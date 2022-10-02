Read full article on original website
Related
Marva Hicks dead at 66: Star Trek, The Lion King and Babylon 5 star dies
AWARD-WINNING actor and singer Marva Hicks has tragically passed away at 66, her family has announced. The Broadway star, who was known for stage performances in The Lion King and Motown, died in New York City on Saturday. A statement announcing her death says that Hicks, born in Virginia, was...
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
New Music for You this Week – October 3, 2022
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. Paramore just released its first music video since 2017. With just two days on YouTube, it has already racked up almost 2 millions views. This seems to be the first of new music from the band as a new album is in the works.
SFGate
Sarah Brightman Talks Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Las Vegas Mini-Residency and the Enduring Power of ‘Phantom’
Sarah Brightman’s 40-year singing career has brought her global acclaim. But, the British star says, what she’s best known for varies according to where she is in the world. “In China, they know me far more for my later recorded work and not necessarily for ‘Phantom of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
From Elvis to Little Richard: 5 of the Best Rock Songs of the ’50s
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
‘The Real Love Boat’: Instagram Accounts of the Contestants Setting Sail in the Premiere
We conducted a bit of detective work and compiled a list of the Instagram accounts from the cast of 'The Real Love Boat' on CBS.
1972 Concert Doc ‘Elvis On Tour’ Sees The King Starting To Unravel
45 years since taking his final bow, Elvis Presley is still on our minds. Beloved by many, dismissed by others, often misunderstood, his impact on pop culture and pop music can be debated but never denied. His early recordings were among the first manifestations of rock n’ roll, his breakout success ushered in the teen music market, and his later decline has been a consistent source for comedy and caricature. Recent films, including the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, have tried to rehabilitate his image and explain his importance to generations too young to remember his reign as the so-called “King of Rock N’ Roll.”
Documentary On Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ In The Works, From Jackson Estate And Sony Music Entertainment
Production is underway on an official documentary about Michael Jackson’s Thriller, the biggest selling album of all time. The Michael Jackson estate and Sony Music Entertainment are joining forces for the untitled film, which is being directed by Nelson George, the noted music historian, journalist and documentary filmmaker. Thriller has sold 34 million copies in the U.S. alone and an estimated 100 million copies worldwide, won eight Grammy Awards and yielded seven top 10 singles. It was released 40 years ago next month. The film “takes fans back in time to the making of the record-breaking album and release of revolutionary short...
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Bruce Springsteen Join the Killers for Three-Song Encore at Madison Square Garden
The Killers welcomed surprise guest Bruce Springsteen onstage for their entire three-song encore Saturday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden. With the E Streeter in tow, the band performed a pair of Springsteen classics, “Badlands” and the concert-ending “Born to Run” — both assisted by saxophonist Jake Clemons, the nephew of the late Clarence Clemons — as well as the Killers’ 2021 version of “A Dustland Fairytale,” a Springsteen collaboration and remake of a track off their 2008 LP Day & Age. In 2021, following the release of “Dustland,” Flowers spoke to Rolling Stone about the collaboration, which he had...
Bruce Springsteen embraces Detroit music classics on Motown-heavy covers album
Acknowledging his debt to Motown and other consequential soul music, Bruce Springsteen has announced the release of "Only the Strong Survive," an album of classic cover songs. Works popularized by the Four Tops, Temptations, Supremes, Commodores, Jimmy Ruffin and Frank Wilson are among the songs tackled by Springsteen on the forthcoming album, due Nov. 11 on Columbia Records.
Comments / 0