Janet Jackson Looks So Radiant During Her First Fashion Week Appearance in Nearly 10 Years
Janet Jackson has created quite a buzz after making her first Fashion Week appearance in nearly 10 years. The 56-year-old R&B icon sat front row at Christian Siriano’s runway show wearing a sultry monochromatic black outfit that was equal parts stately and sexy. Jackson donned a black t-shirt bra...
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Andie MacDowell rocks gray curls on Paris Fashion Week runway
Silver fox, indeed. Andie MacDowell strutted her stuff on the L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week 2022 runway on Sunday, wearing a stunning gown and showing off her naturally curly hair. The “Maid” actress wore a champagne beaded gown featuring a high slit and feather trim to show off a little leg and her stunning hair for her second appearance in the beauty brand’s fashion show. The star has spoken out about her decision to go gray gracefully many times after she stopped dyeing it during the Covid-19 lockdown and has literally returned to her roots. “During COVID, I could see the roots with...
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
David Beckham Holds Hands With Daughter Harper, 11, As Whole Family Arrives At Victoria’s Fashion Show
David Beckham, 47, and three of his four children arrived in Paris to support his wife Victoria Beckham, 48, at her debut Paris Fashion Week show. David held hands with his daughter Harper, 11, while his sons Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, followed the father-daughter duo out of the La Reserve Hotel on September 30. The foursome was joined by Cruz’s girlfriend Tana Holding. David and Victoria’s eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, were not there.
Bella Hadid Stuns As Dress Is Sprayed Onto Her Body At Paris Fashion Week
The 25-year-old walked onto the runway while topless as three people sprayed her with a weblike substance.
Victoria Beckham Shares Photo with David Beckham and All Four Kids at Paris Fashion Week Debut
"I love you all so much," designer Victoria Beckham captioned a family photo including her four children with husband David Beckham Victoria Beckham is surrounded by family. The fashion designer held her first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, which also marked her first runway event since the pandemic. Beckham presented her Spring/Summer 2023 line with husband David Beckham and their four children rooting her on. "I love you all so much x," she captioned a family photo shared to her Instagram feed, which included daughter Harper,...
France 24
Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut
The former Spice Girl, 48 -- who has been away from the catwalk for two years -- joins Paris Fashion Week after a long stint presenting her clothes in New York and a brief dalliance with London. Her sophisticated office and evening wear has been a surprise hit with fashionistas...
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Kate Moss' daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW
Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the catwalk on Sunday during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old had the support of her supermodel mum Kate Moss, who sat in the front row at the show - which was held in Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theatre.
The Top 10 Shoes of Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2023
The spring summer ’23 season of Paris Fashion Week had promised to be jam packed with all of the usual presentations and appointments, and then some. But while the week delivered in its pace and quantity, it was also filled with missteps and miscalculations on quality. Even if its a common saying in fashion, more is not always more. Still, the season offered a point of view on what comes next, especially as the world muddles through pandemic and economic uncertainty. The same goes for footwear, an accessory that tends to reflect feelings of security (or lack thereof), celebration and shifting...
seventeen.com
Olivia Rodrigo Wears a Plunging Lace Slip Dress For Paris Fashion Week
There's something so easy, breezy, and timeless about the slip dress. The trend has earned a permanent place in the closets of It-Girls everywhere. Case in point: Olivia Rodrigo's wardrobe. We won't be needing our "driver's license" to see Olivia's plunging rendition of the slinky, lingerie-like frock, but we will be needing our passports as she wore the look halfway across the globe in Paris.
Louis Vuitton Taps French Artist Philippe Parreno for Paris Fashion Week Stage
Philippe Parreno, a French artist known for his large-scale installations, designed the stage for Louis Vuitton’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The set, a monumental installation shaped like a blooming flower, was located in the courtyard of the Louvre. It was constructed of red nylon fabric panels to create a circular form that at its highest point rose to more than 90 feet. Collaborating with production designer James Chinlund and Nicolas Ghesquière, the French luxury house’s womenswear creative director, Parreno said the concept for the installation was inspired by circuses. He also drew on horror classics like King Kong...
Ella Emhoff Sees Birds and Bees With Prep School Inspiration for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row
Ella Emhoff arrived at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday wearing the brand. The model, designer and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris wore a prep school silhouette with a camp-like spin featuring a duck and bee motif. Emhoff wore a navy blazer narrow shoulder jacket with a gray skinny tie, and an off-white button-up shirt. She coordinated with a khaki skirt that was also emblazoned with the print.More from WWDMiu Miu RTW Spring 2023Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2023Situationist RTW Spring 2023 Emhoff accessorized with Thom Browne’s Mrs. Thom bag in black calfskin with a top...
Loewe bowls over Paris Fashion Week; tribute to Miyake
Loewe's ever-creative director became the toast of Paris Fashion Week with his subtly provocative, concept-driven runway show
Cara Delevingne Stuns In Plunging Blazer Dress For 1st Appearance At Fashion Week This Season
Cara Delevingne has been noticeably missing from this year’s fashion month but the 30-year-old officially made her return at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27. The model attended a party for her Cara Loves Karl collection when she wore a low-cut blazer dress with nothing underneath, revealing ample cleavage.
Chanel goes understated in final day of Paris Fashion Week
An understated collection awaited the VIP guests who attended Chanel's show on the final day of Paris Fashion Week. Kristen Stewart and Diane Kruger were among those who arrived at the Grand Palais Ephemere for one of the day's biggest events, while some eyes looked forward to Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton later in the program.Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2023 collections:CHANELFor spring, the Parisian stalwart’s designer, Virginie Viard, gently riffed on the 1980s in an overall simple collection doused in black and white and which seemed like it had nothing to prove.There were some minor thrills. A-line...
What Went Wrong at Paris Fashion Week
This season’s Paris Fashion Week promised to be a jam-packed, full-speed-ahead event, a return to normal at last for an industry that has been squirming for the opportunity to revert to its old ways of revelry since the pandemic began. That was exactly the problem. Along the way, Paris Fashion Week’s “like it never happened” mentality of frivolity managed to shine a spotlight on the very handicaps and inconvenient realities that it was trying to sweep under the rug. “People are really lost,” said a veteran footwear designer in her Paris showroom during the week. “They don’t know what to do.” Continuing pandemic...
