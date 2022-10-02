The leaves are turning and the days are getting shorter. I know the colder weather is coming, so how can I make sure my energy bills don’t skyrocket this winter?. Fall is in the air! Pumpkin spice everything is back on menus and football is on the TV. I, too, find myself spending more time indoors and contemplating turning on the heat at night. Your timing is excellent because this Wednesday is Energy Efficiency Day, and saving energy saves money. Check out these easy ways to be comfy and warm this winter without sending your utility bills through the roof.

FRISCO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO