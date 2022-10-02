ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Summit Daily News

Unsheltered in Summit Safe Parking Program will double its occupancy after it officially relocates to the Frisco Bay Marina Oct. 13

This spring, the Agape Outpost Church in Breckenridge began a construction project and was unable to host Unsheltered In Summit’s Safe Parking Program any longer. The Summit County Sheriff’s office took over for the summer, holding participants in the Summit County Justice Center parking lot with the caveat that folks would have to relocate by Sept. 30.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Meadow Mountain trailhead parking to close Oct. 4 and 5

The White River National Forest will close the Meadow Mountain Trailhead parking lot in Minturn Oct. 4-5 for maintenance. The parking lot will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Oct. 4 until 6 p.m. Oct. 5 while crews replace the old fencing with boulders. “Please find alternative parking during this time...
MINTURN, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco to host free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8

The town of Frisco has announced it will be hosting a free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park. Sew Tough Repair and town of Frisco staff will be at the park to help patch holes and repair minor tears in outdoor equipment such as coats, tents and backpacks. A Rebel Sports bike mechanic will also be at the event to provide simple bicycle repairs.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Opioid lawsuit settlement brings half a million dollars to Summit County’s region

As part of Region 5, Summit County will be part of the first round of opioid settlement funds that have been distributed. Region 5 is one of 12 regions that requested funding from the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council, who distributes the funds. In total, there are 19 regions in Colorado, and Region 5 includes Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin, Lake and Summit counties. Region 5 will receive $500,000 in funding this year.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

As winter resort opening days approach, the 10-day forecast shows more snow on the way for Summit County

As ski areas across Colorado inch closer to opening day, snow showers continue to dust mountain peaks, and weather professionals say more inches could be on the way. Longer-range forecasts from OpenSnow, an organization that tracks snow and weather conditions across the United States, report several inches of snowfall for ski areas in and around Summit County in the coming days.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre, Breck Film receive Colorado Creates grants

Colorado Creative Industries recently announced recipients of its Colorado Creates grant program for the 2023 fiscal year. A total of 121 grants will distribute $834,500 to arts organizations and communities across 28 Colorado counties. According to a news release, 46% of grant funds were awarded to rural communities in this...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Top 5 most-read stories last week: How a trio of alcohol ballot measures could impact small business, Vail Resorts’ latest announcement and why the Western Slope is Boebert country

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. ‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries. A trio of ballot measures...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area

MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
MORRISON, CO
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: How can I keep energy bills low this winter?

The leaves are turning and the days are getting shorter. I know the colder weather is coming, so how can I make sure my energy bills don’t skyrocket this winter?. Fall is in the air! Pumpkin spice everything is back on menus and football is on the TV. I, too, find myself spending more time indoors and contemplating turning on the heat at night. Your timing is excellent because this Wednesday is Energy Efficiency Day, and saving energy saves money. Check out these easy ways to be comfy and warm this winter without sending your utility bills through the roof.
FRISCO, CO
9NEWS

Ride the Polar Express in Golden this holiday season

GOLDEN, Colo. — If you haven't had the chance to ride aboard a train in Colorado's gorgeous landscape, we may have found the best reason yet to consider it. The Colorado Railroad Museum is continuing its tradition of "The Polar Express Train Ride" for 2022. Performances are held on...
GOLDEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco continues discussions about density bonuses for workforce housing

Frisco Town Council members continue to discuss a density bonus incentive, which permits a developer to exceed the maximum allowable density on a project in exchange for building workforce housing units. Currently, there are already options that allow for density bonuses, which are providing on- or off-site workforce housing. Those...
FRISCO, CO

