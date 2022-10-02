ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Demoted grandchildren, a determined Queen and an ‘unedifying’ public spat. Inside Europe’s new royal scandal

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her intention to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, a decision that left some members of the Danish royal family shocked and “saddened”.The monarch’s decision was announced in a statement shared by the royal palace on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that the children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, would no longer have prince or princess titles, nor His/Her Highness titles.The ruling will impact the Queen’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will instead...
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Michael Ilesanmi Has Business in Mind! Details on His Job Prior to Reality TV

90 Day Fiancé star Michael llesanmi met his now-wife, Angela Deem, after he slid into the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native’s DMs on Facebook and the two have since become one of the most well-known couples in the franchise. But what did the Nigeria native do for a living before stumbling upon reality TV fame? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Michael llesanmi’s job.
Wyoming News

A new focus on COVID-19 and children’s myopia

Nearly 190,000 African Americans have low vision, according to the National Eye Institute. That number is comprised of Black people who have had a recent vision test. Unfortunately, a Population Research and Policy Journal study concluded that Black Americans are twice as likely to have no insurance than their white counterparts. “Without medical insurance, they are less likely to go to a doctor when their vision starts to deteriorate. They...
The Associated Press

Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains

TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February. Statistics New Zealand said inflation was running at 7.3% and unemployment at 3.3%. The rate hike came on the same day the government announced its finances were in better shape than forecast. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 5.3% to 17,988.86, catching up with gains elsewhere as markets reopened following a holiday Tuesday. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a holiday.
US News and World Report

Blackstone in Talks to Buy Emerson's Assets for up to $10 Billion - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co is in talks with U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Inc to sell a part of its commercial and residential solution business assets, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter. The deal, that could be valued between $5 billion and $10 billion, would...
todaynftnews.com

Justin Sun declared to buy Credit Suisse assets and shares

Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, showed interest in purchasing stock or assets from Credit Suisse on Tuesday. He added that the international investment bank would be added to the Web3 ecosystem. Credit default swaps (CDS) are at a 14-year high, putting pressure on Credit Suisse from the market. On...
