ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bruce Willis sells rights to his ‘digital twin’ that might appear in future films

Bruce Willis has sold the rights to allow a “digital twin” of himself to be created.The 67-year-old actor sold his image rights to Deepfake, an artificial-intelligence-powered content optimisation platform which created a “digital twin” of Willis.The image can be used in movies and all sorts of projects.“With the advent of modern technology, I could communicate, work and participate in filming, even being on another continent,” Willis said of the project. “It’s a brand new and interesting experience for me, and I am grateful to our team.”This news comes after Willis retired from acting after being diagnosed with the brain...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Bruce Willis denies selling rights to his face

Bruce Willis's agent has denied reports that the film star has sold the rights to his face. Last week, it was widely reported that Willis, in the first deal of its kind, had sold his face to a deepfake company called Deepcake. However, a spokesperson for the actor told the...
CELEBRITIES
A.V. Club

Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit

The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Bruce Willis
Daily Mail

Sacheen Littlefeather dies at 75: Native American actress and activist passes away just days after she formally accepted apology from Academy for 1973 Oscars protest speech on behalf of Marlon Brando

The activist Sacheen Littlefeather has died at the age of 75, weeks after she received an apology from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the organization's treatment of her at the 1973 Oscars when she declined an Academy award on Marlon Brando's behalf. The Academy of Motion...
NOVATO, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams had Mrs Doubtfire makeup on when he met Pierce Brosnan

Imagine meeting comedy movie legend Robin Williams for the first time. Now imagine meeting Robin Williams for the first time, but he’s wearing the full Mrs Doubtfire makeup. That’s exactly what happened for James Bond star Pierce Brosnan. The ‘90s movie is one of Williams’ most iconic roles,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Deepfake#Advertising Campaign#The Likeness#European
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lindsay Lohan on Her Netflix Movie Comeback: “Acting Is Like Riding a Bicycle”

Is a Lohanaissance soon to be upon us? Once one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars, carrying films like Nancy Meyers’ 1998 remake of The Parent Trap and reaching the A-list with 2004’s Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan’s trajectory was soon violently derailed by addiction and a party-girl lifestyle that made her a TMZ mainstay. Her last studio films came in 2007 with Universal’s Georgia Rule and Sony’s I Know Who Killed Me. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Matilda the Musical' Director Matthew Warchus on Opening the London Film Festival, Emma Thompson's "Big Surprise" and Bringing 'Pride' to StageBanijay Names Netflix Executive Cedric...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’

The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

Sacheen Littlefeather, actor who declined Brando Oscar, dies

Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Academy Award for “The Godfather” on his behalf in an indelible protest of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans, has died. She was 75. Littlefeather’s niece, Calina Lawrence, confirmed that she died peacefully Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at her Marin County, California, home. The cause was breast cancer, the family said. Littlefeather’s appearance at the 1973 Oscars would become one of the award show’s most famous moments. Clad in buckskin dress and moccasins, Littlefeather took the stage when presenter Roger Moore read Brando’s name as the winner for best actor. Speaking to the audience, Littlefeather cited Native American stereotypes in film and the then-ongoing weekslong protest at Wounded Knee in South Dakota as the reason for Brando’s absence. She said Brando had written “a very long speech” but she was restricted by time to brief remarks. Producer Howard Koch had allegedly warned Littlefeather, then 26, that he would have her arrested if she spoke for more than a minute.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

John Wayne Allegedly Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage At The 1973 Academy Awards

It seems like just yesterday Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars… after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for a long time. […] The post John Wayne Allegedly Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage At The 1973 Academy Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Elvis' Movie Director Baz Luhrmann Teases 'Special Announcement'

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann teased a "special announcement" on Instagram on Sept. 30, getting fans excited for the potential release of the four-hour cut that the Moulin Rogue! filmmaker has spoken about in the past. Unfortunately, the announcement was not that exciting. Luhrmann recently said he was too "tired" to finish work on an extended version of the hit Elvis Presley biopic.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Francis Ford Coppola's Next Movie Adds Final Cast Members

The ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis has officially been set. On Tuesday, a report revealed the final new cast members of the epic drama film, which is set to film later this fall in Georgia. The new cast members include Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman, Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, Licorice Pizza's Isabelle Kusman, D.B. Sweeney, and newcomer Bailey Ives. They will join a cast that also includes Shia LaBeouf, Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, James Remar, and Laurence Fishburne.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Jennifer Lawrence Movie Adds Andor and The Bear Breakout Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Back in July, Sony Pictures announced a new comedy that's set to star Academy Award-winner, Jennifer Lawrence. No Hard Feelings is expected to be released next summer and will be an "R-rated comedy" from The Office and Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky that was co-written by John Phillips (Dirty Grandpa). According to a new report from Deadline, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, Andor) has officially joined the cast of No Hard Feelings.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy