ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Beats Kentucky, Secures NIL Victory Along the Way

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFpfI_0iJGzWax00

The Ole Miss Rebels are winning on and off the field under coach Lane Kiffin.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels are undefeated and feeling good following their nail-biting 22-19 victory over the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats .

It was a big weekend for the Ole Miss football program and athletic department as a whole, as Ole Miss is not only 5-0 for the first time since 2014, but it has also officially reorganized its NIL efforts.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger recapped Ole Miss' monumental weekend .

Essentially, Ole Miss is now, in a more organized fashion, able to pay its enrolled athletes via NIL.

Prior to Saturday's contest, Ole Miss gathered athletic department administrators, coaches from nearly every sport on campus, and the school's biggest donors to announce a new NIL collective, The Grove Collective.

The goal of the newly established Grove Collective is to provide NIL deals to more than 250 Ole Miss athletes. To stay competitive with rival teams, collective officials have estimated they need to raise at least $7 million per year.

In attendance for the announcement was Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin, and the announcement was music to his ears as he has pursued a new NIL collective for months to give the Rebels a needed edge in recruitment.

Kiffin got his NIL wish fulfilled and his first victory versus a top 10 opponent at Ole Miss all in one weekend.

"It was good timing," Kiffin told reporters after the game.

Kiffin was also happier with fan attendance on Saturday after publicly criticizing the Ole Miss faithful for a poor showing at home in Week 4.

"Keep doing it. We appreciate it," Kiffin said.

Kiffin's criticism was heard, as Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was packed and rocking for all four quarters with over 64,800 fans in attendance.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023 .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Field, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
gobigbluecountry.com

John Calipari Hints at Exciting News with Kentucky’s Future Schedule

The Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season will be released later today. Kentucky coach John Calipari shared the news on social media Tuesday and also added that exciting plans for future schedules will be announced as well. Fans get their first look at the team during Big...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss Football#American Football#College Football#Sports Illustrated#Rebels
aseaofblue.com

2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule set

The 2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule has been released!. The schedule begins with a pair of exhibition games vs. Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3. Missouri Western State, a Division II program, will present a homecoming for several former Wildcats. The Griffons are coached by former Kentucky manager Will Martin with Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson serving as assistants.
LEXINGTON, KY
middlesboronews.com

Big Blue Madness is a sellout

It didn’t take long to produce a Big Blue Madness sellout. Tickets to Big Blue Madness were sold out online and on campus on Sunday. For the first time in three years, fans were given the opportunity to camp out and snatch tickets to the yearly event. Big Blue Madness is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Rupp Arena and will be televised on the SEC Network.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
WREG

5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in MS

MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
MARKS, MS
hottytoddy.com

First Miss Oxford to be Crowned in More Than 20 Years This November

For the first time in many years, a Miss Oxford will be crowned. Denver Haggard, a graduate from the University of Mississippi and the former Mr. Cosmos International, is directing and hosting the Miss Oxford Scholarship Competition in November. Registration is still open for the Miss Oxford and Miss Oxford’s...
OXFORD, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy