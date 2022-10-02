Hurricane Ian FGCU: University sets up call center to assess and assist students, staff needs

Although the FGCU campus did not suffer much from Hurricane Ian, the same cannot be said for its students and faculty.

The university has had trouble locating and contacting its staff and students because of limited or no WiFi or cell connections. It posted a questionnaire on its website for people to check on Thursday after the storm, but not many did.

On Friday, the university launched a virtual call center — the FGCU Storm Recovery Call Center — to allow people to check-in. The thought was a call would be easier than an email or online form. The response was greater than expected and more staff had to be added to the call center to address the volume.

“For FGCU, to understand how quickly we can reopen if we're in a position to reopen, what classes are going to be like, we have to get a headcount,” said Grace Brannigan, the FGCU student government president and board of trustee member. “And we have to understand how the faculty, staff and students are and if they'll be able to come to campus.”

The call center is not just a head count though. The university, which is scheduled to remain closed until at least Oct. 9, is also using it to help staff and students reach the resources they need to recover from Hurricane Ian. FGCU is partnering with the call center so officials can take the information received and direct staff and students to on-campus departments that can help, such as human resources or enrollment management. But it’s not just on-campus resources.

“It's basically a triage system,” FGCU spokesperson Pam McCabe said. “So some people are calling in very simply to say, Yeah, I'm okay. And I'm ready to go back when you need me… but it’s also pinpointing exactly who needs these critical resources and needs the time to focus on, you know, rebuilding their home and checking on family and making sure that the resources are in place so that they can come back to the university.

“And that includes facilitating resources that we can't provide, but other people in the state, in the county can provide. So it's really connecting people with the resources that they actually need right then and there.”

FGCU student has learned how to weather crises

Brannigan was among the 278 students and one faculty member that waited out the storm inside Alico Arena. Once the storm subsided she started to look at ways to mobilize the student body and connected with the other 11 student body presidents in the Florida State University system to see if they could start donation drives and get them to send some kind of aid to FGCU.

“I had been kind of astounded at the number of students who were in the arena, who did not know when they would be able to return to their dorms and who were still volunteering to help,” said the senior. “You know, we said we needed volunteers and immediately students were raising their hands, they're writing their names down, and they were asking me what they could do to help, you know, this campus and this community, which I thought was really wonderful.”

Brannigan’s four years at FGCU have been eventful. A double major in history and political science and minor in philosophy, Brannigan began her college career with COVID-19 raging and will deal with Southwest Florida’s worst natural disaster as a senior. She said she has learned from both experiences.

“How you handle real deep crises, but also the way that you have to lead with empathy and kindness and thoughtfulness when people are in a stressful situation,” Brannigan said. “On the other side, though, definitely, my experience has been different than other people. I've had a really strange four-year stint here at FGCU. If I could do it all over again, I would still do it here, I would still come here, I would still make all the same choices, even though the world has been a little weird.”

The number to reach the FGCU Storm Recovery Call Center is 239-310-5318.