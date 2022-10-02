Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Iran's Supreme Leader Breaks Silence on Protests, Blames US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called "rioting" and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The unrest, ignited by the...
Voice of America
US Assails Iran for Crackdown on Protesters
The White House on Monday assailed Iran’s crackdown on protests over the death of a young woman held in captivity by the country’s morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab. “We’re alarmed and appalled by reports of security authorities responding to university students’...
Voice of America
Biden Vows to 'Impose Further Costs' on Iran for Assaulting Protesters
President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. plans to “impose further costs” this week on Iran for assaulting protesters demonstrating against the government for the death of a young woman held in custody by the country’s morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
Voice of America
Afghan Protests Continue Against School Attack as UN Raises Death Toll to 53
Islamabad — Female students in Afghanistan took to the streets for a third day in a row Monday to seek justice for victims of last week’s suicide bombing of an education center in Kabul, as the death toll continues to rise. The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)...
Voice of America
US Denies Link Between Iran's Release of Americans and Funds Held Abroad
Washington — The United States on Sunday rejected Iranian reports that Tehran's release of two detained Americans will lead to the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak Namazi, 50, was released from detention in Tehran, the United Nations said on Saturday.
Ukraine news – live: Russia warns of more land grabs after four regions annexed
The Kremlin hinted that it could have plans to annexe more regions of Ukraine.It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially-occupied regions of southern Ukraine – the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – into Russia.It’s the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least 50 years.Kyiv said the act was of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russian forces have been fleeing front lines.But the Kremlin suggested it’s eyeing up more regions to “reclaim”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russia will...
Voice of America
Iran Says Detained Iranian-American Namazi Left for Oman
Iranian state media said Wednesday that detained Iranian-American Baquer Namazi had left the country on a plane to Oman. The report included video of Namazi boarding a Royal Oman air force plane. Iran convicted the 85-year-old former United Nations official of collaborating with a hostile government in 2016 and sentenced...
Voice of America
Iran Increases Troops Near Kurdistan Region, Threatening Ground Operation
Iran has recently sent new military reinforcements to its western borders close to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and threatened to launch a cross-border ground invasion into Iraqi Kurdistan against Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, a senior Iraqi Kurdish official in Iraq who asked to remain anonymous told VOA. "Iran has...
Voice of America
Protesters Attack French Embassy as Ousted President Signs Resignation
OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — On Sunday afternoon and throughout last night, large groups of protesters took to the streets of Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou, attacking the French embassy, burning tires and waving Russian flags. Chaos has descended on the city after a new military junta claimed power Friday but appears to lack full control of the country.
Iranian authorities arrest eight after teenage protester's death
Iranian security forces have arrested eight people over the death of a 16-year-old teenager, Nika Shahkarami, in Tehran last month, Iranian media said on Tuesday.
Voice of America
Former Australian Government Staffer Goes on Trial for Rape
A former Australian government staffer went on trial Tuesday for the alleged rape of a former co-worker in Parliament House. Bruce Lehrmann has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent stemming from an accusation by Brittany Higgins that he raped her in the office of then-Defense Minster Linda Reynolds in March 2019.
Voice of America
Australia Plans to Rescue Citizens Stranded in Syrian Camps
Australian authorities are preparing to repatriate more than 60 Australian widows and children of Islamic State fighters from detention camps in Syria. Officials insist the detainees will be put under surveillance when they are repatriated and that the women have agreed to be subject to control orders. More than 20...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 5
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:15 a.m.: The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote next week on a draft resolution condemning Russia’s annexation claim. Russia used its veto power to stop a similar measure at the U.N. Security Council last week.
Voice of America
UN: Civil, Political Rights Repressed in Russian-Occupied Areas of Ukraine
GENEVA — U.N. human rights monitors say freedom of expression, assembly and other civil and political rights are constrained in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, including Crimea. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has submitted its latest report on the situation in Ukraine to the U.N. Human Rights Council.
Voice of America
Indonesia Investigates Tear Gas Firing at Soccer Game
Indonesian officials have removed police officers and investigated others responsible for firing tear gas that set off a crush, killing at least 125 people at a soccer game. The victims included 17 children. The game took place in the Southeast Asian country’s Malang city. It was attended only by hometown...
FIFA・
Voice of America
Uganda President's Son Promoted to General After Tweets About Invading Kenya
Nairobi — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been promoted to general, the Uganda Defense forces spokesperson announced Tuesday. The move comes a day after Kainerugaba posted a series of tweets where he joked about invading Italy and neighboring Kenya. He said on Twitter that his country's land forces could capture Nairobi in two weeks, a comment that has angered Ugandan opposition leaders and many Kenyans.
Voice of America
'Ma'awisley' Militias in Central Somalia Mobilizing Against al-Shabab
For years, Somali clans and villages have tried to resist demands from the Islamist group al-Shabab, which can include taxes called "zakat," plus livestock, weapons and boys they can turn into fighters. And for years, al-Shabab has effectively crushed the local rebellions, usually with ruthless efficiency. In early 2018, al-Shabab...
Voice of America
Al-Qaida Branch Claims Attack on Burkina Faso Convoy; Dozens Killed
OUAGADOUGOU — The Sahel-based branch of al-Qaida, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), has claimed an attack on a convoy in Burkina Faso that killed more than a dozen soldiers last month, the SITE Intelligence Group said Tuesday. Islamist militants attacked a convoy taking supplies to a town in...
Voice of America
At Least 20 Killed in Triple Car Bombings in Central Somalia
Mogadishu, Somalia — At least 20 people were killed in a triple car bombing attack Monday in central Somalia, among them two local government officials. Witnesses said two vehicles loaded with explosives detonated in the morning, and a third in the afternoon. The three explosions rocked the city of...
Voice of America
Uganda’s Museveni Apologizes to Kenya for Son’s Tweets
Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has issued a public apology to Kenya, asking forgiveness for tweets by his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The tweets on Monday joked about Uganda invading Kenya. But Museveni promoted his son from lieutenant to general while removing him as commander of the army’s land forces, saying there were many positive contributions he has made.
