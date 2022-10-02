ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

New Music for You this Week – October 3, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. Paramore just released its first music video since 2017. With just two days on YouTube, it has already racked up almost 2 millions views. This seems to be the first of new music from the band as a new album is in the works.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Diamond
Decider.com

1972 Concert Doc ‘Elvis On Tour’ Sees The King Starting To Unravel

45 years since taking his final bow, Elvis Presley is still on our minds. Beloved by many, dismissed by others, often misunderstood, his impact on pop culture and pop music can be debated but never denied. His early recordings were among the first manifestations of rock n’ roll, his breakout success ushered in the teen music market, and his later decline has been a consistent source for comedy and caricature. Recent films, including the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, have tried to rehabilitate his image and explain his importance to generations too young to remember his reign as the so-called “King of Rock N’ Roll.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Documentary On Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ In The Works, From Jackson Estate And Sony Music Entertainment

Production is underway on an official documentary about Michael Jackson’s Thriller, the biggest selling album of all time. The Michael Jackson estate and Sony Music Entertainment are joining forces for the untitled film, which is being directed by Nelson George, the noted music historian, journalist and documentary filmmaker. Thriller has sold 34 million copies in the U.S. alone and an estimated 100 million copies worldwide, won eight Grammy Awards and yielded seven top 10 singles. It was released 40 years ago next month. The film “takes fans back in time to the making of the record-breaking album and release of revolutionary short...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Music Performance#Concert#Broadway Show#Performing#Broadway News#The Main Stage#The Broadway League#Wabc#American#Invest
Rolling Stone

See Bruce Springsteen Join the Killers for Three-Song Encore at Madison Square Garden

The Killers welcomed surprise guest Bruce Springsteen onstage for their entire three-song encore Saturday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden. With the E Streeter in tow, the band performed a pair of Springsteen classics, “Badlands” and the concert-ending “Born to Run” — both assisted by saxophonist Jake Clemons, the nephew of the late Clarence Clemons — as well as the Killers’ 2021 version of “A Dustland Fairytale,” a Springsteen collaboration and remake of a track off their 2008 LP Day & Age. In 2021, following the release of “Dustland,” Flowers spoke to Rolling Stone about the collaboration, which he had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Detroit Free Press

Bruce Springsteen embraces Detroit music classics on Motown-heavy covers album

Acknowledging his debt to Motown and other consequential soul music, Bruce Springsteen has announced the release of "Only the Strong Survive," an album of classic cover songs. Works popularized by the Four Tops, Temptations, Supremes, Commodores, Jimmy Ruffin and Frank Wilson are among the songs tackled by Springsteen on the forthcoming album, due Nov. 11 on Columbia Records.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy