Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Bill Belichick Admission
Was Sunday afternoon the final matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick?. The Packers beat the Patriots in overtime on Sunday afternoon, winning on a game-winning field goal. Following the game, Belichick and Rodgers had a lengthy postgame conversation on the field. In his postgame press conference, Rodgers had a...
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers
New England's rookie third string quarterback kept it close in an overtime loss. The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, dropping the team’s record to 1-3. Entering the game without Mac Jones (out with an ankle injury), New England was quickly forced to play third-string...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers praises Bill Belichick following Packers’ win over Patriots: ‘He’s a legend’
The Packers quarterback spoke highly of Belichick after what may have been the last-ever matchup between the two. After calling Bill Belichick “the best coach of all time” earlier this week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered more praise for the Patriots head coach following Green Bay’s 27-24 overtime victory on Sunday.
Report: Robert Kraft disagreed with Patriots starting Brian Hoyer against Packers
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is “all in” on rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. In fact, he believes in the 23-year-old signal-caller so much that he reportedly thought he should have started in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers over Brian Hoyer. During a recent episode of...
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Packers beat Patriots in Week 4: Player of the game, play of the game
The Green Bay Packers survived an inspired upset attempt from the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday, using a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs and a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to win 27-24 in overtime. Here is Packers Wire’s player of the game and...
Rookie QB Bailey Zappe, Patriots Lose in Overtime to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers rebounded from a dreadful start and helped the Green Bay Packers spoil Bailey Zappe's unexpected NFL debut with the New England Patriots. Rodgers threw two second-half touchdown passes and led an overtime drive that resulted in Mason Crosby's 31-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Packers to a 27-24 victory on Sunday.
Patriots Legend Shouts Out Jack Jones After Pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers
Patriots legend shouts out Jack Jones after pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Not many people predicted the New England Patriots, without their starting quarterback Mac Jones, would lead the Green Bay Packers at halftime of Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. But that's exactly...
Report: Patriots to Add Depth With Signing of Veteran QB
Report: Patriots to add QB depth with practice squad signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots entered Tuesday with only one healthy quarterback on their active roster. That's about to change. The Patriots are expected to sign veteran Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad, NFL Network's...
Patriots Expected to Sign Free Agent Jamie Collins Again
Patriots to sign free agent LB Jamie Collins again originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jamie Collins is returning to the New England Patriots. No, this isn't a repeat headline from previous NFL seasons. The veteran linebacker is coming back to Foxboro, his agent David Canter confirmed Monday morning on Twitter.
Report: Mac Jones Unlikely to Play Vs. Lions; Bailey Zappe Could Start
Latest Mac Jones report suggests Bailey Zappe could start vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' rookie quarterback was thrust into action Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after Mac Jones' replacement, Brian Hoyer, suffered a head injury in the first quarter. Zappe performed admirably, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown pass in New England's overtime loss.
Ty Law Has Harsh Message for Patriots Rookie After Week 4 Comments
Ty Law has harsh message for Patriots rookie Jack Jones after Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones certainly doesn't lack confidence. Jones played a key role, good and bad, in the Patriots' Week 4 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers...
Will Patriots Make the NFL Playoffs? Julian Edelman Has a Message for the Team
Will Patriots make the NFL playoffs? Edelman has a message for the team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are 1-3 after the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season -- a start that leaves them with an uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. What...
Patriots Need to Seize Golden Opportunity to Turn 2022 Season Around
Curran: The time is now for Patriots to turn their season around originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are 1-3 through four games. They sit last in the AFC East for just the second time since 2000. They'd have the sixth overall draft pick if the season ended today.
Who Is Patriots' Emergency Quarterback With Jakobi Meyers Out?
Who is Patriots' emergency QB with Jakobi Meyers out? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jakobi Meyers is the New England Patriots' "break glass in case of emergency" quarterback. But who takes over that role when Meyers is unable to take the field?. Patriots fans found themselves asking that very...
WATCH: Fan Epically Fails to Grab Aaron Judge's 62nd HR After Jumping Railing
WATCH: Fan epically fails to grab Judge’s 62nd HR after jumping railing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. You gotta do what you gotta do. And when it comes to something as precious as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge crushing his record-breaking 62nd home-run of the season, this fan did it.
Patriots Show Bailey Zappe Love After Impressive Debut Vs. Packers
GREEN BAY -- Bailey Zappe saw Brian Hoyer come off the field and head toward the blue medical tent on the Patriots sideline to be evaluated for a concussion. The coaching staff’s message at that point was simple, Zappe said later. "That’s football," he said. "Play ball." Zappe...
Patriots Report Card: Did Bailey Zappe Pass His First Test as an NFL QB?
GREEN BAY -- The Patriots, for the most part, wanted it to be known they weren’t looking at Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss as a moral victory. “No participation trophies,” said David Andrews. “Ain’t no moral victories,” said Matthew Judon. But all acknowledged that there was...
