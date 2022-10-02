ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

SFGate

Two Minute Drill 10-04-22 Smoke bomb protester bloodied by Rams LB after running on field

Multiple protesters from controversial Bay Area animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere got past security at Levi’s Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple participants from the group, which has an unsettling history, ran onto the field in the first half carrying pink smoke grenades. While the first protester was corralled by security and carried off the field in the first quarter, the second was leveled by star Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. • Joe Buck mocks asinine 49ers graphic during MNF • Deebo Samuel has some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
SFGate

Kenny Pickett's 1st start is final step of an unlikely rise

PITTSBURGH (AP) — There was something about Kenny Pickett. There was something about the way the then-undersized kid from the Jersey Shore carried himself. A swagger that didn't bleed into overconfidence. A relentlessness difficult to measure but impossible to miss. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more...
SFGate

Manti Te'o Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Manti Te’o has signed on with UTA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. With the signing, UTA will help Te’o work across a variety of areas, including broadcasting, public speaking, publishing, unscripted television, and audio. More from Variety. Tefi Pessoa, TikTok Creator and Multi-Hyphenate, Signs...
