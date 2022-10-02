Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Leave Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo needs to leave Manchester United as soon as possible and heres why.
ESPN
Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources
Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
MLS・
Yardbarker
PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager
Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
Yardbarker
Two European giants battling for important Juventus man
Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test
Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
Bayer Leverkusen announce Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso as new boss as Spaniard takes first senior manager role
LIVERPOOL legend Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new manager of Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga outfit announced on Wednesday they had parted ways with head coach Gerardo Seoane. And Alonso, who had been in charge of Real Sociedad's B team up to now, will succeed the Swiss manager at...
Sporting News
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona result, highlights & analysis as Calhanoglu secures crucial Champions League win
Inter Milan secured a timely Champions League win at the San Siro as Hakan Calhanoglu's fine strike eased the hosts over the line to a 1-0 win against Group C rivals Barcelona. Both sides created chances in a busy opening in Milan, with Joaquin Correa seeing a penalty call rejected...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester City to give Erling Haaland new deal to thwart Real Madrid
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City to stop...
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Antonio Conte urges Spurs to be more clinical
Antonio Conte was pleased to see his side creating chances against Eintracht Frankfurt but accepts they need to become more clinical after they were held to a goalless draw in the Champions League Group D game. The visitors, looking to respond after losing to Premier League rivals Arsenal at the...
BBC
Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
FOX Sports
Leverkusen hires Xabi Alonso as coach, fires Gerardo Seoane
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen hired former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso as coach after firing Gerardo Seoane on Wednesday. The Bundesliga club said that it had “parted ways” with the Swiss coach and appointed the 40-year-old former Spain midfielder, who was to be given a contract through June 2024.
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: How to watch Champions League soccer for free
We have a crucial matchup for Barcelona and Inter Milan on the third matchday of UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 4 as both teams will fight to advance in a group that has been led by Bayern Munich. The match will take place at San Siro in Milan Italy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Andreas Christensen in danger of missing El Clasico after Inter injury
Barcelona suffered a frustrating night in Milan after going down 1-0 to Inter. In addition to missing a key opportunity to take control of their destiny in terms of Champions League qualification, the Blaugrana were incensed by the refereeing at the Giuseppe Meazza. To add to their woes, their defensive...
Women's Champions League Draw: Chelsea, PSG And Real Madrid In Same Group
Chelsea and Arsenal were both handed tough groups in Monday's UEFA Women's Champions League draw.
SB Nation
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs players as vegetables
Do we really want to engage more in that match? Really? Tottenham went to the Emirates, a place they very rarely win, and proceeded to not win. Shocker! It was a pretty evenly matched affair until the point where it wasn’t due to Anthony Taylor deciding to give a red card because reasons, and after that it was pretty much a forgone conclusion.
Yardbarker
Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Champions League Matchup vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain will square off with Benfica on matchday three of this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. PSG is just coming off of the 2-1 Ligue 1 home win over OGC Nice, where goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe proved to be just enough for the reigning France top-flight champions in the contest. On the other hand, Benfica comes into this fixture in keen form, as like PSG, it is undefeated in all competitions this season.
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham supporters to trust his team selections
Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to get their north London derby disappointment out of their system before they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka...
Olivier Giroud Speaks On His Return To Chelsea In The Champions League
Olivier Giroud has been speaking on his Champions League return to Chelsea on Wednesday.
BBC
Fernandes believes 'tough words' will help United
Bruno Fernandes says there were "tough words" in the dressing room after the heavy derby defeat by Manchester City on Sunday. Trailing 4-0 at half-time, Manchester United eventually lost 6-3 at Etihad Stadium, with boss Erik ten Hag questioning the players' "unacceptable" performance afterwards. Fernandes admitted the result...
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona 'are set to agree permanent deal for Antoine Griezmann' ending the fiasco that has seen the Frenchman start only TWO games and come off the bench after the 60th minute to avoid triggering £35m clause in his loan deal
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid appear likely to end a months-long fiasco involving Antoine Griezmann with reports suggesting the two clubs are close to an agreement for the France international. Griezmann, 31, re-joined Atletico Madrid last year on a two-year loan from Barcelona. The deal was subject to a number of...
Comments / 0