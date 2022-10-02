ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

Nearly 4,000 people without power in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting nearly 4,000 customers without power in Spartanburg County after an object came into contact with power lines. There are three outages total near Fernwood Glendale Road and surrounding areas. The first outage, reported at 8:01 a.m., has left 1,723 customers without...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials asking for public’s feedback on new gaming arena in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg is looking to turn a decades-old building in downtown Spartanburg into a state-of-the-art gaming arena. The Montgomery building, located on North Church Street, was originally the Carolina Theater which opened in 1925. The building is currently being used for luxury apartments and commercial property.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
wspa.com

Police seek missing man last seen in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on September 30. Police said Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on September 30 near State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Vigil for unsolved Asheville murders planned for Friday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An anti-violence group will hold a rally and vigil for unsolved murders in Asheville. The group Society Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) is run by Teresa Mosley. In July, her son, Keith Mosley Jr, was shot and killed, and her husband was killed in 2015. She...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Work to begin Monday on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Changes are coming to Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, starting Monday evening, Oct. 10. NCDOT will begin converting the four-lane pattern to a three-lane pattern. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a northbound lane, a southbound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Mother-daughter duo open bridal boutique in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG — For Taylor Patenaude and Veronica Belle-Carter, the dream of opening a bridal boutique was five years in the making. The idea began after Patenaude went shopping for her wedding dress at Hayden Olivia Bridal in Uptown Charlotte. On the way home, the mother-daughter pair came up with the idea to open a store where brides could buy affordable gowns and get a luxury experience.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules

The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man found shot in parking lot in Piedmont

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person has died after he was found shot in a parking lot in Piedmont early Wednesday morning. At 3:36 a.m., the Greenville County deputies in the area of 1733 Piedmont Highway heard gunshots and responded to the...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: I-85 exit ramp from Pelham Road closed this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you take Pelham Road to I-85 south each day, there are big detours happening this week. The off-ramp to I-85 south will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7. in preparation for the lane shift change.
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

AVL Murder Featured on Discovery, APD: "Fatal Hit n Run still Unsolved"

(Henderson County, NC) -- Work is about to begin at a new Henderson County industrial park. A groundbreaking is set for Thursday morning on McMurray Road in Flat Rock, where developers are constructing four buildings for the Blue Ridge Commerce Center. It's an 80-million-dollar project that should be completed next year.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...

