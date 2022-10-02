ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

ESPN

Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources

Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
MLS
Yardbarker

PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager

Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Two European giants battling for important Juventus man

Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

UEFA
BBC

PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

SOCCER
Sports
Yardbarker

Andreas Christensen in danger of missing El Clasico after Inter injury

Barcelona suffered a frustrating night in Milan after going down 1-0 to Inter. In addition to missing a key opportunity to take control of their destiny in terms of Champions League qualification, the Blaugrana were incensed by the refereeing at the Giuseppe Meazza. To add to their woes, their defensive...
UEFA
SB Nation

Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs players as vegetables

Do we really want to engage more in that match? Really? Tottenham went to the Emirates, a place they very rarely win, and proceeded to not win. Shocker! It was a pretty evenly matched affair until the point where it wasn’t due to Anthony Taylor deciding to give a red card because reasons, and after that it was pretty much a forgone conclusion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Champions League Matchup vs. Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain will square off with Benfica on matchday three of this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. PSG is just coming off of the 2-1 Ligue 1 home win over OGC Nice, where goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe proved to be just enough for the reigning France top-flight champions in the contest. On the other hand, Benfica comes into this fixture in keen form, as like PSG, it is undefeated in all competitions this season.
UEFA
BBC

F﻿ernandes believes 'tough words' will help United

﻿Bruno Fernandes says there were "tough words" in the dressing room after the heavy derby defeat by Manchester City on Sunday. T﻿railing 4-0 at half-time, Manchester United eventually lost 6-3 at Etihad Stadium, with boss Erik ten Hag questioning the players' "unacceptable" performance afterwards. F﻿ernandes admitted the result...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona 'are set to agree permanent deal for Antoine Griezmann' ending the fiasco that has seen the Frenchman start only TWO games and come off the bench after the 60th minute to avoid triggering £35m clause in his loan deal

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid appear likely to end a months-long fiasco involving Antoine Griezmann with reports suggesting the two clubs are close to an agreement for the France international. Griezmann, 31, re-joined Atletico Madrid last year on a two-year loan from Barcelona. The deal was subject to a number of...
SOCCER

