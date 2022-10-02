Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Remains found by Alexis Gabe search volunteers belonged to animal, not Oakley woman
PIONEER, Calif. - Dashing the hopes of the family of a slain Oakley woman, officials told KTVU on Monday that the remains found in the Sierra Nevada were not human – and therefore never belonged to Alexis Gabe, 24 – and instead belonged to an animal. Amador County...
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said. “We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “This person’s on a mission.” The first fatal shooting was in Oakland in April 2021. The woman was wounded in Stockton days later. More than a year passed, then the five killings in Stockton took place between July 8 and Sept. 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said.
Sacramento Police searching for shooting suspect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a shooting on Wednesday morning near 13th and X streets sent one man to the hospital. A male adult was located at around 7 a.m. with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect […]
Another death tied to possible California serial killer
Police in California said Monday that two more shootings – one fatal and one not – are connected to the five killings they are investigating as the work of a possible serial killer.
Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 10-year-old girl located, Oakland police say
OAKLAND, Calif. - Update: Fallon Robinson was "safely located," Oakland police said early Wednesday. They did not provide additional information about the circumstances about how or where she was found. The original story is below. Oakland police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl who was...
KCRA.com
What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings
The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area link to possible serial killer
The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland records 100th homicide this year
OAKLAND, Calif. - Officers responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in West Oakland, police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park. Police union officials said one person died in the shooting, which would be the 100th...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: More shootings in Stockton serial killings, Merced family kidnapped, gas price finger pointing
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KTVU FOX 2
Owner of Oakland daycare says business vandalized 4 times and city adding to problems
OAKLAND, Calif. - The owner of Starlite Child Development Center in Oakland said his daycare business has been vandalized several times so far this year. John Wong said he's cleaned up each time. But in a matter of days, someone will vandalize the building again. He said the city of...
Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
Series of killings in Stockton keep neighborhood on edge
STOCKTON, Calif. — There is growing concern across the city of Stockton after a series of killings could possibly be linked to a single person. Stockton Police Department has described a disturbing pattern of killings happening in a few mile radius in central Stockton. All of the victims were men and were gunned down while walking alone in dimly lit areas with no cameras.
Card skimming device found in Roseville ATM
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Bay Area man on Thursday after he was found with a card skimming device. Police say that a card skimming device is a card reader that can be installed into an ATM or other pay points to steal bank card information. Officers arrested […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man, 60, shot dead in Oakland while confronting catalytic-converter thieves
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday while confronting catalytic-converter thieves outside his home in Oakland's Glenview neighborhood. Family members identified the victim as Arturo Coronado, 60. "You already had the catalytic converter. Why did you shoot my dad?" asked Coronado's daughter Amalya Love through tears.
vallejosun.com
Dispatch manager leaves Vallejo, compounding staff shortage
VALLEJO – The manager of Vallejo’s beleaguered police and fire dispatch departed the city last month, potentially compounding what the dispatcher’s union has previously characterized as a “dangerous” staffing shortage. Communications manager Aimee Crutcher was no longer employed by the city as of Sept. 15,...
Livermore mountain lion caught on camera in backyard Monday morning
(BCN) — Livermore police said there was a mountain lion in someone’s backyard Monday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., what animal control officers said was a juvenile male that likely came from nearby open space was in the backyard of a home near Findlay Way and Hillcrest Avenue and may have been looking for water. […]
California schools informing students and parents about Narcan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
Fox40
One dead in South Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in South Sacramento early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said shots were fired around 3 a.m. near Elder Creek Road at Stockton Boulevard. According to police, responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound...
