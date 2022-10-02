ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Consuelos celebrates ‘sexy’ Kelly Ripa’s 52nd birthday with intimate pics

By Rachel Summer Small
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdQPS_0iJGwXrz00

Mark Consuelos is celebrating “sexy” Kelly Ripa on her 52nd birthday.

The soap opera star took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to his wife with seven stunning photos snapped over the years.

“Happy Birthday Sexy!!!” Consuelos, 51, captioned it. “What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️.”

Many of the couple’s celeb pals took to the comments section to echo Consuelos’ sentiments, including Lee Daniels, Amy Sedaris and Rachel Harris.

“Ageless,” actor Benjamin Bratt gushed, with producer Gary Janetti adding, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KELLY!! ❤️”

Consuelos and Ripa, who met while starring in “All My Children” together, tied the knot in 1996. They share three kids – Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19 – and recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOUko_0iJGwXrz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQ42b_0iJGwXrz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuclE_0iJGwXrz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKjUZ_0iJGwXrz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5Cii_0iJGwXrz00

Earlier this month, Ripa admitted to People that she and Consuelos were “too young” when they got married. At the time, they were both 25.

“On paper, it should not have worked, and when it didn’t work, we really worked at it,” she explained.

“We fought for our marriage when it would have been easier to quit and throw in the towel. We didn’t know any other way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBHzB_0iJGwXrz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlCuO_0iJGwXrz00

In that same interview, Ripa said she was worried she and the former “Riverdale” star would “ get divorced ” as their kids went to college and they became empty nesters .

“It’s scary, thrilling, liberating, shocking … and quiet,” the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host explained. “There were moments when I was like, ‘We’re going to be that couple: Our third child goes to college, and we get divorced because this is it.’”

