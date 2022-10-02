"More House of 1,000 Corpses and less The Nightmare Before Christmas": Halloween-themed bar to open in Colorado

Photo Courtesy: Black Lagoon

Following several successful pop-ups in Colorado, the Black Lagoon Halloween-themed cocktail bar has officially announced an extended residency in Denver ahead of the spooky holiday.

Visitors will be welcomed with costumed ghosts and ghouls, a variety of spooky themed cocktails, and creepy "dungeon-like" décor.

"Guests will be able to immerse themselves in truly wicked environments that go beyond the kitchy pumpkins dotting lawns at this time of year. Its founders dub the space a goth-metal Halloween pop-up, taking their inspiration from goth culture and cult horror - think more House of 1,000 Corpses and less The Nightmare Before Christmas," a news release said.

Photo Courtesy: Black Lagoon

According to the release, specialty cocktails will include drinks like the Screaming Banshee (Botanist Gin, Giffard L’Abricot, pineapple syrup, greek yogurt), Lilith’s Cup (Mount Gay Black Barrel, Aperol, vermouth, passionfruit syrup, glitter), Closed Casket (Bruichladdich Classic, St. Remy, Giffard L’Abricot, passionfruit syrup, miso falernum) and Hellraiser (Hornitos, Chairman's Spiced Rum, Cointreau, spiced oat orgeat).

"Just don’t expect any monster mashing. BlackLagoon’s playlists are expertly curated, with something for everyone in mind. Ranging from hardcore punk and heavy metal, to up-beat pop and classic rock, each features on-theme tunes, that guests are bound to recognize," the release said.

Photo Courtesy: Black Lagoon

For more information visit the Black Lagoon website, here.