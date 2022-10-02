ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Page Six

Tom Brady doesn’t ‘give a s–t how well’ quarterback son Jack plays football

Tom Brady’s son Jack may be following in his dad’s quarterback footsteps, but the NFL player isn’t putting pressure on the 15-year-old. “I don’t give a s–t how well he does,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said in Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Brady, 45, called Jack’s games a “treat,” explaining, “Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. … I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player referred to his eldest child as “a grinder...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News

The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News

Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
The Spun

NFL Fan Who Died At Sunday's Game Has Been Identified

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan who tragically died after falling at Sunday afternoon's game has reportedly been identified. On Sunday, a man reportedly fell off an escalator while leaving the Steelers vs. Jets game in Pittsburgh. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to ridiculous Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has long been recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. But perhaps his greatest attribute as a player is his ability to improvise. Mahomes put that on display in a magical way in the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup...
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
The Spun

49ers Cut Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Win

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their active roster from the practice squad. On Tuesday, the 49ers released Snead outright, However, they reportedly are looking to bring the veteran pass catcher back on the practice squad, as long as he clears waivers. Snead,...
