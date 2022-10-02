Read full article on original website
Related
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends October 2 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 2, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
Nottingham MD
Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Perry Hall, Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The luck just keeps on coming for local Maryland Lottery players. In addition to the winning $100,000 scratch-off ticket that was sold in Bowleys Quarters last week, two more players cashed in recently. Lottery officials say a winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold at the High’s store...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland educators eye better pay following Baltimore County deal
Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates , officials...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernvirginiamag.com
This Cruise Line Lets You Explore the Beautiful Destinations Along the Chesapeake Bay
With two local cruise options, American Cruise Lines passengers can explore up to nine different cities along the Bay. As we decide it’s time to vacation again, many of us are faced with taking a cruise or exploring nearby attractions. American Cruise Lines offers a delightful compromise, cruising the Chesapeake Bay on eight- and 11-day voyages, sailing out of Baltimore. You may see their gleaming white riverboat-looking ship cruising up the Potomac and mooring at The Wharf during the spring and again between late October and the end of December or beginning of January. Cruising close to home means avoiding ports of call where thousands and thousands of other cruisers are crowding the shops, beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Plus, locals are thrilled to see you and make sure your vacation is special.
WBOC
Plans for Beach Replenishment
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. -- The past few months have been rough on beaches in Delaware and Maryland. Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach have seen their fair share of beach erosion, including this most recent series of storms. In Rehoboth Beach, one of the worst problems has been dune erosion. According...
'I can enjoy retirement': Franchot discusses accomplishments, future after 16 years as Maryland Comptroller
BALTIMORE -- A new Maryland comptroller will be elected next month.Current comptroller Peter Franchot has held that office for 16 years.So what's next for Franchot?He discussed his career and his future with WJZ reporter Jessica Albert.Franchot summed up his decade-plus as Maryland Comptroller as "Unbought. Unbossed. Scandal free."He said those actions are unusual when it comes to politics and staying in office for as long as he did.Franchot will relinquish his Comptroller duties in January when his replacement is sworn in."That's pretty unusual and a real recommendation to other folks to try to emulate," Franchot said.Before he was elected as...
WBAL Radio
Pittman blames Maryland's gun law for shooting incident in Arundel Mills Mall
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is blaming Maryland's gun laws for Saturday's incident inside Arundel Mills Mall. Pittman said the supreme court's recent decision to strike down a New York state gun law requiring a reason to carry a conceal permit has allowed more public places to be compromised.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Maryland MVA Expanding Birth Certificate Printing Service to Salisbury Branch
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - After successfully issuing more than 2,000 birth certificates to Marylanders since March of last year, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is expanding its birth certificate printing service to the Eastern Shore. In partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, the MVA Salisbury branch can now issue...
Maryland Task Force One headed to Florida to help with Hurricane cleanup
Maryland Task Force One (MD-TF1) is headed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. They're preparing to deploy three tractor trailers, two box trucks, and five pickup trucks.
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
foxbaltimore.com
Wet and windy for Maryland through early week from Ian remnants, Nor'easter combo
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 p.m. October 2 — Impacts from Ian continue across Maryland through the end of the weekend and even into the new week. After a wet, breezy, and cool Sunday, as Ian's remnants head towards the Atlantic and continue to convert over to a Nor'Easter, Sunday night all the way into Tuesday will feature more of the same.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
WJLA
New poll shows Wes Moore leading by over 30 points in Maryland governor's race
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that Democrat Wes Moore is leading the Maryland governor's race by 32 points. Moore, a best-selling author and nonprofit executive, is facing Republican Del. Dan Cox, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the General Election. The poll found that Moore had 86% percent support among fellow Democrats while he also garnered 22% of the Republican vote and 38% of the independent vote.
ggwash.org
Here are MDOT’S 7 possible alternatives for the North-South Transit Corridor in Baltimore
Baltimore region stakeholders and residents can now provide feedback on another set of transit plans aimed at increasing regional connectivity and improving the region’s economy. In September of 2022, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) announced a set of North-South Baltimore City/County transit system...
Five Ballot Questions you'll see in the Maryland Election this fall
A quick look at the five constitutional amendment questions that will appear on ballots state-wide this November.
chestertownspy.org
Election 2022 Profiles: Andy Harris and Heather Mizeur for U.S. House 1st District of Maryland
The Spy continues its informal series on profiling candidates running for office in 2022. Over the next eight months, we will be offering long-form interviews with those running for Maryland’s Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, MD Congressional District 1, State Delegate and Senate, as well as several local elections in Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot Counties.
Wbaltv.com
New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety
A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
WTOP
Window closing for Maryland drivers with unpaid video tolls to avoid penalties
Drivers in Maryland who have not paid their video tolls have 60 days to avoid associated civil penalties such as late payment fees. When the Maryland Transportation Authority’s grace period ends on Nov. 30, the state will charge drivers for not paying their video toll by its due date, according to a statement.
Comments / 0