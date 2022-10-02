Photo gallery: La Jolla raises its glasses to Spirits Festival

The San Diego Spirits Festival moved to La Jolla, the hometown of founder Liz Edwards, Sept. 24-25 at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego on Prospect Street.

The 13th annual event included unlimited cocktails featuring more than 65 brands of spirits, entertainment with samba and belly dancers and live music, plus access to MCASD galleries and food from local venues.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .