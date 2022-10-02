ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoyed Saturday's preseason game vs. the Grizzlies by having Skittles and popcorn from the bench

By Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 6 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo was living his best life during the Bucks' preseason game last night.

And it wasn't because of anything he did on the court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uoieH_0iJGxYHz00

Antetokounmpo wasn't even playing in the game, so he was a fan for the night. And what better for a fan than a smorgasbord of snacks.

Skittles. Check

Popcorn. Check.

And yes, he shared with his teammates.

After the game, Antetokounmpo tweeted "I was hungry tonight" with three laughing emojis.

Antetokounmpo wasn't done making people smile.

He was making young fans' dreams come true by also signing their shoes in the stands.

It was classic Giannis.

For the record, the Bucks lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, 107-102 . Besides Antetokounmpo sitting this one out, Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles also did not play.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks continue their preseason with two games in Abu Dhabi against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.

The Bucks will likely have the flight filled with Antetokounmpo's favorite snacks. Or maybe he'll be reading up on some new Dad jokes for the season .

Giannis playing for Greece: How his EuroBasket experience will help Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo this season?

Bucks analysis: Even with two key players in contract seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks remain drama-free

Contact Christopher Kuhagen at 262-446-6634 or at christopher.kuhagen@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ckuhagen and our newsroom Instagram accounts at MyCommunityNow and Lake Country Now .

