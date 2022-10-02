ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Andie MacDowell rocks gray curls on Paris Fashion Week runway

Silver fox, indeed. Andie MacDowell strutted her stuff on the L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week 2022 runway on Sunday, wearing a stunning gown and showing off her naturally curly hair.  The “Maid” actress wore a champagne beaded gown featuring a high slit and feather trim to show off a little leg and her stunning hair for her second appearance in the beauty brand’s fashion show. The star has spoken out about her decision to go gray gracefully many times after she stopped dyeing it during the Covid-19 lockdown and has literally returned to her roots. “During COVID, I could see the roots with...
shefinds

We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week

As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Nicola Peltz
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
HollywoodLife

David Beckham Holds Hands With Daughter Harper, 11, As Whole Family Arrives At Victoria’s Fashion Show

David Beckham, 47, and three of his four children arrived in Paris to support his wife Victoria Beckham, 48, at her debut Paris Fashion Week show. David held hands with his daughter Harper, 11, while his sons Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, followed the father-daughter duo out of the La Reserve Hotel on September 30. The foursome was joined by Cruz’s girlfriend Tana Holding. David and Victoria’s eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, were not there.
People

Victoria Beckham Shares Photo with David Beckham and All Four Kids at Paris Fashion Week Debut

"I love you all so much," designer Victoria Beckham captioned a family photo including her four children with husband David Beckham Victoria Beckham is surrounded by family. The fashion designer held her first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, which also marked her first runway event since the pandemic. Beckham presented her Spring/Summer 2023 line with husband David Beckham and their four children rooting her on. "I love you all so much x," she captioned a family photo shared to her Instagram feed, which included daughter Harper,...
France 24

Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut

The former Spice Girl, 48 -- who has been away from the catwalk for two years -- joins Paris Fashion Week after a long stint presenting her clothes in New York and a brief dalliance with London. Her sophisticated office and evening wear has been a surprise hit with fashionistas...
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Footwear News

The Top 10 Shoes of Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2023

The spring summer ’23 season of Paris Fashion Week had promised to be jam packed with all of the usual presentations and appointments, and then some. But while the week delivered in its pace and quantity, it was also filled with missteps and miscalculations on quality. Even if its a common saying in fashion, more is not always more. Still, the season offered a point of view on what comes next, especially as the world muddles through pandemic and economic uncertainty. The same goes for footwear, an accessory that tends to reflect feelings of security (or lack thereof), celebration and shifting...
seventeen.com

Olivia Rodrigo Wears a Plunging Lace Slip Dress For Paris Fashion Week

There's something so easy, breezy, and timeless about the slip dress. The trend has earned a permanent place in the closets of It-Girls everywhere. Case in point: Olivia Rodrigo's wardrobe. We won't be needing our "driver's license" to see Olivia's plunging rendition of the slinky, lingerie-like frock, but we will be needing our passports as she wore the look halfway across the globe in Paris.
ARTnews

Louis Vuitton Taps French Artist Philippe Parreno for Paris Fashion Week Stage

Philippe Parreno, a French artist known for his large-scale installations, designed the stage for Louis Vuitton’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The set, a monumental installation shaped like a blooming flower, was located in the courtyard of the Louvre. It was constructed of red nylon fabric panels to create a circular form that at its highest point rose to more than 90 feet. Collaborating with production designer James Chinlund and Nicolas Ghesquière, the French luxury house’s womenswear creative director, Parreno said the concept for the installation was inspired by circuses. He also drew on horror classics like King Kong...
WWD

Ella Emhoff Sees Birds and Bees With Prep School Inspiration for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row

Ella Emhoff arrived at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday wearing the brand. The model, designer and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris wore a prep school silhouette with a camp-like spin featuring a duck and bee motif. Emhoff wore a navy blazer narrow shoulder jacket with a gray skinny tie, and an off-white button-up shirt. She coordinated with a khaki skirt that was also emblazoned with the print.More from WWDMiu Miu RTW Spring 2023Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2023Situationist RTW Spring 2023 Emhoff accessorized with Thom Browne’s Mrs. Thom bag in black calfskin with a top...
The Independent

Chanel goes understated in final day of Paris Fashion Week

An understated collection awaited the VIP guests who attended Chanel's show on the final day of Paris Fashion Week. Kristen Stewart and Diane Kruger were among those who arrived at the Grand Palais Ephemere for one of the day's biggest events, while some eyes looked forward to Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton later in the program.Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2023 collections:CHANELFor spring, the Parisian stalwart’s designer, Virginie Viard, gently riffed on the 1980s in an overall simple collection doused in black and white and which seemed like it had nothing to prove.There were some minor thrills. A-line...
Footwear News

What Went Wrong at Paris Fashion Week

This season’s Paris Fashion Week promised to be a jam-packed, full-speed-ahead event, a return to normal at last for an industry that has been squirming for the opportunity to revert to its old ways of revelry since the pandemic began. That was exactly the problem. Along the way, Paris Fashion Week’s “like it never happened” mentality of frivolity managed to shine a spotlight on the very handicaps and inconvenient realities that it was trying to sweep under the rug. “People are really lost,” said a veteran footwear designer in her Paris showroom during the week. “They don’t know what to do.” Continuing pandemic...
