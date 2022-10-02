As the dust settled on Big 12 play, it become abundantly clear. College Gameday was going to finally venture to Lawrence, Kansas when the Jayhawks host TCU. The fact that those two Big 12 teams have positioned themselves here after five games is pretty remarkable. It also highlights the absolute zaniness of college football. October 8th was supposed to be the Jerry Springer episode/football game to end all football games. But since Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher hasn’t held up his end of the arrangement, it clears the way to celebrate one of college football’s best stories this season. But there were more noteworthy results across the Big 12 landscape. Here are the noteworthy Big 12 week five takeaways.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO