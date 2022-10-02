Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead in Long Co. home
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving a Fort Stewart soldier and spouse. According to an incident report filed on Sept. 28, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Brookhaven Loop and discovered the bodies of a husband and wife. According to the report, a neighbor became concerned when the couple’s children were seen trying to enter the home around 4 p.m.
WJCL
Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Mosquito Control helicopter aids in search for missing toddler. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the search continues. Buckhalter Road is closed between the overpass and Garrard.
WJCL
Police: Savannah pedestrian killed after running into traffic, struck by driver of Ford Explorer
Update 9:51 a.m. Tuesday: Police say the victim has died from their injuries. The following statement was issued Tuesday by Savannah Police:. "Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers responded...
71-Year-Old Linda Joy Malone Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Long County (Long County, GA)
On Saturday night, Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash in Long County. The crash occurred on Arnall Driver near Godfrey Road SE. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Chatham County police seek to locate missing 20-month-old child
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a missing 20-month-old boy. Police say Quinton Simon was last seen at his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was reported missing hours later at 9 a.m. He was last seen wearing a […]
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Toombs County (Toombs County, GA)
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash in Toombs County. The authorities detected a crash through a smartphone app, Life 360, but could not reach the person by phone.
WTGS
36-year-old man ran into traffic, killed after being struck by vehicle in Savannah: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that killed a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers say they responded to White Bluff Road at Abercorn Street around 10:40 a.m. Oct. 3 and found Johnathan Beck suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
Ft. Stewart soldier, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ludowici home
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead in their Ludowici home last week in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Long County Sheriff’s Office, Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato, 34, was found dead along with his wife, Sashya Cato inside their home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Investigators in Long […]
SPD searching for missing man last seen at Memorial Hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen at a local hospital. Travis Marquis Kyron Johnson, 30, was last seen at Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m. on Oct. 4. Police say if you see him, to call 911.
WJCL
Police in Savannah searching for woman last seen at Abercorn Street hotel
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Savannah Police are asking the public for help in the search for a missing 46-year-old woman. Her name is Lindsey Poole, and police say she was last seen at the LaQuinta Inn on Abercorn Street on September 29. Police say she...
wtoc.com
Police respond to crash involving pedestrian at Abercorn, White Bluff
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road. According to police, the crash involved serious injuries. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC for updates.
WJCL
Statesboro Shooting: Police say victim critically injured, family member in custody
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above: Raw video: Footage of the scene following Statesboro shooting. Statesboro police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim is a female in her mid-20s, and the suspect is also a female in her mid-20s. It happened...
Fatal crash kills 2 in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A fatal crash in Toombs County on Saturday claimed the lives of two people, police say. On October 1, police were called to the scene of an accident a little after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, dispatchers were notified of the accident by a representative of Life 360, […]
wtoc.com
Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
WJCL
Police: 12,000-plus drivers sped past Savannah schools in 5 days. Traffic cameras aim to stop that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — People who drive through Savannah may want to double check their speeds. Savannah Police Department officials have announced new photo-enforced speed zones near schools. It’s a move that comes after a traffic study done in May 2020 found 12,678 drivers going more than 10 miles over...
wtoc.com
3 people arrested following armed robbery at Georgia Southern
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people in connection with an armed robbery on Georgia Southern Saturday were arrested. The robbery was reported on campus at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 1. Officials say none of those arrested are Georgia Southern students. According to the victim, three males approached him near...
WJCL
Police: Georgia Southern student charged with molesting teen he talked to online
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. A Georgia Southern University student is behind bars in the Bulloch County Jail on charges he molested a runaway he was communicating with on Snapchat. According to a police report obtained by WJCL 22 News, Georgia Southern University Police found the...
WJCL
Police: Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Savannah; nearby traffic impacted
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car Monday. As of 11 a.m., police are on scene after the crash at Abercorn Street at White Bluff Road. Two lanes of Abercorn northbound and two...
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill Popeyes damaged in early morning fire, multiple agencies respond
Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - Three businesses in Richmond Hill will be closed for the time being an early morning fire forcing them to shut their doors. Emergency crews were battling a blaze all morning here at the Popeyes, Fuddruckers, and TA Travel Center off of I-95 and Coastal Highway. Richmond Hill Fire was the responding agency, and they say as soon as soon as they got on scene, they knew they were going to have to call in some other agencies for help.
wtoc.com
Man indicted for deadly Broughton Street shooting in May; got plea deal for previous shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted a man on murder charges after police say he shot two people in downtown Savannah. Rashad Williams, 26, faces nine felony charges, including malice murder. The charges are in connection to a May 8 shooting at Broughton and Bull streets.
