ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Beyoncé Shares A Sweet Tribute To Sister Solange After Ballet Debut

By Sharde Gillam
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnrZY_0iJH1vvI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOsCK_0iJH1vvI00

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty


Beyoncé is a proud big sister after Solange made her highly anticipated debut as a composer for the New York City Ballet. The talented beauty wrote an original score for Play Time, which premiered this week at Lincoln Center as part of NYCB’s Fall Fashion Gala with a number of performances slated for October and May. Of course, Solange’s support system, Beyoncé and Mama Tina were in attendance to support their baby girl and weren’t shy about letting their love and support be known.

Beyoncé showed support for her baby sister’s accomplishment on Instagram over the weekend when she shared a slideshow featuring photos and videos from the big evening at the ballet, including a photo of a smiling Solange as she held a bouquet of flowers.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” she wrote to Solange. “You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

“Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis,” she added referencing lyrics from her hit song “Cozy”. Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

We love this sister duo and can’t wait to see Solange’s ballet!

DON’T MISS…

Telfar Demand Increases After Beyoncé Mentions The Brand In ‘Renaissance’

Our Favorite Beyoncé Fashion Moments

Beyoncé Shares An Intimate Photo Of Her And Her Kids With A Special Message About Her Upcoming Album ‘Renaissance’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papermag.com

Beyoncé Congratulates Solange for New York City Ballet Score

Beyoncé came out in full support of younger sister Solange Knowles as she made her debut at the New York City Ballet with an original score. The piece was composed by the younger Knowles sister for the tenth anniversary of the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala, originally created by vice chair Sarah Jessica Parker and held at Lincoln Center. The 36-year-old artist made history as the first African American woman to compose a score for the company in its 74-year history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange for her big night at the ballet

It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles' big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second Black woman in the company's 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. Lido Pimienta was the first in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
TVOvermind

Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#New York City Ballet#Sis#Lincoln Center#African American
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy