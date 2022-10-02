Read full article on original website
You might as well log out!!
2d ago
we will win against Baltimore next week and take over 1st place in the division and we will never look back... Bengals win AFC north
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Related
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Jerome Boger's ridiculous roughing the passer call cost Ravens dearly in loss to Bills
If there’s one thing we know about roughing the passer penalties, it’s that the NFL would prefer that they be called, whether there’s reason to call them or not. In the NFL rulebook, officials are told to skew to the presence of the penalty on a no-matter-what basis.
Tony Romo pointed out the Patriots' blunder that led to their loss to the Packers
Tony Romo was on the call Sunday for the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Green Bay Packers, and pointed out the coaching blunder that led to their loss.
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes not-so-subtle shot at Steelers coaches
For five seasons, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was almost universally beloved by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans. Smith-Schuster was also highly productive during his five seasons with one season of 97 receptions and another with 111. But this didn’t stop Smith-Schuster from taking a shot at his old team now that he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fan Who Died in Escalator Fall at Steelers Game Identified
The victim was identified as a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike Preston: Forget analytics. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was wrong to go for it on fourth down vs. Bills. | COMMENTARY
The Ravens have the most accurate kicker in the history of the NFL and still sometimes refuse to use him in possible game-winning situations. We’ve seen this before. Twice, in fact, just last season in losses to the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, setbacks that helped the Ravens lose six straight games to fall from the top seed in the AFC to out of playoff contention altogether. ...
Chiefs 41, Bucs 31: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 2-2 after a 41-31 loss Sunday night to the Kansas City Chiefs, failing to overcome a slow start and tons of self-inflicted errors in all three phases of the game. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others spoke...
Fan Dies After Falling Off Escalator at Steelers Stadium
A scary scene at the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 game.
Football Fan Dies After Falling From Escalator At Pittsburgh Steelers Game
The unidentified man fell nearly 40 feet inside Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Marcus Peters' sideline outburst, Ravens defend John Harbaugh's 4th-down decision
The Ravens blew a second-half lead in loss the Bills, exacerbated by coach John Harbaugh's late-game call to go for TD in 4th-and-goal situation.
Bengals land atop shifting AFC North landscape thanks to a ‘fortuitous’ series of events
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A wild day in the AFC North changed Ted Karras’ plans on Sunday. The Bengals starting center told his girlfriend he would go for a walk with her after the Browns game against the Falcons ended. He was still sitting at the television thirty minutes...
Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
NFL・
Fox 19
Bengals announce name of indoor training facility
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals have entered into a multi-year naming rights partnership with Integrity Express Logistics for the team’s indoor practice facility. The Bengals say it will be called the IEL Indoor Facility and the partnership makes IEL the official logistics partner of the team. The IEL Indoor...
Four-Star 2023 UC Target Jizzle James Teases Announcement
The scoring guard could be another big addition to the UC backcourt.
Cincy Jungle
2 Jets players fined for hits made against the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Joe Flacco-led New York Jets to get their first win of the season in Week 3, and following a few nasty hits, the league has handed down some fines for two separate incidents. One was on Tee Higgins, and it was obvious as one...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals new practice bubble goes up
CINCINNATI — Drivers on the Brent Spence Bridge will be getting used to a new sight as they enter the city. The Cincinnati Bengals' new practice bubble is now visible from the highway. The practice bubble is long overdue, because just about every NFL team has one. So for...
Pittsburgh Steelers taking a risk by starting rookie Kenny Pickett against Buffalo Bills | Opinion
The future has officially arrived for Steelers – understandably so, yet perhaps just a touch prematurely. Kenny Pickett will get his first start.
Comments / 5