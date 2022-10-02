ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Eater

Pike Place Market Hosts a Fall Festival This Month

Pike Place Market’s Harvest Festival is bringing music, drinks, and a giant pumpkin carving demonstration to the market on October 29. At the market’s fall festival, the area in front of the “Public Market” sign will be turned into a stage where musicians will play on top of a vintage green farm truck, while various artist demos and shopping offers occur around the market.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

The Bad Plus

Tuesday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m. The Bad Plus are the ultimate originals. A democratic unit with a clear vision and a refusal to conform to convention. For the past two decades they have played with spirit and adventure, made their own rules and done so with a bold sense of creativity and intent. Avoiding easy categorization, The Bad Plus has won critical acclaim and a legion of fans worldwide with their unique sound and flair for live performance.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth

Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
SEATTLE, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
KING-5

From Baltimore to Tacoma: Chicken and waffles and a great big smile

TACOMA, Wash. — "It's hard to explain," Buddy Brown says in a busy kitchen where chicken is frying and waffles are browning. "But this is literally my dream come true. It's weird to see it happen like this." With Buddy's Chicken & Waffles, Buddy Brown has created a sensation...
TACOMA, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA

The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
RENTON, WA
KING-5

Renton dessert shop infuses unique flavors in traditional macarons

RENTON, Wash. — It may be a dessert inspired by the French. But the Macarons at Macadon's in Renton, represent flavors from around the world. "The most unique right now are ube, passionfruit, guava, Thai tea," explained Michael Huynh, the owner of Macadons. "Those are Asian flavors that we have."
RENTON, WA
seattlemag.com

Sizzling Seattle Suburbia

This article originally appeared in the July/August 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. A Seattle suburb perhaps best-known for its wine, tourism and recreation has notched another big achievement as the most popular housing market in the United States. An analysis of more than 1,000 cities by Seattle-based online residential marketplace...
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Diane Schuur
KING 5

Sale of Pattison's West to nonprofit El Centro de la Raza finalized

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The sale of a beloved Federal Way skating rink to a nonprofit was finalized Tuesday. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Many worried the iconic roller skating rink would be developed, but instead, the new owner El Centro de la Raza plans to keep the rink running as part of a larger expansion into Federal Way.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
425magazine.com

Issaquah’s New Paseo Has a Menu Built for Comfort Food Season

The anticipated summer opening of the first Eastside location of Paseo in Issaquah was met with crowds of people clamoring for its Caribbean-style sandwiches as well as the opportunity for repeat visits to explore the full menu. The late Anthony Bourdain lauded Seattle’s Paseo as a must-try, with the signature...
ISSAQUAH, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

CHS Hilloween classic: Stephen King, Volunteer Park, and Rose Red — the tale of the Winchester House of Capitol Hill (that never ever existed)

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
phsoutlook.com

Drastic heat in October? Let’s talk about it

We all know that fall is the season of sweaters and hot beverages, but here in Washington? It seems to be the complete opposite. Despite the season officially starting on September 26th, the past couple of weeks have had highs ranging from 73-84 degrees, and next week, it will reach a high of 79 degrees. When will fall begin?
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

It hasn’t been this hot in October since 1987. Will fall ever start in South Sound?

Following one of the hottest Septembers on record, Western Washington will soak up more sunshine and above-average temperatures to kick off October. The area has never experienced consecutive 80-degree highs in October, according to the National Weather Service. But high temperatures were expected to be near 80 in Thurston County on Sunday, Oct. 1, and Monday, as well as Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Parks and Recreation offering classes, events this fall

From ditching your diet to digital music, Lynnwood Parks and Recreation is offering a range of classes this fall, including the following:. Ditch Diet Culture: Reclaim Your Power over Food & Eating Series Thursdays, Oct. 6-27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mindfulness Forest Walks – A Practice in Slowing down, Nourishing Calm,...
LYNNWOOD, WA

