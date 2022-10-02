Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Packers Are Signing Veteran Linebacker Off Saints' Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers need some added depth at linebacker and are getting it off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. The NFC North franchise is signing veteran linebacker Eric Wilson off the Saints' practice. It's likely Wilson gets immediate playing time for the Packers, ...
lastwordonsports.com
Chicago Bears Coaches Under Fire Amid Struggles in Week 4 Loss
The Chicago Bears are in Year 1 of their extensive rebuild. It is probably better described as an overhaul. They are planning on moving the entire franchise to the nearby suburb of Arlington Heights and their long-time president is retiring after this season. What would help ease some of this transition would be a little certainty in what they have under center.
CBS Sports
Seahawks win over Lions ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that's never been seen.
CBS Sports
Fan who caught Aaron Judge's historic home run No. 62 initially wasn't sure what he'd do with ball
Though it wasn't the official MLB record, the 62nd home run of the 2022 season by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge still carries special significance to many people. Perhaps if he wasn't in that group before, Cory Youmans of Dallas is now part of it. He was the one fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time but also skillful enough to catch the home run on a fly in his brought-from-home baseball glove.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5, as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Jonathan Taylor ruled out, Nyheim Hines next up, but here's who else to replace him with
The Colts ruled Jonathan Taylor out for Thursday's game against the Broncos, as he just wasn't able to recover from his ankle quickly enough with the quick turnaround. Hopefully the extra time off before Week 6 helps him get back on the field, because it's a big loss – for the Colts as well as for Fantasy players who invested their first pick in Taylor. And replacing him isn't necessarily straightforward for either.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Signing with Denver
The Broncos are signing Murray off the Saints' practice squad, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports. Denver is bringing in Murray to help fill the void created by Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. Murray will join a Broncos backfield that includes the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone. Murray had reverted back to the Saints' practice squad after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Vikings, making the 32-year-old running back available for any team to sign.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with illness
Torres was removed from Monday's lineup against the Rangers since he's under the weather, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Torres was scratched from the lineup just over an hour before first pitch, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench for the series opener in Texas. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of the Yankees' final two regular-season games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Quiet with Zach Wilson under center
Wilson caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Zach Wilson made his return from a knee injury and featured familiar targets Corey Davis (74 yards, one touchdown) and Elijah Moore (53 yards) over the rookie first-round pick. Wilson the receiver still made an impact by helping to set up the first of New York's two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 35-yard catch, but he'll look to improve his chemistry with the other Wilson -- no relation -- in Week 5 against the Dolphins.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Heads to bench
Carroll is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers. While Carroll has started against the last four lefties Arizona has faced, he will head to the bench in the second-to-last game of the season with southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting second.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with turf toe
Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burks won't require surgery to address the injury, but Rapoport also noted that he's expected to miss multiple weeks and could hit IR. Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the first-round rookie Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. If Burks indeed misses time, all of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister could benefit from increased opportunities starting with Week 5's matchup against Washington.
CBS Sports
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
Yardbarker
Will the Vikings win the NFC North?
Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
CBS Sports
Giants' Aaron Robinson: May not play this week
Robinson (knee) probably won't play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson left Sunday's win over the Bears early with the injury. Although specific details are still unknown, it appears that whatever the issue is will take some time to heal. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Fabian Moreau will likely draw the start at corner, opposite Adoree' Jackson.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Heads to bench
Romine will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. Romine has had a slight edge in playing time over Tuesday's catcher Chuckie Robinson down the stretch, but he hasn't done nearly enough at the plate to have meaningful fantasy value even in very deep formats. In 36 games as a Red this season, he's hit .143/.170/.264.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Could miss time
Chinn (hamstring) could be forced to miss time, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Chinn sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and it's possible that he'll be unavailable for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the 49ers. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Sean Chandler and Marquise Blair are candidates to see increased roles if Chinn is sidelined.
NFL・
Bears Have Highest QB Pressure Rate and Lowest WR Separation Rate
Bears have highest QB pressure, lowest WR separation rate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to a scathing graphic from PFF, the Bears are the worst team in the NFL in both quarterback pressures and wide receiver separation rate. Keeping Justin Fields off the ground has been a major...
Comments / 0