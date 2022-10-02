Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week
Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
WBBJ
Another Fall-Like Week in the Forecast
Weather Update – Saturday, October 1 – 6:00 PM. A beautiful day was in the forecast today with highs in the upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine, however it was pretty windy for most of us. Wind speeds remained in the teens for a large portion of the afternoon. As we head into the evening, we’ll drop into the 50’s and 40’s for lows. A few passing clouds may be seen but overall, mostly clear conditions are expected.
WCPO
More seasonal weather until the end of the week
It will stay clear overnight and chilly once again. With calm winds continuing overnight, we will see temperatures dip down into the low 40s and another chance at some patchy fog. Wednesday is going to be a spectacular day as well, with slightly warmer temperatures. It will stay mostly clear...
Farmers’ Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac Predict Mild Winter For Some, Bitter Cold For Others
Summer just ended and fall has just begun, but that’s not stopping the Farmers’ Almanac and The Old Farmer’s Almanac from releasing their winter weather predictions. Their official “weather forecasters” claim to use a top-secret process to achieve their “super accurate” long range prediction.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice Rinks
New York is no stranger to heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures. For the 2022-2023 season, the Farmer's Almanac predicts an early winter filled with low temperatures, slush, ice, and snow.
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
These Cute Little Caterpillars Can Predict Minnesota Winters
The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
Narcity
Ontario Weather Will See Frost Tomorrow & Here's Which Spots Are Getting Chilly
If you thought summer 2022 overstayed its welcome, then the Ontario weather's plunge into mandatory sweater vibes this week will probably excite you. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the first full week of October will send the province's daytime temperatures plummeting into November-like conditions. Mix that with the Arctic air cutting through the south later this week, and that's extra layering season, friend.
Sven Sundgaard responds to AccuWeather's winter forecast for Minnesota
Have you seen what AccuWeather's winter outlook says about Minnesota? As is always the case, every long-range forecast must be taken with a grain of salt because predicting the weather beyond a couple of weeks loses accuracy very fast. That said, long-range forecasting from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has improved...
natureworldnews.com
Forecast Warns Nearly-Record High Temperatures in Pacific Northwest
The latest forecast revealed that residents might feel near-record high to warm temperatures in the Pacific Northwest over the next few days. After Florida and South Carolina suffered from hurricanes, causing widespread flooding and damage to properties, forecasts suggested that some parts in the Pacific Northwest could feel temperature-like August rather than the warm feeling of October.
405magazine.com
Lean Into Fall
Add some versatility to your ensemble. As October makes its way on our calendars, we might question if the heat from this year’s grueling summer will impede the month’s usual breezes. Find yourself accepting both scenarios by keeping handy those classic fuzzy sweaters while also staying braced for warmer temps. Short-sleeved jackets are versatile and the perfect way to layer for warmth or for a little something extra. Invest in boots for those brisk days and slides for the opposite, but don’t be afraid to let them be the focal point of your ensemble. With Oklahoma, expect the unexpected … but always be fashionably prepared!
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Wet and windy week ahead as unsettled conditions to continue
After a mixed weekend, unfortunately things aren't set to improve much. The week ahead is set to be unsettled with rain and wind, although there will be a few sunny spells. It will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday, and Met Eireann predicts that it'll be a wet one too. Showers will become persistent throughout the day with temperatures set to reach highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
Narcity
BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow
B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Weather service: Phoenix experiences 8th driest water year since 1991
The recently ended Phoenix water year, spanning Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, was the eighth driest water year since 1991, with 4.63 inches of rain reported throughout that time, the National Weather Service in Phoenix said Wednesday. The service also reported that it was the second driest in the last five years and was less than...
Narcity
Toronto's Weather Could Be The Coldest In Months This Week & Parts Of Ontario Might Get Snow
Residents should avoid being lured in by Wednesday's sunshine and warmth. Summer isn't coming back to Ontario's weather forecast. Instead, it's getting thrown a going away party. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a sweeping cold front will push into the province on Thursday, setting up Friday to be the...
Brief warmup to be followed by November-like chill in the Northeast
Cool, cloudy, windy and wet weather conditions have stubbornly hung around over the last several days throughout the Northeast. The end of the week should offer a chance for areas to dry out and warm up, but AccuWeather meteorologists say that residents should not get used to the nicer weather because the coldest air of the season so far is on the way.
