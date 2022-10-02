ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long County, GA

Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead in Long Co. home

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving a Fort Stewart soldier and spouse. According to an incident report filed on Sept. 28, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Brookhaven Loop and discovered the bodies of a husband and wife. According to the report, a neighbor became concerned when the couple’s children were seen trying to enter the home around 4 p.m.
Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Mosquito Control helicopter aids in search for missing toddler. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the search continues. Buckhalter Road is closed between the overpass and Garrard.
Fatal crash kills 2 in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A fatal crash in Toombs County on Saturday claimed the lives of two people, police say. On October 1, police were called to the scene of an accident a little after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, dispatchers were notified of the accident by a representative of Life 360, […]
Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
3 people arrested following armed robbery at Georgia Southern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people in connection with an armed robbery on Georgia Southern Saturday were arrested. The robbery was reported on campus at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 1. Officials say none of those arrested are Georgia Southern students. According to the victim, three males approached him near...
Richmond Hill Popeyes damaged in early morning fire, multiple agencies respond

Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - Three businesses in Richmond Hill will be closed for the time being an early morning fire forcing them to shut their doors. Emergency crews were battling a blaze all morning here at the Popeyes, Fuddruckers, and TA Travel Center off of I-95 and Coastal Highway. Richmond Hill Fire was the responding agency, and they say as soon as soon as they got on scene, they knew they were going to have to call in some other agencies for help.
