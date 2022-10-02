Priest blesses four-legged friends in the 4-states

JOPLIN, Mo. – St. Philip’s Church celebrated St. Francis Day today with some four-legged friends.

Officials say St. Francis expressed his devotion to God through the love he had for all of God’s creations.

The church honored St. Francis by holding an event where local residents can have their pets blessed.

Click here to learn more, or watch KOAM and Fox 14 tonight to see the whole story.

