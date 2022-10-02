ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Priest blesses four-legged friends in the 4-states

By Abbie Nielson
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – St. Philip’s Church celebrated St. Francis Day today with some four-legged friends.

Officials say St. Francis expressed his devotion to God through the love he had for all of God’s creations.

The church honored St. Francis by holding an event where local residents can have their pets blessed.

Local non-profit spruced up Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The City of Pittsburg now has more color thanks to some local volunteers. Pittsburg Beautiful today planted fall mums around town to spruce up the streets. “We are a nonprofit that is around to help our city expand in the best and most beautiful way,” said Stephanie Watts.
PITTSBURG, KS
Lunch honors first responders of the 4-State area

MIAMI, Okla. – KOAM and Service Solutions honor first responders today in Miami, Oklahoma. Chris Warner spoke with Daniel Allen with the Miami Fire Department about the services of first responders, protecting the community. The First Responders Appreciation Lunch was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. You can keep...
MIAMI, OK
News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
Home Burglary leads to theft of 2 dogs; shooting of 1 dog

WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City Police Officer wounded a dog after the animal charged him down during a burglary investigation. At around 5:30 p.m. today, the Webb City Police Department was called to the 1000 block of West First Street in Webb City in reference to a burglary and assault in progress.
WEBB CITY, MO
Travel Maven

This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE
Angel Wings Equine Rescue

STOTTS CITY, Mo.- Angel Wings Equine Rescue is a safe haven for horses who were rescued from unsafe and abusive homes. Sandra and Mervin Warthen own and run Angel Wings Equine. The nonprofit operates on donations and volunteers. “If the donations do not cover everything, we pay out-of-pocket,” said Sandra.
STOTTS CITY, MO
Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – The Redings Mill Fire Protection District has released what caused a large fire southwest of Joplin Monday night. According to a Facebook post, the fire started from an unattended trash fire. Late Monday afternoon, Redings Mill F.D. responded to the field fire in the area of Bison Road and Douglas Fir Road. Firefighters found...
JOPLIN, MO
Watered Gardens begins presales for Empty Bowls

JOPLIN, Mo. — Watered Gardens Ministries in Joplin is holding a presale for bowls for their 10th Annual Empty Bowls event to provide relief for local hunger. Patrons buy handcrafted pottery bowls, enjoy a serving of soup, and then have an empty bowl to take home to remind them that somewhere, someone is hungry.
JOPLIN, MO
News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
NEOSHO, MO
Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60

NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps screenshot during fatal crash investigation involving a pickup and tractor trailer on October 4, 2022. US-60...
GRANBY, MO
The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
AURORA, MO
Lisa Lewis: New Fort Scott City Clerk

Lisa A. Lewis, 56, is the new Fort Scott City and Municipal Court Clerk, as of Oct. 1, when Diane Clay retired. Lewis and husband, Tony, are new to Fort Scott. The Lewis’s came in 2021, having lived in Chicago and raised their four children there. From 2019 to...
FORT SCOTT, KS
