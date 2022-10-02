Read full article on original website
Demoted grandchildren, a determined Queen and an ‘unedifying’ public spat. Inside Europe’s new royal scandal
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her intention to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, a decision that left some members of the Danish royal family shocked and “saddened”.The monarch’s decision was announced in a statement shared by the royal palace on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that the children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, would no longer have prince or princess titles, nor His/Her Highness titles.The ruling will impact the Queen’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will instead...
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After — Yara's friends not a hit with fans
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After fans rally behind Jovi after a confrontation with Yara’s friends. Here’s what viewers are saying about the awkward exchange.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
90 Day Fiance’s Michael Ilesanmi Has Business in Mind! Details on His Job Prior to Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé star Michael llesanmi met his now-wife, Angela Deem, after he slid into the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native’s DMs on Facebook and the two have since become one of the most well-known couples in the franchise. But what did the Nigeria native do for a living before stumbling upon reality TV fame? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Michael llesanmi’s job.
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
Bonds bailout aimed at stemming financial chaos has cost £3.7billion so far after fears the bill could top £65billion
The Bank of England’s bond market bailout looks set to cost far less than the £65billion it said it could spend when it dramatically intervened last week. Officials pledged to buy up to £5billion worth of long-term UK bonds a day for 13 days in order to stem the chaos that had seen their price collapse.
A new focus on COVID-19 and children’s myopia
Nearly 190,000 African Americans have low vision, according to the National Eye Institute. That number is comprised of Black people who have had a recent vision test. Unfortunately, a Population Research and Policy Journal study concluded that Black Americans are twice as likely to have no insurance than their white counterparts. “Without medical insurance, they are less likely to go to a doctor when their vision starts to deteriorate. They...
Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains
TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February. Statistics New Zealand said inflation was running at 7.3% and unemployment at 3.3%. The rate hike came on the same day the government announced its finances were in better shape than forecast. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 5.3% to 17,988.86, catching up with gains elsewhere as markets reopened following a holiday Tuesday. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a holiday.
US News and World Report
Blackstone in Talks to Buy Emerson's Assets for up to $10 Billion - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co is in talks with U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Inc to sell a part of its commercial and residential solution business assets, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter. The deal, that could be valued between $5 billion and $10 billion, would...
todaynftnews.com
Justin Sun declared to buy Credit Suisse assets and shares
Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, showed interest in purchasing stock or assets from Credit Suisse on Tuesday. He added that the international investment bank would be added to the Web3 ecosystem. Credit default swaps (CDS) are at a 14-year high, putting pressure on Credit Suisse from the market. On...
HSBC taps JP Morgan for potential Canada exit -source
TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co as the UK lender reviews its Canada business for a potential sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Palace Aides Reportedly Want To Stop Publication Of Prince Harry's Controversial Book Over Growing Concern
There's a growing concern over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir due to its potential damaging revelations about the royal family. Whether Meghan Markle's husband delays the book's release, rumors have it that the palace aides are planning to stop its publication.
