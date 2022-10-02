Read full article on original website
Related
Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews' Burnes tops NL in Ks
Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Wednesday to close out the season.
Blue Jays split DH with O’s, switch focus to wild card set
Otto Lopez hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning as the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays defeated the host
Giants hit three homers against Padres, close season with win
David Villar hit two home runs, including a tie-breaking two-run shot in a four-run fourth inning Wednesday afternoon as the
Comments / 0