1 million initiative was announced Tuesday to provide resources, support and technical assistance to rural entrepreneurs across the state. Governor Tony Evers announced the partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. “I’m proud to be investing in...
nbc15.com

Wisconsin volunteers join Red Cross recovery after Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 30 Wisconsin volunteers went south to help aid with recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross announced Sunday. They join the hundreds of disaster workers working across several states to aid people facing the destruction left behind after Ian, the Red Cross said.
nbc15.com

Brooks kicked out of Waukesha County courtroom for second day

McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur. A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people with Wisconsin ties described the destruction in the...
Meet Bunker!

Meet Bunker!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you are looking for a cute bunny to add to your home, Bunker is it!. He is currently 10-11 weeks old and loves adventure and exploring. Bunker loves his veggies and also eats hay. His favorite things are: eating, running, playing, and digging. If you...
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOA secretary-designee tours Downtown Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured Downtown Beaver Dam on Monday to visit small businesses impacted by the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program. The tour highlighted Governor Tony Evers’ $4.7 million investment in small businesses in the City of Beaver Dam....
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
nbc15.com

McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. The McFarland School District held a school board meeting Monday night, accepting the resignation of District Equity Coordinator and McFarland High School Associate Principal Anne Nichols.
WSAW

Wisconsin DHS offering grants for behavioral health workforce training

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is offering organizations grants to facilitate mental health and substance use services. The grants will prepare workforces to respond to the beliefs, practices and needs of diverse communities, according to DHS. “This grant program seeks to ensure that when...
nbc15.com

DNR encourages hunters to get deer tested for CWD before eating venison

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease before eating venison. “As a precaution, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommend against consuming meat from deer that test positive for the disease. Because infected deer can look healthy, DHS encourages testing for the disease regardless of your harvested deer’s physical condition, especially in areas where CWD is known to be present,” reads a statement from the DNR.
nbc15.com

Specialty Care Free Clinic announces new executive director

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison clinic that provides free specialty care to its patients has named its new executive director. Sheila Martin will serve as executive director of Specialty Care Free Clinic. The clinic provides free care to uninsured, low-income patients. “I am extremely excited to assume this new...
MADISON, WI

