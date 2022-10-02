Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Can Oliveira defeat ‘the next Khabib’ to reclaim the lightweight title?
Charles Oliveira’s upcoming fight with Islam Makhachev, who many are calling ‘the next Khabib’, headlines UFC 280 in the United Arab Emirates in October. The former UFC lightweight champion, Oliveira, will be desperate to finally get his hands back on the belt. Many view Oliveira as the...
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
MMA Fighting
Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’
Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
MMA Fighting
Chris Avila targeting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing match under Nate Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. banner
Chris Avila will face a social influencer in his next fight as part of the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, but he’s already got an idea for his next opponent with a close friend and teammate serving as the promoter. During a media conference call on Wednesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Reacts To The Decision To Have Daniel Cormier Be The Referee Of Fight Pit Match
As previously reported here on eWn, UFC legend and WWE Attitude Era standout Ken Shamrock has been campaigning via social media to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Although it would have been a storied return, plans for a special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have already been solidified.
MMA Fighting
Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor: ‘Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now’
Justin Gaethje isn’t all that interested in fighting Conor McGregor any time soon, for one specific reason. Gaethje is looking to return to action in the first quarter of 2023 after having successful nose surgery over the summer. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he was asked about the potential of a matchup between two of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport once McGregor is ready to return following a nasty leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal isn’t buying the hype around Khamzat Chimaev: ‘Everybody thinks he’s untouchable and I know he’s not’
Bo Nickal is just three fights into his professional fighting career and he’s already become one of the most discussed athletes on the entire UFC roster. Part of that comes from his pedigree as a three-time NCAA champion wrestler, and then there’s the eye-popping statistics, having wiped out his first three opponents in less than three minutes of total cage time. But there’s also Nickal’s unshakable confidence in himself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Beneil Dariush: Michael Chandler earning next title shot would be ‘a clown show’
Beneil Dariush sees only one possible option for the No. 1 contender spot at lightweight following UFC 280. The UFC lightweight division will have a lot of questions answered throughout the next two pay-per-view events starting later this month in Abu Dhabi. Atop the promotion’s return to Fight Island, the division’s vacant title will be fought over between former champion Charles Oliveira and red-hot contender Islam Makhachev. Also making his return that night is Dariush who looks to reinsert himself into the immediate discussion amongst the elite.
MMA Fighting
Ben Rothwell explains the legend behind his cloak following BKFC 30 knockout win: ‘I go to a very dark place’
Now that Ben Rothwell is out of the UFC, and no longer having to wear a promotionally sponsored uniform, that meant the return of his cloak at BKFC 30. Rothwell made the most of his BKFC debut when he steamrolled Bobo O’Bannon in just 19 seconds this past Saturday. The cloak — which he wore to the ring — isn’t just an article of clothing, but it helps Rothwell go to a different kind of headspace in order to prepare for what is about to happen.
MMA Fighting
A.J. McKee unimpressed with Patricio Pitbull’s Bellator 286 title defense: ‘It sucked ass’
A.J. McKee agrees with fans who weren’t thrilled with Patricio Pitbull’s latest winning performance. The former featherweight champion had the chance to watch Pitbull in action following his own fight at Saturday’s Bellator 286 card at in Long Beach, Calif., a unanimous decision victory over Spike Carlyle. Though Pitbull scored a commanding win over Adam Borics to successfully defend his 145-pound title, the live audience booed the Brazilian star’s methodical tactics at times, prompting him to fire back with a “F*** you, everyone” during his post-fight interview.
mmanews.com
Watch: The UFC Pays Tribute To José Aldo
The UFC is sending José Aldo off with a compilation of his best career moments. After years of UFC dominance, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo has announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo is said to be one of the greatest fighters to have ever fought in the UFC and certainly one of the best at 145 pounds. Now that Aldo has hung up his gloves, the UFC has put together a farewell video for him.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Alistair Overeem, Badr Hari, Bo Nickal, Yan Xiaonan, A.J. McKee, and Ben Rothwell
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Intro as we catch up after a busy combat sports weekend. 1:05 p.m.: A.J....
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: How should UFC book Paddy Pimblett next?
When Paddy Pimblett is ready to return to the octagon — whether it be at UFC 282 in December, or when the promotion heads back to London in 2023 — how should the UFC book him, and how much of a step up should he get?. On an...
MMA Fighting
Alexandre Pantoja to serve as backup fighter yet again for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC 283
Alexandre Pantoja is once again the backup fighter for a UFC flyweight title bout, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are set the unify the 125-pound titles at UFC 283, which goes down Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Pantoja will train for that date but does not want to face anyone else on that card unless it’s for the championship, per sources.
MMA Fighting
Invicta FC signs prospect Elisandra Ferreira, fighter who lost recent controversial title bout in Calgary
Elisandra Ferreira is the newest addition to the Invicta FC atomweight division, the company announced Tuesday. A date and opponent for her promotional debut is yet to be decided, Ferreira told MMA Fighting. “I think I’ll probably make my debut on the December card,” Ferreira said. Ferreira has...
MMA Fighting
Wanderlei Silva loses bid to join Brazilian congress
Wanderlei Silva is now 0-for-2 in attempts to earn a seat in the Brazilian congress after coming up short at the 2022 elections in Brazil on Sunday. The former PRIDE champion, who recently announced his retirement from MMA, affiliated to the Progressive Party (PP), which sides with Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, and received 13,907 votes at the elections.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith reveals serious health complications after leg surgery slowing down his return to fighting
Anthony Smith doesn’t enjoy having idle time on his hands. The one-time UFC title challenger remains a top ranked light heavyweight while also spending time on his Sirius XM radio show, co-hosting the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping and serving as an analyst on numerous UFC broadcasts. That’s not even mentioning that he’s a husband and father, who adores spending time by having outdoor adventures with his family.
wrestlinginc.com
Number One Contender For IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Crowned At Royal Quest II
The main event of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Royal Quest II Night 2 saw Zack Sabre Jr. take on Tetsuya Naito with the winner earning the right to challenge Will Ospreay for his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. To this point, Naito has held virtually every single title in NJPW except for that one, and ZSJ would have been seeking his first-ever United States Championship reign. But when the proverbial smoke cleared on their bout, it was Naito who would see his hand raised high in victory, claiming the No. 1 contendership for a future match-up.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
Comments / 0