Read full article on original website
JMO
2d ago
More baby mama drama probably. That’s all they do is fight over a worthless man who makes babies with them then moves on to another one.
Reply
6
Craig Hearn
2d ago
Seems she should now not be released until she’s been in mandatory anger management classes and talked to an actual psychiatrist in case she needs to be put on a med sched.
Reply
2
Related
Herald & Review
Crime of the Week: Decatur Police seek help to find the robber of elderly victim
DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a robbery, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 25 at an address on North Drive. According to the police report, the...
Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man […]
WAND TV
Coroner identified man killed in drive-by shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead and 2 others are hurt after a drive-by shooting in Champaign. According to Champaign Police, at 5:48 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting around N. Third Street and Bradley. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old Champaign man who had...
WAND TV
Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Baseball bat attack knocks Decatur woman's tooth out, police report
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is jailed after he hit a woman in the face so hard with a baseball bat it knocked one of her front teeth out. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 29-year-old victim as saying she had been visiting the 61-year-old man at his home early Saturday when he “began acting different.”
Champaign Police investigate shooting
Update at 6:33 p.m. on 10/4/2022 Champaign Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting. Police have not confirmed any details about what happened. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the Champaign Police Department are actively responding to the area of Bradley Avenue and Fourth Street for an unknown emergency. On-scene reporters saw several police […]
Police: Charges filed in argument-turned shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that a teenager has been charged in connection to a shooting on Friday that left a man hurt. Qwonn Walls, 19 of Champaign, is charged with a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was arrested by Champaign Police the day after […]
newschannel20.com
Man charged after argument leads to shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man is facing charges after an argument turned violent in Champaign last week. The shooting took place Friday just before 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of West White Street. Champaign Police say they found a 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decatur police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery case. The robbery happened on Sept. 25 on North Drive. Police said an elderly, disabled man was sitting on his front porch when another man walked up and began asking for money. The suspect then walked onto […]
Illinois man sentenced to 20 years for armed violence, drug charge
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man will spend the next 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of a pair of felonies related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was charged with armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony). He […]
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting investigation that started two weeks ago and remains ongoing. The shooting happened on Sept. 16 at 7:48 p.m. in the area of Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road. Officers said they determined a 16-year-old male was walking in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmay.com
Springfield Police Still Testing Bola Wraps; County Jail Considers Using Them
Springfield police have acquired some new devices that could provide an alternative to tasers as a non-lethal way to restrain criminal suspects. But the department is still testing the devices and has not yet deployed them on the street. Bola wraps are described as a “non-pain compliance device” that shoots...
Herald & Review
Persistent Decatur drug dealer gets 10 year sentence
DECATUR — A female Decatur drug dealer, caught with methamphetamine while on probation from a previous sentence for trafficking the drug, has been sent to prison for 10 years. Madison M. Scurlock, 24, pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to a charge of dealing meth, a Class X...
Herald & Review
Decatur man accused of beating, robbing man in wheelchair
DECATUR — A 74-year-old Decatur man is accused of knocking a victim out of his wheelchair and beating and kicking him before robbing him of money. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said R.C. Coley was battering the 59-year-old victim as he lay on the ground until a 41-year-old woman, who lived nearby, came out of her home to confront Coley, who then fled in a car.
wjbc.com
Heyworth man already in prison facing new charges in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON – A Heyworth man already in prison for multiple felony convictions is facing new charges for an alleged robbery months ago in McLean County. Bloomington Police report in late July, officers responded to a robbery at the Eastland Suites in Bloomington. After a months-long investigation, McLean County prosecutors...
Herald & Review
Judge will decide if Decatur man is innocent or a killer
DECATUR — A judge presiding over a bench trial is weighing the evidence to decide whether Lamar T. Williams is innocent or an enraged killer who went on a Decatur shooting spree that left a grandmother dying in front of her grandchildren. Decatur police officers kicked in the front...
wmay.com
Report: Lopez Released From Prison
Former Springfield school board president Adam Lopez has been released from prison, after serving only about three years behind bars on an eleven-year sentence for fraud. The State Journal-Register reports that Lopez was released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center around noon Tuesday, about three weeks ahead of the initial release date posted on the Illinois Department of Corrections website. It wasn’t immediately known where Lopez would be living as he starts life outside of prison.
Herald & Review
Decatur man jailed on attempted murder charges
DECATUR — A 63-year-old Decatur man accused of trying to stab a 32-year-old woman to death is now jailed after he was found and arrested Saturday. Richard R. Madison was booked into the Macon County Jail at 8:59 p.m. on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Detective Sgt. Steve...
WAND TV
Man recovering from self-inflicted shooting following shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is recovering from a wound to the hand Sunday morning after firing his gun upon hearing other shots fired nearby. Champaign PD says patrol officers heard shots fired and saw multiple cars leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street around 1:49 a.m. Sunday morning.
Comments / 4