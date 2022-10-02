Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Rail grinding on Hilltop Link Extension begins as early as Oct. 5
Sound Transit announcement. As early as Wednesday, October 5th, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin grinding and polishing Link railway within the City of Tacoma city limits. This work produces a smoother rail surface that improves safety, reduces noise, vibration, and long-term maintenance costs. Rail grinding may produce noise and...
The Suburban Times
Community Invited to Black Lives Matter Mural Public Dedication Event on October 7
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma community is invited to a public dedication event celebrating the completion of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) mural at Tollefson Plaza (17th and Pacific in Tacoma) on October 7, from 11 AM – noon. Lead artist Dionne Bonner describes this milestone as one that sets the stage for future community gatherings and healthy civic dialogue in Tacoma.
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Breaks Ground on Spanaway Transit Center
Pierce Transit announcement. In a ceremony attended by elected officials and local dignitaries, Pierce Transit today broke ground on its new Spanaway Transit Center. The property, located at 20702 Mountain Highway East in Spanaway, will serve as the southern terminus for the current route 1 and the agency’s first Stream Bus Rapid Transit line, which is nearing 60 percent design. While the agency has recently renovated transit centers and Park & Rides throughout its system, this is Pierce Transit’s first new transit center since 1998, recognizing the increased need for services to support the significant growth in South Pierce County.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Master Gardener FREE talks on new gardening topics
Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners. As part of their Speakers Bureau Intern Project obligations, four of our interns have completed the training and are ready to give their talks to the Pierce County Master Gardener community and to the public. These talks are free and the public is invited.
MyNorthwest.com
WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways
The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
Sale of Pattison's West to nonprofit El Centro de la Raza finalized
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The sale of a beloved Federal Way skating rink to a nonprofit was finalized Tuesday. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Many worried the iconic roller skating rink would be developed, but instead, the new owner El Centro de la Raza plans to keep the rink running as part of a larger expansion into Federal Way.
The Suburban Times
CPR Sunday
City of Tacoma social media post. CPR Sunday is this Sunday, October 9 at #Tacoma‘s Foss High School. Join @TacomaFire for this free event. Visit https://cprsunday.net for more details & to register for your preferred time slot. There are still some spots available so sign up to learn #CPR today!
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
The Suburban Times
How do you get around Lakewood?
City of Lakewood announcement. How do you use Lakewood’s sidewalks, bike lanes, or other routes that don’t allow cars?. The city of Lakewood is updating its non-motorized transportation plan to reflect the improvements made over the last 10 years and to provide direction on how to expand its walking and rolling network.
Chronicle
Those Traveling Between Lewis, Thurston Counties Should Expect ‘Long Delays and Backups’
Those commuting this week between Thurston and Lewis counties should prepare for possible "long delays and backups," according to the state Department of Transportation. That's because portions of I-5, in both directions, will be reduced to one lane for road work. The work will take place 8 a.m. to 4...
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
The Suburban Times
Street racing charges filed
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Four suspected street racing organizers were charged w/ a total of 26 counts of Aiding & Abetting Reckless Driving in Tacoma Municipal Court. Tacoma detectives submitted 13 cases documenting the illegal street racing & intersection take over events occurring in Tacoma early 2022.
kpug1170.com
Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
whidbeylocal.com
Erin and Ross Egge are the New Owners of Dancing Fish Vineyards and Winery
Erin and Ross Egge purchased Dancing Vineyards in Freeland from Nancy and Brad Thompson in June of 2022. Erin says, “We fell in love with Dancing Fish the first time we visited in 2017. When we found out Dancing Fish was for sale, we knew that we wanted to build our work and lives around it.”
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis
Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
The Suburban Times
PCSD, surrounding agencies conduct emphasis patrols on SR-7
DUI arrests: 8 (including meth, cannabis, Percocet) Speeding tickets: 127 (many for 20+ mph over limit) We want to thank the Washington State Patrol and the Lakewood and Puyallup Police Departments for participating in this emphasis, which was made possible through a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The...
The Suburban Times
Year-Round Gardening Presentation
Submitted by Jim Endicott. Now, more than any time in recent years, growing your own food may be essential. Our temperate climate in Western Washington makes it possible to grow food year-round. Two of the Master Gardeners that manage Lakewood Community Garden will be making a presentation on proven ways...
