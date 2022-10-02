Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Suspended For 6 Games
A Kansas City Chiefs running back has been suspended by the National Football League. Chiefs running back Jerrion Ealy, a practice squad player, has been suspended for the next six games. Ealy reportedly violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The Chiefs, as a ...
Chiefs Owner's Daughter Posts Her Weekly Sideline Pic From Tampa Bay Game
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 last night. Chiefs owner's daughter, Gracie Hunt, was right there catching the action from the sideline... Waiting all day for Sunday Night! Let’s go CHIEFS!
How KC Chiefs CB conned Tom Brady on one of game’s biggest plays: ‘That was money’
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
Even by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ standards, this TD pass at Tampa was amazing
Fans were calling Patrick Mahomes a magician after he somehow completed this throw against Tampa Bay.
Kansas City Chiefs claim victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV rematch
Follow along as the Chiefs face the Buccaneers in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup.
KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes earns AFC Player of Week award (his 2nd in a month)
The Chiefs continue to pile up the accolades this season.
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday's game in London against the Green Bay Packers
Creating the ‘hole shot’: How KC Chiefs schemed their way to deep pass vs. Tampa Bay
Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith also gets a gold star on the 25-yard reception. Here’s why.
Vote now: Which Chiefs players deserve a game ball after victory over Buccaneers?
Coach Andy Reid faced a tough task following the Chiefs’ 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. NFL Week 5 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:20 p.m. MST on NBC. The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week 5 picks,...
