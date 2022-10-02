45 years since taking his final bow, Elvis Presley is still on our minds. Beloved by many, dismissed by others, often misunderstood, his impact on pop culture and pop music can be debated but never denied. His early recordings were among the first manifestations of rock n’ roll, his breakout success ushered in the teen music market, and his later decline has been a consistent source for comedy and caricature. Recent films, including the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, have tried to rehabilitate his image and explain his importance to generations too young to remember his reign as the so-called “King of Rock N’ Roll.”

