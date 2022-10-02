Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
Week 6 Big 12 Picks
Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Eight conference teams are in action this week. Every game is listed is in Central Standard Time. All games this week take place on Saturday. Texas -7 vs. Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl,...
Stoops Praises Spencer Rattler
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops had some nice things to say about South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Interview
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's Week 6 matchup with Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lastwordonsports.com
Big 12 Week Five Takeaways
As the dust settled on Big 12 play, it become abundantly clear. College Gameday was going to finally venture to Lawrence, Kansas when the Jayhawks host TCU. The fact that those two Big 12 teams have positioned themselves here after five games is pretty remarkable. It also highlights the absolute zaniness of college football. October 8th was supposed to be the Jerry Springer episode/football game to end all football games. But since Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher hasn’t held up his end of the arrangement, it clears the way to celebrate one of college football’s best stories this season. But there were more noteworthy results across the Big 12 landscape. Here are the noteworthy Big 12 week five takeaways.
BearsIllustrated Podcast: Reacting to Baylor football's loss to Oklahoma State and Favorites for Big 12 Title
The Baylor Bears fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 36-25 over the weekend in a game that was uncharacteristic by Coach Dave Aranda’s standards. Andrew and I discuss the ins and outs of the game on this week’s BearsIllustrated Podcast. We review why the Bears started slowly and why they could not contain quarterback Spencer Sanders for nearly the entire game.
FOX Sports
Utah, USC, Penn State and more teams in the hunt | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed teams that are potential CFB contenders or future conference champions. He predicted that the Utah Utes, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions, TCU Horned Frogs, and Oklahoma State Cowboys could be in conference games in the post-season.
Comments / 0