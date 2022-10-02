ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Bill Belichick Admission

Was Sunday afternoon the final matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick?. The Packers beat the Patriots in overtime on Sunday afternoon, winning on a game-winning field goal. Following the game, Belichick and Rodgers had a lengthy postgame conversation on the field. In his postgame press conference, Rodgers had a...
NFL
Boston

5 takeaways from the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers

New England's rookie third string quarterback kept it close in an overtime loss. The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, dropping the team’s record to 1-3. Entering the game without Mac Jones (out with an ankle injury), New England was quickly forced to play third-string...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
NBC Philadelphia

Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4

Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Wolfson
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
NECN

Patriots Legend Shouts Out Jack Jones After Pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers

Patriots legend shouts out Jack Jones after pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Not many people predicted the New England Patriots, without their starting quarterback Mac Jones, would lead the Green Bay Packers at halftime of Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. But that's exactly...
NFL
NECN

Report: Patriots to Add Depth With Signing of Veteran QB

Report: Patriots to add QB depth with practice squad signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots entered Tuesday with only one healthy quarterback on their active roster. That's about to change. The Patriots are expected to sign veteran Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad, NFL Network's...
NFL
NECN

Patriots Expected to Sign Free Agent Jamie Collins Again

Patriots to sign free agent LB Jamie Collins again originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jamie Collins is returning to the New England Patriots. No, this isn't a repeat headline from previous NFL seasons. The veteran linebacker is coming back to Foxboro, his agent David Canter confirmed Monday morning on Twitter.
NFL
NECN

Report: Mac Jones Unlikely to Play Vs. Lions; Bailey Zappe Could Start

Latest Mac Jones report suggests Bailey Zappe could start vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' rookie quarterback was thrust into action Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after Mac Jones' replacement, Brian Hoyer, suffered a head injury in the first quarter. Zappe performed admirably, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown pass in New England's overtime loss.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Bills#American Football#Nbc Sports
NECN

Ty Law Has Harsh Message for Patriots Rookie After Week 4 Comments

Ty Law has harsh message for Patriots rookie Jack Jones after Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones certainly doesn't lack confidence. Jones played a key role, good and bad, in the Patriots' Week 4 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers...
NFL
NECN

Patriots Need to Seize Golden Opportunity to Turn 2022 Season Around

Curran: The time is now for Patriots to turn their season around originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are 1-3 through four games. They sit last in the AFC East for just the second time since 2000. They'd have the sixth overall draft pick if the season ended today.
NFL
NECN

Who Is Patriots' Emergency Quarterback With Jakobi Meyers Out?

Who is Patriots' emergency QB with Jakobi Meyers out? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jakobi Meyers is the New England Patriots' "break glass in case of emergency" quarterback. But who takes over that role when Meyers is unable to take the field?. Patriots fans found themselves asking that very...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NECN

Patriots Report Card: Did Bailey Zappe Pass His First Test as an NFL QB?

GREEN BAY -- The Patriots, for the most part, wanted it to be known they weren’t looking at Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss as a moral victory. “No participation trophies,” said David Andrews. “Ain’t no moral victories,” said Matthew Judon. But all acknowledged that there was...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy