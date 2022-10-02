ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wyso.org

WYSO Daily News Update: October 5, 2022

(WYSO) - Five county boards of elections from the Miami Valley met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming general election. The directors and deputy directors shared how their boards were preparing for the election, and how the past year has affected them. Republican leaders in Ohio support Tim Ryan. (Statehouse...
Ohio minimum wage set to jump above $10 in 2023

Ohio’s minimum wage will be $10.10 beginning January 1, 2023, which will be the largest increase to the state minimum wage since voters approved a formula that adjusts the hourly wage based on inflation. The state constitution requires Ohio to raise the minimum wage each year based on the...
