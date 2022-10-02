Read full article on original website
Related
ncconstructionnews.com
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist breaks ground on new care tower in Winston Salem
Atrium Health leaders launched construction this week on the new $450 million care tower on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The general contractor for the project is a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and the architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.
publicradioeast.org
NC professor receives grant to study social media impact on health of Black women
A professor at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has received a grant to study the impact social media has on Black women’s health. The research will focus specifically on younger generations who have grown up with social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok. The four-year grant...
High Point University
HPU’s Physician Assistant Studies Program Receives 100% Pass Rate
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 – High Point University’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies Class of 2022 received a top score on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE). The Program First-Time Taker Pass Rate for the Class of 2022 was 100%, which is 7% higher than...
My Fox 8
Helping Hands High Point is making changes to meet needs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes a helping hand is all it takes to get back on your feet. That’s where Helping Hands High Point comes in. It’s a nonprofit that provides food and financial assistance to low-income families, with a pantry that’s open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denied! How to appeal when your health insurance doesn't approve a test, medicine, or treatment
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What do you do if your health insurance provider refuses to cover a test, treatment, or medication your doctor says you need? Before you dig into savings and pay out of pocket, Consumer Reports says you have a guaranteed right to appeal. And the good news is that it’s not that hard to do.
WXII 12
Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
The City of Greensboro is hosting a job fair
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4. With openings in their Field Operations and Water Resource Departments, The City of Greensboro is looking to fill those positions. No need to fill out an application beforehand, they will be allowing...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
WXII 12
Triad Stage opens Tuesday with historic play
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Triad Stage reopens Tuesday after the pandemic closed its doors more than two years ago. For the reopening, a new play will make its debut. It will tell the story of the 1960s sit-in movement and the role students at Bennett College played in it.
State Treasurer explains why $1.7 billion school bond is on hold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — After years of debate, voters finally approved $1.7 billion in bonds for Guilford County to fix outdated and rundown school buildings. But now that money is on pause as a state commission has questions about the project. Tuesday Guilford County will sit down with the Local...
It’s National Taco Day! Where are the best places to get tacos in the Triad?
(WGHP) — Happy National Taco Day! Yelp released a list of its 100 best taco spots in the country in order to celebrate all things taco on a great Taco Tuesday! If you’ve got tortillas and meat on the mind, you probably don’t want to fly all the way out to California or Texas, where […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burlington Biscuitville to be remodeled, parts of older building to be auctioned off
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington landmark is set to be torn down and rebuilt. An octagon-shaped Biscuitville location has stood on South Church Street for decades. The Greensboro-based chain said the restaurant closed this week, ahead of a complete makeover. Some are sad to see the unique building go....
Burlington working to hire, keep police officers
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement agencies in the Piedmont Triad are trying to attract and retain officers on patrols. Nearly a dozen officers are planning to leave the Burlington Police Department by the end of the year, according to officials. “You’ve got to bring a higher number of folks in, and you’ve got to try to retain […]
wraltechwire.com
Plant closure: Ashley Furniture to shut down Statesville plant, 111 workers affected
STATESVILLE – Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC will “permanently discontinue” all operations at the existing furniture facility in Statesville, with 111 workers potentially affected by the change. The company noted in a required legal notice sent to the North Carolina Department of Commerce that the consolidation of the...
carolinianuncg.com
The State of Glenwood
A stone’s throw from Spartan Village, ominous yellow foreclosure signs have gone up across Glenwood. Four are on the first block of Lexington Avenue alone. If one were to turn back time ten or so years, Glenwood was a very different place. Here’s what happened. In February of...
Winston-Salem woman sponsors Habitat home to honor her 85th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman made her 85th birthday something special by helping complete strangers. Dyeanna Jordan and her family decided last spring that they would sponsor a Habitat for Humanity house for her 85th birthday and went to work raising money to build the home. They raised $80,000 to go towards the materials […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move
A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem Fire Department offering free house markers to residents
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is offering free house numbers to city residents as part of its push to improve fire protection during Fire Safety Month in October. The numbers are four inches high and are reflective to make them easier to read from the street in...
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
Comments / 1