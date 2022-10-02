ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 1

Related
ncconstructionnews.com

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist breaks ground on new care tower in Winston Salem

Atrium Health leaders launched construction this week on the new $450 million care tower on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The general contractor for the project is a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and the architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point University

HPU’s Physician Assistant Studies Program Receives 100% Pass Rate

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 – High Point University’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies Class of 2022 received a top score on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE). The Program First-Time Taker Pass Rate for the Class of 2022 was 100%, which is 7% higher than...
HIGH POINT, NC
My Fox 8

Helping Hands High Point is making changes to meet needs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes a helping hand is all it takes to get back on your feet. That’s where Helping Hands High Point comes in. It’s a nonprofit that provides food and financial assistance to low-income families, with a pantry that’s open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Health
WXII 12

Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

The City of Greensboro is hosting a job fair

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4. With openings in their Field Operations and Water Resource Departments, The City of Greensboro is looking to fill those positions. No need to fill out an application beforehand, they will be allowing...
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Service#Mental Health Care#Medical Services#General Health#Owner Crystal Montague#African American
WXII 12

Triad Stage opens Tuesday with historic play

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Triad Stage reopens Tuesday after the pandemic closed its doors more than two years ago. For the reopening, a new play will make its debut. It will tell the story of the 1960s sit-in movement and the role students at Bennett College played in it.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
FOX8 News

Burlington working to hire, keep police officers

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement agencies in the Piedmont Triad are trying to attract and retain officers on patrols.  Nearly a dozen officers are planning to leave the Burlington Police Department by the end of the year, according to officials.  “You’ve got to bring a higher number of folks in, and you’ve got to try to retain […]
BURLINGTON, NC
carolinianuncg.com

The State of Glenwood

A stone’s throw from Spartan Village, ominous yellow foreclosure signs have gone up across Glenwood. Four are on the first block of Lexington Avenue alone. If one were to turn back time ten or so years, Glenwood was a very different place. Here’s what happened. In February of...
GREENSBORO, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move

A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy