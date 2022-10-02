Add some versatility to your ensemble. As October makes its way on our calendars, we might question if the heat from this year’s grueling summer will impede the month’s usual breezes. Find yourself accepting both scenarios by keeping handy those classic fuzzy sweaters while also staying braced for warmer temps. Short-sleeved jackets are versatile and the perfect way to layer for warmth or for a little something extra. Invest in boots for those brisk days and slides for the opposite, but don’t be afraid to let them be the focal point of your ensemble. With Oklahoma, expect the unexpected … but always be fashionably prepared!

