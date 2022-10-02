ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, PA

Times News

Bowmanstown goes to the dogs

Bowmanstown Area Residents Connected held its 9th Annual Dog Show in the pavilion of the Bowmanstown Volunteer fire Company on Saturday. Area residents brought their four-legged friends to compete in a variety of categories such as “Best Dog Costume”, “Best Tail Wagging”, and “Most Expressive Eyes.”
BOWMANSTOWN, PA
Times News

Gardeners tout the benefits of native plants

“Restoring native plant habitat is vital to preserving biodiversity. By creating a native plant garden, each patch of habitat becomes part of a collective effort to nurture and sustain the living landscape for birds and other animals.”. That quote is from the Audobon website, and explains the thought behind the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Fall fest at Beltzville a success

Although it was an overcast day on Sunday, a good crowd showed up for the Friends of Beltzville State Park second annual Fall Festival. Activities included making a scarecrow using old clothes and newspaper, finding hidden pumpkins and painting them and stenciling a variety of animals on a piece of wood.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Tamaqua family rebuilding after home lost to fire

When fire tore through a home at 528 Arlington St. in Tamaqua last week, it left nothing behind. “I lost everything in the fire,” said Queen Elizabeth Turay. She is thankful that she, her husband and their four boys, ages 5, 4 and 2 years old and 11 months, were able to escape without harm.
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Crowds enjoy another day of the Fall Festival

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of people turned out for a weekend to a two day, Fall Harvest Festival in Luzerne County. They checked out more than 40 vendors who sold everything from arts and crafts, to food and other treats. After more than one thousand people attended on the first day, the Event […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Weissport Halloween parade is Oct. 23

The Weissport Event Committee is looking for organizations to participate in its Halloween parade at 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. The route starts at the municipal building on Allen Street to White Street to Bridge Street and then to Franklin Street. Organizations who walk or drive in the parade can toss candy to the children. Anyone interested can call Jen at 484-866-1884.
WEISSPORT, PA
Times News

Lehighton Pink Light Walk at band hall tonight

The 17th annual Lehighton Area Lioness Lions Club Pink Light Walk will still be held tonight at the Lehighton Boys and Girls Band Hall. However, due to the inclement weather, the event will remain at the band hall. There will be no walk to the Lehighton Park amphitheater. This year’s...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Founder of Pocono Wildlife Rehab Center retires

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After 40 years of rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife and educating the public, Kathy Uhler of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center is retiring. "I started wildlife rehabilitating after doing an internship when I was at ESU. It grew into Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

HARVEST FEST 2022

Church Harvest Festival with food, entertainment and activities for all ages. Music both days: Saturday, October 8, The Golden Tones Polka Band (1-4PM), Polka Mass in the Church at 4:30PM; and The New Individuals oldies band (6-9PM). Rain or shine, free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers, no BYOB/F. 94 Walnut Road, Tilden Township, Hamburg.
HAMBURG, PA
Times News

No illusion, Tamaqua borough streetlights have purple hue

There’s an unusual glow coming from some streetlights in Tamaqua. “Just so everybody is aware, we are very aware that the streetlights are turning purple,” said Rob Jones, public works director, during Tuesday’s council meeting. “We’re not doing that for Halloween.”. The borough was told...
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Firefighters respond to Monroe County fire

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in Monroe County that officials say started in the laundry room. Firefighters from the Pocono Mountain Fire Department tell Eyewitness News they responded to a reported structure fire around 11:30 am on Wednesday. According to first responders, they believe the fire […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Cake competition in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Covered Bridge & Arts Festival comes to fairgrounds

Bloomsburg, Pa. — One of the largest craft festivals on the East Coast is headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this week. The 40th annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival will be held Oct. 6-9 and will feature nearly 40 food stands and more than 300 craft vendors, including handmade crafts, pottery, paintings, and decor. Wine tastings will be offered in the former Farm Museum building and Hazard Distillery (located on...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times News

Annual Rocktoberfest to be held in Lehighton

The sixth annual Rocktoberfest will be Saturday and Sunday in Lehighton’s Lower Park and on North and South streets. Hosted by the Lehighton Downtown Partnership, the two-day event supports Cancer Awareness and the community. Rocktoberfest will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 4, 1999

Perfect weather Sunday brought out about 50 walkers and bikers for the Easter Seals Fall Foilage Walk and Bike-a-Thon at Glen Onoko, Lehigh Gorge State Park. Rich Peterson, development officer, announced the event raised $5,300, which will be used to provide a variety of services for 66 families in Carbon County.
CARBON COUNTY, PA

