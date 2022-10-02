Read full article on original website
Dom and Mia's is a Delco honor to couple's hometown area, to young lives lost
The names chosen for this new Springfield restaurant come from a sad story, but the family also takes joy in honoring the remembrance of the namesakes, and the awareness their story can bring.
In the midst of a tight race for US Senate, Oz visits Philly Black clergy members
PHILADELPHIA — With the latest polls showing a tightening race, Mehmet Oz returned to Philadelphia on Sunday night to meet with local Black clergy members to press his case to be elected to the U.S. Senate. The Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries was celebrating its 13th anniversary as a congregation...
billypenn.com
All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
New Georgian restaurant opens in Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia
Saami Somi serves those Georgian classics -- from oversized soup dumplings to eggplant rolls and their signature item khachapuri.
Hammering Democrats on crime, Pa. Republicans target a liberal prosecutor
PHILADELPHIA — Campaigning on crime and looking for boogeymen, Republicans in Pennsylvania have zeroed in on Philadelphia's progressive district attorney, a national leader on criminal justice reform who could be impeached just ahead of the November election. The drive against Larry Krasner has already divided Democrats on the politically...
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: The road to reparations at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
The Rev. Dale B. Snyder hasn’t been a Pittsburgher for long, but he feels a crime committed against his congregation six decades ago more acutely than most natives of these parts. The 63-year-old has been the pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in the Hill District since 2019....
Bishop Zubik ordains 17 new deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bishop David Zubik ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese today.The ceremony was held at Saint Paul Cathedral. The 17 men come from throughout the diocese and all but one is married.As ordained ministers, deacons assist priests at mass and preside as needed at events such as baptisms, weddings, and funerals.They also help provide care to people in hospitals, nursing homes, and jails.
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a true asset. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
Philadelphia health care workers say they experience violence and assaults ‘constantly’ while on the job
Nancy Wilson was at an airport in Atlanta, catching a flight home to Philadelphia, when a sign caught her attention. “It’s like, if you harass or touch one of the flight attendants or anybody on the flight crew, that’s a felony, and you can get imprisonment or a fine,” she said. “And I’m like, I need to take a picture of that.”
chainstoreage.com
A Giant Supermarket becomes a children’s health center in metro Philadelphia
Medical care centers looking to get closer to patients are starting to build sizeable outposts in neighborhood centers. Nemours Children’s Health is one of them, and has signed a lease with Urban Edge Properties for a 19,329-sq.-ft. facility at Broomall Commons outside of Philadelphia, sharing space with Amazon Fresh, PetSmart, Pep Boys, and Planet Fitne.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
billypenn.com
SEPTA’s big bus redesign; What really is the Union League?; Police assigned to civilian jobs | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What is the Union League — and why is it honoring DeSantis?. The Union League of Philadelphia’s first ever gold medal was given...
Oct. 5 Concert in Cheltenham Is More Than Just Entertainment: It’s Ongoing Work for Musicians
Mollie Ducoste a.k.a. Mollie Rose.Image via mollierosemusic.com. Jazz Bridge Project’s Neighborhood Concert series is returning to a Montgomery County stage as part of the organization’s 17th season. The events not only provide area jazz fans with a solid dose of entertainment but also the opportunity to help keep local musicians vital, engaged, and working during an ongoing difficult time.
These Philly women took DNA tests to trace their roots. The results altered their lives.
DNA testing kits that can reveal ancestry have been growing in popularity over the years. But what do people do when they find out life-changing information?
newsfromthestates.com
Not just a Philly problem. Every community in Pa. has someone in state prison, new data show
Like a lot of issues that come before the General Assembly, there’s a kind of legislative shorthand that takes hold when the conversation turns toward issues of crime, punishment, and imprisonment. Namely, that the overwhelming majority of people serving time in the commonwealth’s sprawling, and hugely expensive, state prison...
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public park
A Pennsylvania judge recently ruled in favor of allowing city officials to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from a public park in the Commonwealth. Read on to learn more.
fox29.com
'It still hurts': Family looking for answers nearly 20 years after murder of Philadelphia R&B star
PHILADELPHIA - John Whitehead's untimely death came more than 20 years after his song "Ain't No Stopping Us Now" topped the charts, but his murder remains unsolved nearly another 20 years later. "I feel like I did 18 years ago. It still hurts," his daughter Lakia said. "And I feel...
Pennsylvania man on surviving Hurricane Ian in Florida: 'It was really scary'
With devastation and power outages all around him, a Lehigh Valley was able to safely escape Hurricane Ian in Florida. Now he tells his harrowing story.
Pennsylvania SPCA begins accepting animals affected by Hurricane Ian
PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania SPCA has teamed up with the Greater Good Charities to accept a transport of animals affected by Hurricane Ian. The animals, which include both dogs and cats, arrived from Florida at the PSPCA's Erie Avenue headquarters on Sunday, the organization said. In total, the shelter...
nccpdnews.com
SENIOR ROLL CALL COMES TO THE AID OF 84-YEAR-OLD WOMAN
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, an 84-year-old female from the Brandywine Hundred community, failed to answer her phone call from Senior Roll Call. Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the address and found the victim had suffered a fall and needed assistance. The victim was assisted from the floor and treated on scene by first responders.
