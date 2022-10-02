Read full article on original website
Mary Richardson
3d ago
he's with the oklahoma turnpike authorities, ,he's taking a lot of homes,like he did when he was ceo of morgage company back in the day. I'm not for him,he's a snake in the grass
Reply(7)
13
C67
2d ago
It's a poll sponsored by KOCO 5 held by Amber Integrated (a left leaning media outlet) and only surveyed 500 people. The state has around 2.25-2.5 million registered voters. They surveyed around 1/45000th of the registered voters and tout this as an accurate poll.... Always look at the real data and not just the click bait headlines.
Reply(1)
6
Shellie Nonya
2d ago
stitt isn't my favorite but turning in to a blue state is a huge NO. After the last 2 years, I'll be voting red no matter who is running
Reply(6)
16
Related
Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday targeting medical treatments for transgender youth and called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to impose a statewide ban when it returns in February. The bill signed by the first-term Republican, who is up for reelection next month, authorizes more than $108 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for health services at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. It prohibits any of the money from being used for gender reassignment medical treatment on children under 18 years old. Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health currently offers medical services related to gender identity for those up to age 24, including puberty blockers, gender-affirming hormone therapy, and help finding surgeons who perform gender-affirming surgeries, according to its website. Stitt also called for the Legislature to ban some of those gender reassignment treatments statewide when it returns in February, saying in a statement that he wanted a prohibition on “all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies” on minors.
Gov. Stitt Signs Bill Outlawing Gender-Affirming Care At OU Children’s
Governor Kevin Stitt put pen to paper Tuesday on a bill that, in part, bans gender-affirming health care at OU Children’s Hospital. The bill, known as Senate Bill 3XX, “blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors” at the hospital located in Oklahoma City, the governor’s office said.
KOCO
California governor has put up multiple billboards in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The California governor has put up multiple billboards in Oklahoma. The billboards encourage those who want abortions to go to California. Gov. Gavin Newsom has put up signs in several states that have banned abortion. The signs read, “Need an abortion? California is ready to help.”...
publicradiotulsa.org
Thousands of public school students applied and approved to transfer under new Oklahoma law
Heading into the new school year this fall almost 11,000 students requested to transfer under Oklahoma’s new open transfer law. Of the 10,924 transfer requests, 8,417 were approved between the start of 2022 and Aug. 15. Additionally, 541 were still pending. The vast majority of requests came this summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will go to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and native governments will work as one to assist rebuild houses, companies and lives — placing politics on mute for now to focus on these in want. Hurricane Ian has resulted...
tulsatoday.com
But then, it gets worse… Hofmeister
How is it possible that an officially indicted election criminal is running for Oklahoma Governor? In case you have not been long following events, that’s Joy Hofmeister (R then D for the win, as a political opportunist) who escaped trial and very likely prison with help by political pandering scumbag district attorney, David Prater (Dist. 7, Oklahoma County), who proves the point in Oklahoma that political corruption trials should be prosecuted outside the capital (including Washing, D.C., but I digress).
KOCO
State says drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state said drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers. It all depends on the weather, as everyone waits for the next rain. The Conservation Commission said they have money ready to send out to farmers who need it and farmers are hoping that keeps the relief coming.
blackchronicle.com
Candidates for Texas Governor Evaluate Their Debate Performances – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Days after the one gubernatorial debate in Edinburg within the Rio Grande Valley, the candidates for Texas governor have been on the highway attempting to get Texans to the polls and evaluating their efficiency with three weeks till early voting begins. Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is specializing in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Stitt appoints former OESC Executive Director as new State Tourism Director
Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed the former executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Shelley Zumwalt to now become the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.
cherokeephoenix.org
First steps taken to address Oklahoma’s long standing orphaned well problem
WASHINGTON – Oklahoma is set to receive a federal grant to begin addressing an orphaned well problem that has plagued the state for decades. Since the discovery of oil in the late 1800s, an estimated 500,000 oil and gas wells have been drilled statewide. The Department of the Interior...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Stitt Says Abortion Law Could Be Changed
At a recent meeting in Jenks, Governor Kevin Stitt met with several citizens who are concerned about his stand on abortion. One of those individuals was Jeannie Kirk, a survivor of rape, who wanted to share how his hard-line policy impacted her life. She expressed her opinion that a woman who has been raped is already traumatized and does not need additional trauma in carrying a child to term that was forced upon her because it steals her personal dignity, identity, and self-worth.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma can turn tides against overdose deaths
Many Oklahomans may not realize that our state is a national leader in preventing and reducing overdose deaths. In 2017, after years of concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s drug overdose death rate fell below the national average for the first time since 2002. The state’s progress against opioids has been the result of tremendous collaboration and community mobilization. With the leadership of multiple state agencies, action by the Legislature and governor’s office, partnerships with physicians, and the tenacity of state and local law enforcement, Oklahoma reduced its rate of unintentional prescription opioid overdose death by 68% from 2013 to 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian’s aftermath in Florida
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned that President Biden might be briefed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when he visits Fort Myers Wednesday to survey harm inflicted by Hurricane Ian. Jean-Pierre mentioned the Republican governor might be joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and different state...
blackchronicle.com
John Ramirez set to be executed in Texas on Wednesday
Sign up for The Brief, our every day e-newsletter that retains readers up to velocity on essentially the most important Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi comfort retailer clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, regardless of the objection of the Nueces County district legal professional. And though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three earlier occasions, his legal professional mentioned he has no additional authorized alternatives to cease the state’s newest try to put him to dying.
blackchronicle.com
November election: Black Voters Matter stops in Texas
DALLAS — Time is winding right down to the November common election. That means it is crunch time for group like Black Voters Matter (BVM). “We’ve been on our bus tour here in the State of Texas since Friday,” mentioned Denita Jones, North Texas regional organizer for Black Voters Matter.
blackchronicle.com
Biden to meet with DeSantis, tour Hurricane Ian damage in Florida live updates
“I probably went to shul more than many of you did. You all think I’m kidding,” Biden mentioned to laughter final week throughout a ceremony celebrating Rosh Hashanah, pointing at a rabbi from Wilmington, Del. “He can tell you I’m not. I’m not.”. “I’m a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Every bill in special session at Oklahoma Capitol passes House, Senate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Every single bill that was part of the special session Friday at the Oklahoma Capitol passed both the House and the Senate. More than $1 billion worth of COVID-19 relief money now awaits the signature of the governor. On Friday, KOCO 5 spoke with Senate leadership about what projects they think will have the most impact.
Insurance Department announces health plans in 2023 Oklahoma marketplace
The Oklahoma Insurance Department has announced that seven health insurance companies will offer plans in the Oklahoma Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace for 2023. The 2023 ACA Open Enrollment Period for individual health insurance plans runs from November 1, 2022, through January 15, 2023. Seven insurers that offered individual health...
KOCO
Oklahoma promises two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of busy weekend on I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma promised two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of a busy weekend on Interstate 35. Many Oklahomans have made the drive to Texas, with all the construction zones that come with it. Now imagine putting thousands of local fans on the road at the same time.
blackchronicle.com
Florida continues with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts
WASHINGTON (CNS) — As authorities in Florida continued rescue efforts, Catholic parishes and dioceses within the U.S. moved quickly to gather assist within the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned it might take years to rebuild what was destroyed. Residents of Florida and the Carolinas...
Comments / 69