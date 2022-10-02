Michigan State men's soccer notches second straight win with 1-0 victory over Wisconsin

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center hosted their free Go Green Mini Fest.Held inside the Recycling Center amid 15-foot piles of cardboard and plastic, the event allowed visitors to learn about MSU student organizations, tour the facility and browse through a collection of free clothes, books and CDs. The event kicked off MSU's sustainability month.Directly through the center's hangar doors, MSU's student-run radio station Impact 89FM hosted a table. The organization DJ'd the event and displayed a large spread of free CDs."We don't want to just throw them away," food science senior Adam Steinhauer said....
