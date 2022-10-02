ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week

Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
WBBJ

Another Fall-Like Week in the Forecast

Weather Update – Saturday, October 1 – 6:00 PM. A beautiful day was in the forecast today with highs in the upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine, however it was pretty windy for most of us. Wind speeds remained in the teens for a large portion of the afternoon. As we head into the evening, we’ll drop into the 50’s and 40’s for lows. A few passing clouds may be seen but overall, mostly clear conditions are expected.
WCPO

More seasonal weather until the end of the week

It will stay clear overnight and chilly once again. With calm winds continuing overnight, we will see temperatures dip down into the low 40s and another chance at some patchy fog. Wednesday is going to be a spectacular day as well, with slightly warmer temperatures. It will stay mostly clear...
Environment
Narcity

Ontario Weather Will See Frost Tomorrow & Here's Which Spots Are Getting Chilly

If you thought summer 2022 overstayed its welcome, then the Ontario weather's plunge into mandatory sweater vibes this week will probably excite you. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the first full week of October will send the province's daytime temperatures plummeting into November-like conditions. Mix that with the Arctic air cutting through the south later this week, and that's extra layering season, friend.
natureworldnews.com

Forecast Warns Nearly-Record High Temperatures in Pacific Northwest

The latest forecast revealed that residents might feel near-record high to warm temperatures in the Pacific Northwest over the next few days. After Florida and South Carolina suffered from hurricanes, causing widespread flooding and damage to properties, forecasts suggested that some parts in the Pacific Northwest could feel temperature-like August rather than the warm feeling of October.
405magazine.com

Lean Into Fall

Add some versatility to your ensemble. As October makes its way on our calendars, we might question if the heat from this year’s grueling summer will impede the month’s usual breezes. Find yourself accepting both scenarios by keeping handy those classic fuzzy sweaters while also staying braced for warmer temps. Short-sleeved jackets are versatile and the perfect way to layer for warmth or for a little something extra. Invest in boots for those brisk days and slides for the opposite, but don’t be afraid to let them be the focal point of your ensemble. With Oklahoma, expect the unexpected … but always be fashionably prepared!
rsvplive.ie

Ireland weather: Wet and windy week ahead as unsettled conditions to continue

After a mixed weekend, unfortunately things aren't set to improve much. The week ahead is set to be unsettled with rain and wind, although there will be a few sunny spells. It will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday, and Met Eireann predicts that it'll be a wet one too. Showers will become persistent throughout the day with temperatures set to reach highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
Narcity

BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow

B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
AccuWeather

Brief warmup to be followed by November-like chill in the Northeast

Cool, cloudy, windy and wet weather conditions have stubbornly hung around over the last several days throughout the Northeast. The end of the week should offer a chance for areas to dry out and warm up, but AccuWeather meteorologists say that residents should not get used to the nicer weather because the coldest air of the season so far is on the way.
