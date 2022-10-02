Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Sully’s Steamers to open Eastside Greenville, Spartanburg locations; Koi Asian Bistro closes Haywood Mall restaurant
Sully’s Steamers to open Eastside Greenville, Spartanburg locations … Koi Asian Bistro closes Haywood Mall restaurant … and Growler Haus in the Village of West Greenville launches breakfast offerings. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Oct. 7. Sully’s Steamers to...
FOX Carolina
Nearly 4,000 people without power in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting nearly 4,000 customers without power in Spartanburg County after an object came into contact with power lines. There are three outages total near Fernwood Glendale Road and surrounding areas. The first outage, reported at 8:01 a.m., has left 1,723 customers without...
my40.tv
It's like starting from square one, homeless say as more camps closed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, the city of Asheville gave notice to residents of several homeless camps along Interstate 240 that they needed to relocate as the city will be cleaning up the sites by Tuesday. The few who remained at the encampments on Monday said they were...
FOX Carolina
Officials asking for public’s feedback on new gaming arena in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg is looking to turn a decades-old building in downtown Spartanburg into a state-of-the-art gaming arena. The Montgomery building, located on North Church Street, was originally the Carolina Theater which opened in 1925. The building is currently being used for luxury apartments and commercial property.
wspa.com
Police seek missing man last seen in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on September 30. Police said Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on September 30 near State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville.
my40.tv
Vigil for unsolved Asheville murders planned for Friday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An anti-violence group will hold a rally and vigil for unsolved murders in Asheville. The group Society Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) is run by Teresa Mosley. In July, her son, Keith Mosley Jr, was shot and killed, and her husband was killed in 2015. She...
my40.tv
Work to begin Monday on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Changes are coming to Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, starting Monday evening, Oct. 10. NCDOT will begin converting the four-lane pattern to a three-lane pattern. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a northbound lane, a southbound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions.
The Post and Courier
Mother-daughter duo open bridal boutique in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG — For Taylor Patenaude and Veronica Belle-Carter, the dream of opening a bridal boutique was five years in the making. The idea began after Patenaude went shopping for her wedding dress at Hayden Olivia Bridal in Uptown Charlotte. On the way home, the mother-daughter pair came up with the idea to open a store where brides could buy affordable gowns and get a luxury experience.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cayla’s Catering Provides Delicious Meals in Inman, Boiling Springs, and Spartanburg, SC
When you really just don’t want to cook or want to send someone a meal if they had a baby, Cayla’s Catering in Inman is a great option. We tried out dinner and will tell you all about it. Thanks to Cayla’s Catering for providing us with a meal so we could write this review.
FOX Carolina
What’s next for former adult club near I-385 in Greenville County?
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We now know more about what is next for a building near Interstate 385 that was once the site of more than one controversial adult club. Hope Church confirmed they are under contract in the due diligence period for the property at 805 Frontage...
FOX Carolina
Furman investigating after photos surface of professor at Unite the Right rally
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. FOX Carolina Traffic Reporter Chris Scott has the details. Hope Church confirmed it is under contract for the property of former Bucks Racks and Ribs off I-385 on Frontage Road. Greenville Co. EMS receives new designation. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Greenville County...
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules
The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man found shot in parking lot in Piedmont
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person has died after he was found shot in a parking lot in Piedmont early Wednesday morning. At 3:36 a.m., the Greenville County deputies in the area of 1733 Piedmont Highway heard gunshots and responded to the...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: I-85 exit ramp from Pelham Road closed this week
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you take Pelham Road to I-85 south each day, there are big detours happening this week. The off-ramp to I-85 south will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7. in preparation for the lane shift change.
my40.tv
Hendersonville's little-known stories, architecture shared on guided history walks
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in Hendersonville took part in a guided history walk Sunday morning, Oct. 2 along Main Street. The walks only happen a couple times each year. Each person who walked got to learn about Hendersonville's history and architecture -- nearly 200 years of it. Hendersonville...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg Area Conservancy announces land acquisition near Chinquapin Greenway
SPARTANBURG — The Chinquapin Greenway has added nearly 21 acres along Graham Road across from the Milliken & Company campus, offering public access to explore land acquired by the Spartanburg Area Conservancy. The property is next to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System's Hospice home and is contiguous to 86 acres...
iheart.com
AVL Murder Featured on Discovery, APD: "Fatal Hit n Run still Unsolved"
(Henderson County, NC) -- Work is about to begin at a new Henderson County industrial park. A groundbreaking is set for Thursday morning on McMurray Road in Flat Rock, where developers are constructing four buildings for the Blue Ridge Commerce Center. It's an 80-million-dollar project that should be completed next year.
my40.tv
Buncombe County commissioners increase budget to $5 million for roof of A-B Tech building
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners made a significant budget amendment for a roof replacement at Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College. The original budget was for $1.7 million to replace the roof on the Technology Commercialization Center. Now, that budget has gone up to more than $5 million.
my40.tv
Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
my40.tv
Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
