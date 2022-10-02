ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Custom home on 1-acre lot available in Deer Creek

By Paul Sullivan
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

A custom-built Deer Creek home resting on a rare 1-acre lot is for sale in the family-friendly community.

The east Montgomery neighborhood is packed with amenities sure to please active families, including walking trails, tennis courts, a clubhouse and adjoining pool and splash park.

“Deer Creek is one of east Montgomery’s most beautiful and well-planned neighborhoods with ponds, parks and great amenities for families,” Realtor Anna Kate Bowen said. “Deer Creek is convenient to all of east Montgomery shopping, restaurants, and schools.”

Homes were built in the community from the 1990s through the late 2000s, she added. The combination of location, neighborhood extras and variety of home sizes has led to the sale of 70 homes in Deer Creek in the past year.

The drive into Deer Creek from Vaughn Road leads visitors to the clubhouse complex, a site of hours of family fun. Deer Creek is bounded by Vaughn and Ray Thorington roads.

The neighborhood includes homes ranging in size from patio designs to large family houses.  At least 12 homes are now for sale in Deer Creek, ranging in size from 1,400 square feet to about 3,300 square feet.

The terrain in Deer Creek is flat with mature trees scattered throughout the neighborhood.

The home at 9164 Houndsbay Drive is for sale for $468,000 and includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms within 3,342 square feet of living space.

“It’s nearly impossible to find a home with an acre of land in east Montgomery at an affordable price tag,” Bowen said. “This yard offers plenty of room for your cookout gatherings, family soccer game and even room to put in a pool. This property offers lots of room to spread out in, inside and outside the home. This property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and is within walking distance from the neighborhood clubhouse, gym, park, tennis courts and pool.”

The design features a wonderful floor plan with an open library/study downstairs, formal dining room, and the great room opens to the kitchen. The kitchen is luxurious in size and includes a serving bar, large island, pantry, and extra counter space for a coffee bar.

A cozy breakfast room looks over the backyard. The downstairs also has a spacious guest bedroom with a full bathroom. “You can really spread out. The upstairs offers graciously sized bedrooms and great closet space. The home has a large back patio. The attached oversized garage has three bays,” Bowen said.

Ceiling fans help make the covered patio an ideal spot for relaxing after a busy day, or for watching the children romp in the huge backyard.

The two-story home was built in 2006.

Breaking It Down

  • Planned community
  • Homeowners association
  • Clubhouse, pool
  • Walking trail, fitness center
  • Tennis courts, acres of greenspace
  • Variety of home sizes
  • Vibrant churches, shopping nearby

By The Numbers

  • At least 70 homes have been sold in the past year
  • The homes were sold in a price range from about $185,000 to about $545,000
  • At least 12 homes are for sale
  • The homes are priced in a range from $215,000 to $549,000
  • Homes for sale measure from 1,400 square feet to about 3,300 square feet
  • To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Anna Kate Bowen at 334-799-3597.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, drive east on Interstate 85 and take the Taylor Road exit. Take a right onto Taylor Road. Take a left onto Vaughn Road at the intersection of Taylor and Vaughn roads. Travel east on Vaughn Road past Wynlakes and take a right onto Deer Creek Boulevard to enter Deer Creek.

Source: Realtor Anna Kate Bowen

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Custom home on 1-acre lot available in Deer Creek

