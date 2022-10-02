Read full article on original website
WYSO Daily News Update: October 5, 2022
(WYSO) - Five county boards of elections from the Miami Valley met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming general election. The directors and deputy directors shared how their boards were preparing for the election, and how the past year has affected them. Republican leaders in Ohio support Tim Ryan. (Statehouse...
Insurrectionist or insecure 'protest junkie?' Ohioan Jessica Watkins on trial in Jan. 6 sedition case
A Washington D.C. jury in federal court heard opening statements on Monday in the most high-profile trial related to the Jan. 6 insurrection to date, which includes an Ohioan among the defendants. Jessica Watkins of Champaign County is one of the defendants and faces seditious conspiracy and other charges. Also...
Ohio minimum wage set to jump above $10 in 2023
Ohio’s minimum wage will be $10.10 beginning January 1, 2023, which will be the largest increase to the state minimum wage since voters approved a formula that adjusts the hourly wage based on inflation. The state constitution requires Ohio to raise the minimum wage each year based on the...
DeWine proposes new initiative for Ohio's low-income families, others question political timing
Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio's Republican incumbent running for re-election, is proposing a new initiative to help low-income mothers and their babies, which includes expanding Medicaid services. The initiative comes as some voters who are upset with the state’s new abortion ban — which is currently on hold by a court...
