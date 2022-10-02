Michigan State men's soccer notches second straight win with 1-0 victory over Wisconsin

When Charitable Gift America contacted junior gymnast Baleigh Garcia about pursuing a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal, one thing stuck out to her: They wanted to include all 19 members of the Michigan State gymnastics team. "They were interested in me first and then they asked me to reach out to a few teammates and then they had explained we really want to incorporate all of your teammates because of the difference that we've made last year with our program and the standard we set. So they just wanted to include all of us in helping to make a change...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO