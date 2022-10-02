Read full article on original website
Times News
Bowmanstown goes to the dogs
Bowmanstown Area Residents Connected held its 9th Annual Dog Show in the pavilion of the Bowmanstown Volunteer fire Company on Saturday. Area residents brought their four-legged friends to compete in a variety of categories such as “Best Dog Costume”, “Best Tail Wagging”, and “Most Expressive Eyes.”
Times News
Gardeners tout the benefits of native plants
“Restoring native plant habitat is vital to preserving biodiversity. By creating a native plant garden, each patch of habitat becomes part of a collective effort to nurture and sustain the living landscape for birds and other animals.”. That quote is from the Audobon website, and explains the thought behind the...
Times News
Fall fest at Beltzville a success
Although it was an overcast day on Sunday, a good crowd showed up for the Friends of Beltzville State Park second annual Fall Festival. Activities included making a scarecrow using old clothes and newspaper, finding hidden pumpkins and painting them and stenciling a variety of animals on a piece of wood.
Times News
Tamaqua family rebuilding after home lost to fire
When fire tore through a home at 528 Arlington St. in Tamaqua last week, it left nothing behind. “I lost everything in the fire,” said Queen Elizabeth Turay. She is thankful that she, her husband and their four boys, ages 5, 4 and 2 years old and 11 months, were able to escape without harm.
Crowds enjoy another day of the Fall Festival
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of people turned out for a weekend to a two day, Fall Harvest Festival in Luzerne County. They checked out more than 40 vendors who sold everything from arts and crafts, to food and other treats. After more than one thousand people attended on the first day, the Event […]
Times News
Weissport Halloween parade is Oct. 23
The Weissport Event Committee is looking for organizations to participate in its Halloween parade at 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. The route starts at the municipal building on Allen Street to White Street to Bridge Street and then to Franklin Street. Organizations who walk or drive in the parade can toss candy to the children. Anyone interested can call Jen at 484-866-1884.
Times News
Lehighton Pink Light Walk at band hall tonight
The 17th annual Lehighton Area Lioness Lions Club Pink Light Walk will still be held tonight at the Lehighton Boys and Girls Band Hall. However, due to the inclement weather, the event will remain at the band hall. There will be no walk to the Lehighton Park amphitheater. This year’s...
Founder of Pocono Wildlife Rehab Center retires
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After 40 years of rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife and educating the public, Kathy Uhler of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center is retiring. "I started wildlife rehabilitating after doing an internship when I was at ESU. It grew into Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center,...
bctv.org
HARVEST FEST 2022
Church Harvest Festival with food, entertainment and activities for all ages. Music both days: Saturday, October 8, The Golden Tones Polka Band (1-4PM), Polka Mass in the Church at 4:30PM; and The New Individuals oldies band (6-9PM). Rain or shine, free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers, no BYOB/F. 94 Walnut Road, Tilden Township, Hamburg.
Times News
No illusion, Tamaqua borough streetlights have purple hue
There’s an unusual glow coming from some streetlights in Tamaqua. “Just so everybody is aware, we are very aware that the streetlights are turning purple,” said Rob Jones, public works director, during Tuesday’s council meeting. “We’re not doing that for Halloween.”. The borough was told...
Firefighters respond to Monroe County fire
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in Monroe County that officials say started in the laundry room. Firefighters from the Pocono Mountain Fire Department tell Eyewitness News they responded to a reported structure fire around 11:30 am on Wednesday. According to first responders, they believe the fire […]
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
Covered Bridge & Arts Festival comes to fairgrounds
Bloomsburg, Pa. — One of the largest craft festivals on the East Coast is headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this week. The 40th annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival will be held Oct. 6-9 and will feature nearly 40 food stands and more than 300 craft vendors, including handmade crafts, pottery, paintings, and decor. Wine tastings will be offered in the former Farm Museum building and Hazard Distillery (located on...
Times News
Annual Rocktoberfest to be held in Lehighton
The sixth annual Rocktoberfest will be Saturday and Sunday in Lehighton’s Lower Park and on North and South streets. Hosted by the Lehighton Downtown Partnership, the two-day event supports Cancer Awareness and the community. Rocktoberfest will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.
New future for Boyd Theater in Bethlehem gets underway with rainy groundbreaking
Despite the showers muddying the construction site on West Broad Street in Bethlehem, nothing could rain on the city’s parade as it broke ground on the Boyd Theater’s redevelopment Tuesday afternoon under a crowded white tent. The groundbreaking signaled the commencement of a major update to Bethlehem —...
The Poconos Gets Pickled Again
The Poconos are home to numerous festivals, events, and celebrations but the Pickle Me Poconos Festival, run and organized by our very own Pocono Chamber of Commerce, is one that always seems to be a big dill.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 4, 1999
Perfect weather Sunday brought out about 50 walkers and bikers for the Easter Seals Fall Foilage Walk and Bike-a-Thon at Glen Onoko, Lehigh Gorge State Park. Rich Peterson, development officer, announced the event raised $5,300, which will be used to provide a variety of services for 66 families in Carbon County.
Getting fit for a cause in Lackawanna County
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — More than 100 people competed in a tough workout in Lackawanna County on Sunday. Newswatch 16's very own Mindi Ramsey was one of them, and it was all for a great cause. Mindi did a little rowing at Body Body Blueprint Personal Training Center in...
Comments / 0