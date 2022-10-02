Read full article on original website
Colorado patrol plans I-70 chain law checkpoints for commercial vehiclesHeather WillardColorado State
Kindred Resort breaks ground on Keystone’s first ski-in, ski-out hotelMargaret JacksonKeystone, CO
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of ColoradoWanderlust WellmanColorado State
Summit Daily News
President of Uptown 240 backs out of development update less than an hour before scheduled start, leaving residents with unanswered questions
Community members who gathered for an update on the Uptown 240 project Tuesday were left with many unanswered questions after the president of the development backed out of the meeting less than an hour before it was supposed to begin. Owner Danilo Ottoborgo was supposed to join the lender for...
Summit Daily News
Unsheltered in Summit Safe Parking Program will double its occupancy after it officially relocates to the Frisco Bay Marina Oct. 13
This spring, the Agape Outpost Church in Breckenridge began a construction project and was unable to host Unsheltered In Summit’s Safe Parking Program any longer. The Summit County Sheriff’s office took over for the summer, holding participants in the Summit County Justice Center parking lot with the caveat that folks would have to relocate by Sept. 30.
Summit Daily News
Meadow Mountain trailhead parking to close Oct. 4 and 5
The White River National Forest will close the Meadow Mountain Trailhead parking lot in Minturn Oct. 4-5 for maintenance. The parking lot will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Oct. 4 until 6 p.m. Oct. 5 while crews replace the old fencing with boulders. “Please find alternative parking during this time...
Summit Daily News
Frisco to host free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8
The town of Frisco has announced it will be hosting a free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park. Sew Tough Repair and town of Frisco staff will be at the park to help patch holes and repair minor tears in outdoor equipment such as coats, tents and backpacks. A Rebel Sports bike mechanic will also be at the event to provide simple bicycle repairs.
Summit Daily News
Opioid lawsuit settlement brings half a million dollars to Summit County’s region
As part of Region 5, Summit County will be part of the first round of opioid settlement funds that have been distributed. Region 5 is one of 12 regions that requested funding from the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council, who distributes the funds. In total, there are 19 regions in Colorado, and Region 5 includes Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin, Lake and Summit counties. Region 5 will receive $500,000 in funding this year.
Iconic Colorado mountain lodge closes after 57 years when lease isn't renewed
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Life is full of twists and turns, whether it's driving the winding road up 14,000 feet of Mount Evans or taking in the beauty of leaf-peeping season on the mountain. Many often make the trek for the staple that sits at the peak, Echo Lake Lodge and Restaurant.
Summit Daily News
As winter resort opening days approach, the 10-day forecast shows more snow on the way for Summit County
As ski areas across Colorado inch closer to opening day, snow showers continue to dust mountain peaks, and weather professionals say more inches could be on the way. Longer-range forecasts from OpenSnow, an organization that tracks snow and weather conditions across the United States, report several inches of snowfall for ski areas in and around Summit County in the coming days.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne Pumpkin Fest preps people for Halloween as First Friday gets them excited for winter
Silverthorne’s October First Friday is geared toward getting people hyped for the winter season. In partnership with Breck Film’s winter film series, the free event is a retro ski night with a screening of Greg Stump’s classic “The Blizzard of AAHHH’s.”. The event will also...
Westword
Broomfield Fires Back at Arvada, Jefferson County Lawsuit Over Jefferson Parkway
In June, the City of Arvada and Jefferson County sued the City and County of Broomfield for pulling out of the Jefferson Parkway project, which seeks to build a toll road that would cross Broomfield, Arvada and Jefferson County, almost completing a loop around metro Denver by connecting Highway 128 in Broomfield with Highway 93 in Golden.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre, Breck Film receive Colorado Creates grants
Colorado Creative Industries recently announced recipients of its Colorado Creates grant program for the 2023 fiscal year. A total of 121 grants will distribute $834,500 to arts organizations and communities across 28 Colorado counties. According to a news release, 46% of grant funds were awarded to rural communities in this...
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: How a trio of alcohol ballot measures could impact small business, Vail Resorts’ latest announcement and why the Western Slope is Boebert country
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. ‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries. A trio of ballot measures...
Summit Daily News
10 Mile Music Hall launches new monthly concert series, Local’s Loot, where a lucky resident takes home all money collected at the door
10 Mile Music Hall is launching a new monthly concert series and contest Thursday, Oct. 6. Called Locals’ Loot, entry is $5, and one local will win all money collected at the door. Anyone over 21 is welcome to come to the concert at 710 Main St., Frisco, but...
Bear safely removed from tree in Jeffco
A bear wandered into a neighborhood and ended up in a tree too close to people Tuesday morning.
3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area
MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
Freeze, snow? Here’s what October could bring to metro Denver
If history says anything about temperatures during October, then it is time to say so long to 90-degree days in Denver.
Family worried about health after moving near burned properties Marshall Fire
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Nine months after the Marshall Fire there are still a lot of questions from families whose homes survived and they wonder if it's safe to live there even after a ton of work to get rid of the smoke and ash. In Diane Ballard's neighborhood in...
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: How can I keep energy bills low this winter?
The leaves are turning and the days are getting shorter. I know the colder weather is coming, so how can I make sure my energy bills don’t skyrocket this winter?. Fall is in the air! Pumpkin spice everything is back on menus and football is on the TV. I, too, find myself spending more time indoors and contemplating turning on the heat at night. Your timing is excellent because this Wednesday is Energy Efficiency Day, and saving energy saves money. Check out these easy ways to be comfy and warm this winter without sending your utility bills through the roof.
Ride the Polar Express in Golden this holiday season
GOLDEN, Colo. — If you haven't had the chance to ride aboard a train in Colorado's gorgeous landscape, we may have found the best reason yet to consider it. The Colorado Railroad Museum is continuing its tradition of "The Polar Express Train Ride" for 2022. Performances are held on...
Summit Daily News
Frisco continues discussions about density bonuses for workforce housing
Frisco Town Council members continue to discuss a density bonus incentive, which permits a developer to exceed the maximum allowable density on a project in exchange for building workforce housing units. Currently, there are already options that allow for density bonuses, which are providing on- or off-site workforce housing. Those...
lamarledger.com
Will hail hit Colorado harder? Will hail stones get bigger? Cause more damage? Here’s what NCAR scientists say
Heat wafting upward from the earth is raising the layer in the air where temperatures are warm enough to melt hail, scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research have found. This leads to increased shrinking of big hailstones that otherwise could shatter car windows, batter roofs and wreak havoc...
