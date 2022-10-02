Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious SetbackIBWAASeattle, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Protester from notorious Bay Area group bloodied by Rams LB after running on 49ers' field
The incident showed how painful it can be to take a hit from an NFL defender.
Two Minute Drill 10-04-22 Smoke bomb protester bloodied by Rams LB after running on field
Multiple protesters from controversial Bay Area animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere got past security at Levi’s Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple participants from the group, which has an unsettling history, ran onto the field in the first half carrying pink smoke grenades. While the first protester was corralled by security and carried off the field in the first quarter, the second was leveled by star Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. • Joe Buck mocks asinine 49ers graphic during MNF • Deebo Samuel has some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
SFGate
Kenny Pickett's 1st start is final step of an unlikely rise
PITTSBURGH (AP) — There was something about Kenny Pickett. There was something about the way the then-undersized kid from the Jersey Shore carried himself. A swagger that didn't bleed into overconfidence. A relentlessness difficult to measure but impossible to miss. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more...
49ers star Deebo Samuel, RT Mike McGlinchey have some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
Jalen Ramsey made a questionable effort to tackle 49ers star Deebo Samuel on Monday night - and both Samuel and right tackle Mike McGlinchey took note.
The SF Giants should pay to rebuild the Double Play
Dave Tobener on the Giants' opportunity to restore an SF icon while enhancing it for a new generation of fans.
SFGate
Manti Te’o Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)
Manti Te’o has signed on with UTA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. With the signing, UTA will help Te’o work across a variety of areas, including broadcasting, public speaking, publishing, unscripted television, and audio. More from Variety. Tefi Pessoa, TikTok Creator and Multi-Hyphenate, Signs...
NFL・
Warriors' Andre Iguodala has rare praise for Donte DiVincenzo
"I have this funny thing with white players. It's like, 'Yo, it ain't too many of y'all that are really good.' But he's good."
Giants finish at .500 for 1st time, top playoff-bound Padres
David Villar hit two home runs and Austin Slater also connected for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the playoff-bound San Diego Padres 8-1 in a regular-season finale
