Clayton News Daily
Bruce Willis' Net Worth Shows His Sixth Sense for Finances! What He Made for 'Die Hard' and More
By his own account, Bruce Willis grew up a "working-class kid in New Jersey." So when his net worth ballooned to nine figures as one of Hollywood's biggest marquee names a few couple decades later, he didn't let the money go to his head. In fact, Willis once said that...
Bruce Willis sells rights to his ‘digital twin’ that might appear in future films
Bruce Willis has sold the rights to allow a “digital twin” of himself to be created.The 67-year-old actor sold his image rights to Deepfake, an artificial-intelligence-powered content optimisation platform which created a “digital twin” of Willis.The image can be used in movies and all sorts of projects.“With the advent of modern technology, I could communicate, work and participate in filming, even being on another continent,” Willis said of the project. “It’s a brand new and interesting experience for me, and I am grateful to our team.”This news comes after Willis retired from acting after being diagnosed with the brain...
BBC
Bruce Willis denies selling rights to his face
Bruce Willis's agent has denied reports that the film star has sold the rights to his face. Last week, it was widely reported that Willis, in the first deal of its kind, had sold his face to a deepfake company called Deepcake. However, a spokesperson for the actor told the...
A.V. Club
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
Sacheen Littlefeather dies at 75: Native American actress and activist passes away just days after she formally accepted apology from Academy for 1973 Oscars protest speech on behalf of Marlon Brando
The activist Sacheen Littlefeather has died at the age of 75, weeks after she received an apology from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the organization's treatment of her at the 1973 Oscars when she declined an Academy award on Marlon Brando's behalf. The Academy of Motion...
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams had Mrs Doubtfire makeup on when he met Pierce Brosnan
Imagine meeting comedy movie legend Robin Williams for the first time. Now imagine meeting Robin Williams for the first time, but he’s wearing the full Mrs Doubtfire makeup. That’s exactly what happened for James Bond star Pierce Brosnan. The ‘90s movie is one of Williams’ most iconic roles,...
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Lindsay Lohan on Her Netflix Movie Comeback: “Acting Is Like Riding a Bicycle”
Is a Lohanaissance soon to be upon us? Once one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars, carrying films like Nancy Meyers’ 1998 remake of The Parent Trap and reaching the A-list with 2004’s Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan’s trajectory was soon violently derailed by addiction and a party-girl lifestyle that made her a TMZ mainstay. Her last studio films came in 2007 with Universal’s Georgia Rule and Sony’s I Know Who Killed Me. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Matilda the Musical' Director Matthew Warchus on Opening the London Film Festival, Emma Thompson's "Big Surprise" and Bringing 'Pride' to StageBanijay Names Netflix Executive Cedric...
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’
The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
Sacheen Littlefeather, actor who declined Brando Oscar, dies
Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Academy Award for “The Godfather” on his behalf in an indelible protest of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans, has died. She was 75. Littlefeather’s niece, Calina Lawrence, confirmed that she died peacefully Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at her Marin County, California, home. The cause was breast cancer, the family said. Littlefeather’s appearance at the 1973 Oscars would become one of the award show’s most famous moments. Clad in buckskin dress and moccasins, Littlefeather took the stage when presenter Roger Moore read Brando’s name as the winner for best actor. Speaking to the audience, Littlefeather cited Native American stereotypes in film and the then-ongoing weekslong protest at Wounded Knee in South Dakota as the reason for Brando’s absence. She said Brando had written “a very long speech” but she was restricted by time to brief remarks. Producer Howard Koch had allegedly warned Littlefeather, then 26, that he would have her arrested if she spoke for more than a minute.
"The Fugitive" Franchise: From David Janssen to Harrison Ford to Tim Daly
David Janssen played the first Dr. Richard Kimble on the original edition of "The Fugitive"[huffingtonpost.com]. It all began with David Janssen in The Fugitive television series, which originally aired on ABC from 1963 to 1967.
John Wayne Allegedly Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage At The 1973 Academy Awards
It seems like just yesterday Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars… after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for a long time. […] The post John Wayne Allegedly Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage At The 1973 Academy Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Elizabeth Olsen says she feels 'ridiculous' and embarrassed filming Marvel movies because the scenes look 'silly' in real life
Olsen told Variety she wishes Marvel would release a version with no special effects, "because then you understand how ridiculous it feels," she said.
Diddy Defended Kanye West From The Backlash Over His "White Lives Matter" Shirt
"A lot of times what he means is misconstrued."
Popculture
'Elvis' Movie Director Baz Luhrmann Teases 'Special Announcement'
Elvis director Baz Luhrmann teased a "special announcement" on Instagram on Sept. 30, getting fans excited for the potential release of the four-hour cut that the Moulin Rogue! filmmaker has spoken about in the past. Unfortunately, the announcement was not that exciting. Luhrmann recently said he was too "tired" to finish work on an extended version of the hit Elvis Presley biopic.
ComicBook
Francis Ford Coppola's Next Movie Adds Final Cast Members
The ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis has officially been set. On Tuesday, a report revealed the final new cast members of the epic drama film, which is set to film later this fall in Georgia. The new cast members include Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman, Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, Licorice Pizza's Isabelle Kusman, D.B. Sweeney, and newcomer Bailey Ives. They will join a cast that also includes Shia LaBeouf, Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, James Remar, and Laurence Fishburne.
ComicBook
New Jennifer Lawrence Movie Adds Andor and The Bear Breakout Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Back in July, Sony Pictures announced a new comedy that's set to star Academy Award-winner, Jennifer Lawrence. No Hard Feelings is expected to be released next summer and will be an "R-rated comedy" from The Office and Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky that was co-written by John Phillips (Dirty Grandpa). According to a new report from Deadline, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, Andor) has officially joined the cast of No Hard Feelings.
WBAL Radio
'Saturday Night Live' star Chloe Fineman added to Francis Ford Coppola's star-studded 'Megalopolis'
The cast is now complete for Francis Ford Coppola's long-anticipated drama Megalopolis, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman has apparently gotten the tap from the legendary filmmaker. It's a major career move for the actress, who of late has only appeared in comedies, including Father of the Bride. Filming gets...
