Florida’s island dwellers dig out from Ian’s destruction
ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Surrounded by Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents of one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity or other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, has...
DC Deputy Mayor Geldart accused of assaulting man in Arlington
Chris Geldart, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a man in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot on Saturday. The Arlington County Police Department said Geldart is accused of grabbing a man by the throat after an argument in the 3900 block of Wilson Boulevard around 12:25 p.m. Saturday.
DC police release video of suspects in boxing coach’s shooting death
D.C. police released footage of two suspects in last month’s fatal shooting of a boxing coach. Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr., who coached at coached at Old School Boxing, in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, was shot and killed in Southeast just before noon on Sept. 24. The video shows...
Youngkin ad-maker gets Va. contract for tourism ad
RICHMOND, Va. — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing criticism from Democrats after a newspaper reported that his political ad-maker recently received a six-figure state contract to produce a state tourism ad featuring the governor. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Richmond-based Poolhouse made what was ultimately a winning bid...
Here are 12 of the most expensive and biggest development projects underway in N. Va.
Gigantic mixed-use projects around Metro — especially along the expanding Silver Line —dominate Northern Virginia’s development scene. Amazon HQ2, while certainly large and always a headline grabber, isn’t the biggest, perhaps by a long shot. Some truly colossal projects, especially along Metro in Fairfax and Loudoun counties, have been lumbering away, or at least stirring, for years. These are the ones you should really keep an eye on.
Parts of DC area experience coolest Oct. 4 on record
Some new weather records were set in the D.C. area on Tuesday. Reagan National and Dulles International airports both saw highs at 55. At BWI Marshall Airport, the high was 55, both breaking records for lowest high for Oct. 4. In weather terms, the lowest high temperature for a given...
DC’s Go-Go Fitness celebrates 10 years
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. Danette “Dani” Tucker was 12 years old when her father took her to her first go-go. She referred to her father and her uncles as “go-go heads,” in an interview with WTOP.
Hogan to be called as witness in federal case against former aide
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is on the witness list in the criminal case against a former aide. Federal court documents show that jurors in the fraud and embezzlement case against Roy McGrath have been asked whether Hogan’s appearance as a witness for the prosecution would impact their ability to be fair and impartial.
Candidates in Va.’s 10th Congressional District race weigh in on transgender student policies
The recent controversy related to transgender policies in Virginia schools made its way into a congressional race in Northern Virginia as the two candidates weighed in with their thoughts on the issue Sunday night. “That right belongs to the parents,” said Republican Hung Cao. Cao is challenging Democratic Rep....
Fairfax Co. school board outlines plan to address disparities in special education suspensions
The Fairfax County School Board is sketching its next steps after a new report shows that students with disabilities in Virginia’s largest school system are disproportionately suspended, when compared to their peers without disabilities. A two-year review of Fairfax County Public Schools’ special education program found that between 2016...
