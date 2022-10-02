ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
Bishop Zubik ordains 17 new deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bishop David Zubik ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese today.The ceremony was held at Saint Paul Cathedral. The 17 men come from throughout the diocese and all but one is married.As ordained ministers, deacons assist priests at mass and preside as needed at events such as baptisms, weddings, and funerals.They also help provide care to people in hospitals, nursing homes, and jails.
A Giant Supermarket becomes a children's health center in metro Philadelphia

Medical care centers looking to get closer to patients are starting to build sizeable outposts in neighborhood centers. Nemours Children’s Health is one of them, and has signed a lease with Urban Edge Properties for a 19,329-sq.-ft. facility at Broomall Commons outside of Philadelphia, sharing space with Amazon Fresh, PetSmart, Pep Boys, and Planet Fitne.
Oct. 5 Concert in Cheltenham Is More Than Just Entertainment: It's Ongoing Work for Musicians

Mollie Ducoste a.k.a. Mollie Rose.Image via mollierosemusic.com. Jazz Bridge Project’s Neighborhood Concert series is returning to a Montgomery County stage as part of the organization’s 17th season. The events not only provide area jazz fans with a solid dose of entertainment but also the opportunity to help keep local musicians vital, engaged, and working during an ongoing difficult time.
SENIOR ROLL CALL COMES TO THE AID OF 84-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, an 84-year-old female from the Brandywine Hundred community, failed to answer her phone call from Senior Roll Call. Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the address and found the victim had suffered a fall and needed assistance. The victim was assisted from the floor and treated on scene by first responders.
