ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Guest Opinion: Kristin Marcell should resign school board role to campaign

By By Marilyn Scarpa
The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAL9D_0iJGxa6Z00

I feel compelled to bring attention to school board representation in the Council Rock School District, especially Region 9; Wrightstown and Newtown Township districts 1 and 2.

This is my region and is currently held by Kristin Marcell. Marcell won the election by just seven votes in a recount less than a year ago and only six weeks later she chose to run for state representative. Council Rock, like all area school districts, is facing some real challenges as well as some pivotal changes in administration.

When Wendi Thomas decided to run for this same state representative position, after serving for 10 years on the school board, she did the right thing and resigned her school board position before the primary election in May. Why would Mrs. Marcell choose to follow in Mrs. Thomas’ footsteps in her bid for higher office yet not submit her resignation so that Council Rock and Region 9 have a fully committed board member readily available to represent?

Marcell's diminished participation at board and committee meetings since January clearly illustrates that she is distracted by her campaign. Mr. Salamon, president of the Council Rock School Board, has a responsibility to ask Mrs. Marcell to either make the time and give her undivided attention to the office she presently serves or resign. We need and deserve to have a focused and dedicated representative for our school district and its students.

The appropriate action of the school board thereafter, should be to appoint Nikki Khan to fill the position. Ms. Khan received 1,450 votes, 50% of the votes cast, a statistical tie, to Marcell’s 1,457 votes for this same position less than a year ago. Ms. Khan continues to be involved in all aspects of the school district and school board business and has the confidence of much of the constituency that she will represent. She is experienced in educational issues and practices and has attended more board meetings recently than Marcell.

Politics has no place on the school board. The challenges and duties of the school district alone should be the focus. Although there was a letter written from the Wrightstown Republican committee assuring people that Marcell’s replacement will be a Republican (how inappropriate), I implore the school board directors, as well as those in charge of the political parties to prove to our community that it is “students first, always” and politics last. This may lessen the divide that cripples us, our community and our nation.

Marilyn Scarpa lives in Newtown Township and is a longtime advocate for education and Council Rock School District.

Comments / 1

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation

The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students. Rohan Rathod and Daniel L. Romano, both students at Archbishop...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

See Which 7 Private Delco High Schools Made Top 50 in PA for 2023

Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wrightstown, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Newtown, PA
Government
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
morethanthecurve.com

How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt

On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Rock School#The School Board#Council Rock And Region 9
Quad

No Pride on Gay Street

You may have seen the Borough in headlines from CBS, NBC Philadelphia and 6ABC this week, but not for anything we should be proud of. Following a social media post by the Republican Committee of Chester County inciting anger from citizens, the first annual OutFest was canceled on Sept. 23. The Town Council received dozens of hateful emails concerning the planned celebration of National Coming Out Day, which was supposed to include food and music and serve as a source of unity for the entire area. Many of the bigoted comments related to the alleged “adult themes” of a public drag performance, according to a Sept. 21 article published by 6ABC. Protestors say they feel such a display goes against the values that West Chester stands for. The Council worried that after so much backlash and even some threats, security would have to be heightened for the event on Oct. 1, and it was ultimately called off altogether (although apparently not by Council, which “100% supports an event like this,” according to its President Michael Stefano).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation

With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
bloomberglaw.com

Philadelphia Law Firm Beats Malpractice Claim Due to Late Filing

A Pennsylvania-based law firm beat a legal malpractice action accusing it of a conflict of interest that tainted its representation of the family of a cigar retailer. Anna K. Nupson’s great-great-grandfather John Middleton founded a specialty cigar and tobacco retailer in 1856, and it generated income for the family for several generations. Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP and attorney Bruce A. Rosenfield represented various members and entities of the family for years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Curtin & Heefner LLP announces new additions to firm

Curtin & Heefner LLP in Yardley announced that Tiffany Thomas Smith, Esq., of the Thomas Smith Firm, is joining the team. She aims to provide her clients in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties with “client-centered” quality legal services focused on family law issues. She is admitted to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bar.
YARDLEY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pharmacist from Collegeville Sentenced to Prison

PHILADELPHIA PA – A Collegeville pharmacist has been sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison, two years of supervised release, must pay $451,328 in restitution, and will forfeit $116,000 under a United States District Court judicial ruling issued Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022). The sentence was imposed by Judge Harvey Bartle...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
The Intelligencer

The Intelligencer

189
Followers
147
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bucks and Montgomery County, PA from The Intelligencer.

 http://theintell.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy