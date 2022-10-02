ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Polk man dies in Sunday motorcycle crash in Ashland County

By Staff report
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfMOr_0iJH1qVf00

PERRY TWP. − A Polk man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle when it crashed on County Road 1302 Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Ethan Michael Stadler was driving a Harley Davidson Sportster west on 1302 just west of state Route 89 in Ashland County around 12:45 p.m. when the bike went off the right side of the roadway, struck a traffic sign and overturned.

Stadler, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, the release states.

County Road 1302 was closed for about two hours. Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the release.

Troopers were assisted by Polk-Jackson Fire and EMS, Ashland County Sheriff's Office and the county Coroner's Office.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ashland County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Polk, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Ashland County, OH
Accidents
Ashland County, OH
Crime & Safety
wsgw.com

Crash Victim from Ohio Identified

The driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash last week has been identified. 54-year-old Damon Allen Frantz from Wooster Ohio was driving north on Gera road Thursday morning when his pickup collided with a Cadillac SUV that was stopped behind a dump truck at a stop sign. The pickup flipped end-over-end and hit the back of the dump truck. Frantz was the only fatality in the crash, and the drivers of the SUV and Dump Truck, both from Saginaw, were not seriously injured.
WOOSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Father hurt, 2 boys killed in Canton crash

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said two boys died Saturday night and their father was hurt following a rollover crash. The wreck took place around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison Ave NW. Officers said Javon Moore, 31, was driving a Ford F550 when he lost control...
CANTON, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused of hitting girlfriend with car

SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony Friday night after he allegedly hit his girlfriend with his car during an argument. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to a Forest Drive house after a woman called police and said that her boyfriend, Antonio Burks, struck her with his car, a tan Buick Lesabre, and has since left the area.
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#County Road#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#The Highway Patrol#Harley#Polk Jackson Fire#Ems
whbc.com

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver

Still not many details on how it may have happened but the lives of two children were taken in a one-car accident in Canton on Saturday night. Canton Police say just before 9:30 Saturday night police were called to an accident in the 900 block of Harrison Ave SW. Officers found a Ford F550 had lost control, went off of the roadway, and rolled one time before striking a tree. The vehicle had three occupants including the driver, 31 year old Javon Moore of Canton, who was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries, and his two children who died at the scene. Killed were 13-year old Kayden Compton of Canton and 10-year old Brayden Kauffman of Canton. The Canton Metro Crash Team responded and continues to investigate the incident. It is unknown if drugs, alcohol, or speed were a factor at this time.
CANTON, OH
iheart.com

High Speed Chase from Carey Results in Crash, Injuries and an Arrest!

On 09/30/2022 a report was made to the Carey Police Department involving a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located at the Casey's General Store located at 1400 S. Vance St. When officers attempted to contact the driver, the vehicle traveled northbound on S. Vance St. at a high rate of speed. A pursuit continued into the 500 block of N. Vance St. where the vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole, immobilizing the vehicle. The driver, who was later identified as Bryce Martinson of Massilion, OH fled on foot, north of the village into a wooded area. A female passenger was found to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to a medical facility by Life Flight.
CAREY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

DUI charge: Councilman was three times over the limit

Seven Hills Councilperson-At-Large John R. Kulju told police he had "a lot" to drink the morning he was arrested and charged with drunk driving and crashing through mailboxes with his car. Seven Hills police responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, to the 7500 block of McCreary Road, on a report of a vehicle that had struck two mailboxes in the area and narrowly missed a resident.
SEVEN HILLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKYC

Canton police searching for suspect in double shooting

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday night, a news release said. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue N.W. Officers were called to a home there for a report of a shooting....
cleveland19.com

1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Summit County, OSHP says

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died following an early-morning crash after rear-ending a semi-truck in Summit County on Saturday, according to OSHP officials. The crash happened at 2:28 a.m. on State Route 18, located in Bath Township, on Oct. 1, according to a department press release. A 1997...
whbc.com

GoFundMe Account Set Up for Victims of Weekend Canton Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two youngsters from Canton are dead and their father seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night. 13-year-old Kayden Compton and 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman were killed when the pickup truck Javon Moore was driving went off Harrison Avenue NW near 9th Street and hit a tree.
CANTON, OH
wqkt.com

Wayne County settles with family of slain Apple Creek man

Wayne County has reached a financial settlement with the family of an Apple Creek man who was fatally shot by a deputy back in 2018. 60-year-old Rodney Geiser was killed in December of 2018, after his son called authorities to say his dad had been threatening to harm himself. Geiser was seen walking around the village with a gun to his head, and was shot when he failed to respond to officers’ requests to put the weapon down. The deputy who shot Geiser was cleared of any wrong doing in 2019. Terms of the settlement are still being finalized.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy