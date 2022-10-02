The Weissport Event Committee is looking for organizations to participate in its Halloween parade at 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. The route starts at the municipal building on Allen Street to White Street to Bridge Street and then to Franklin Street. Organizations who walk or drive in the parade can toss candy to the children. Anyone interested can call Jen at 484-866-1884.

WEISSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO