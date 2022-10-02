Read full article on original website
Sean Payton has a plan for Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett & Broncos | THE HERD
What will Nathaniel Hackett have to do to fix Russell Wilson & the Denver Broncos? They're 2-2, 3rd in the AFC West, and still struggling to find their stride offensively. Coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd to share what his game plan would be to turn the season around.
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5, as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Signing with Denver
The Broncos are signing Murray off the Saints' practice squad, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports. Denver is bringing in Murray to help fill the void created by Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. Murray will join a Broncos backfield that includes the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone. Murray had reverted back to the Saints' practice squad after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Vikings, making the 32-year-old running back available for any team to sign.
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with turf toe
Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burks won't require surgery to address the injury, but Rapoport also noted that he's expected to miss multiple weeks and could hit IR. Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the first-round rookie Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. If Burks indeed misses time, all of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister could benefit from increased opportunities starting with Week 5's matchup against Washington.
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
Giants' Aaron Robinson: May not play this week
Robinson (knee) probably won't play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson left Sunday's win over the Bears early with the injury. Although specific details are still unknown, it appears that whatever the issue is will take some time to heal. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Fabian Moreau will likely draw the start at corner, opposite Adoree' Jackson.
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set for limited practice
Coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That said, Saleh noted that the Jets' starting QB is "fine," which suggests that Wilson is not in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. On the plus side, it appears as though the meniscus issue that caused Wilson to miss the Jets' first three games is no longer a concern.
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
Bears' Cairo Santos: Returns to team
Santos (personal) has returned to the team, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Santos' personal situation is "all squared away," according to head coach Matt Eberflus, which Fishbain notes in his report. The veteran kicker should resume his role moving forward, which will send Michael Badgley to the practice squad, or possibly looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. Badgley filled in admirably, making all four of his field-goal attempts Sunday against the Texans. Santos will be back in action in Week 5 against the Vikings.
Bills' Jamison Crowder: Suffers broken ankle
Crowder suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's win over the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Crowder is considered out indefinitely, and he's likely to land on IR in the near future. As long as Crowder remains out of the lineup, Isaiah McKenzie will stand to operate as Buffalo's clear third wideout behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, while Khalil Shakir could also benefit form increased snaps. Crowder is expected to undergo further tests to diagnose any additional damage.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Coach Nathaniel Hackett relayed that Wilson (shoulder) would have been limited Monday, if the Broncos had practiced, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Per Hackett, Wilson "got dinged up a little bit" during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network indicating that the QB is dealing with some shoulder soreness. Either way, Hackett expects Wilson to play Thursday night against the Colts.
Jets' Quincy Williams: Unlikely to play in Week 5
Williams (ankle) is considered doubtful to play in Week 5 versus the Dolphins, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Williams is expected to miss a second straight game Sunday after he suffered an ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Bills. Marcell Harris will likely see an uptick in usage again in Week 5.
Cowboys' James Washington: Still needs more time
Washington (foot) is eligible to come off injured reserve ahead of Week 5, but he still needs more time to rehab, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Washington suffered a foot fracture at the beginning of August and has remained sidelined since. There hasn't been any reports of a setback, so the wideout appears on track with his rehab, but he simply just needs more time to recover from a serious injury. In his absence, Noah Brown has emerged as a solid secondary option behind CeeDee Lamb, while Michael Gallup (knee) is working his way back to full strength after making his season debut in Week 4.
Texans' Derek Stingley: Suffers arm injury
Stingley sustained an arm injury during Week 4's loss to the Chargers, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. Stingley came to the sideline briefly before returning to the game, but he ultimately exited a second time. For what it's worth, Stingley said following the game that the arm is fine, but this week's practice reports should offer further clarity on his condition.
