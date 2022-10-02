Read full article on original website
WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Broward Ends With 2 in Custody
At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Broward County, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
Rough arrest caught on camera in Broward County after man drives wrong way into complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges after police say his aggressiveness and resistance led to a rough arrest over the weekend. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Patrick Lovon McBride, 35, entered the Driftwood Apartments at 1809 NW 31st Ave. in Lauderhill through the wrong side Sunday and then side-swiped a Fort Lauderdale police officer’s car after the officer yelled out his window to McBride that he was entering the wrong way.
Deputies detain 2 men in connection to possible Lauderdale Lakes armed robbery
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Broward County surrounded a vehicle after stopping it following a possible armed robbery. Unmarked police vehicles were parked around a blue sedan just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said they received a call just after 12:30 p.m. regarding a possible armed robbery that...
Deputy shoots man threatening to kill his mother, himself
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in critical condition after deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed attempted suicide call on Tuesday. Investigators said deputies arrived on scene at Maddison Road in unincorporated Delray Beach around 9:36 p.m. When they arrived, they...
BSO stop 2 suspects near Fort Lauderdale accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody who are accused of being involved in an armed robbery. According to deputies, they received a call about an armed robbery along the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court near Lauderdale Lakes, just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Police arrest driver who caused Hollywood crash, tried running away
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Broward County driver was arrested after going on a crash course, slamming into another car and narrowly missing a home. Authorities said the man ran a stop sign before hitting another car and then running from officers, even trying to hide in someone’s home.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and Seventh Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the victim, identified only as...
Palm Beach Deputy attacked by pit bull while issuing search warrant
A pit bull attacked a Palm Beach County deputy (PBSO) when he tried to issue a search warrant at a home on 5400 block of Eadie Place West Palm Beach. PBSO Detectives were called to assist the West Palm Beach Police Department with a search warrant regarding one of their investigations. Once the search warrant was received PBSO detectives began to enter the home on Eadie Place.
Woman Hospitalized After Being Stabbed While Riding Bicycle in Fort Lauderdale: Police
A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was stabbed while riding her bicycle on a Fort Lauderdale street, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace just after midnight in response to calls of a stabbing in the area.
A man threatened to kill himself and his mom, PBSO said. A deputy shot them both before he could.
DELRAY BEACH — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wounded a man and his mother in suburban Delray Beach on Tuesday, in what was the third deputy-involved shooting in two weeks. Deputies, who were not wearing body cameras, arrived at a home along the 5300 block of Madison Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of...
POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE-BY GEL GUN ATTACK IN SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH
TEENS ALLEGEDLY SHOT AT BY SOMEONE IN WHITE BMW SUV… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Crime continues to rise again in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges where the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to the report of a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach, deputies say. At 7:04 on Oct.1 the driver of a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG was traveling westbound on East Atlantic Boulevard in the left thru lane. According to a witness statement, a pedestrian...
Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
Deadly hit and run in Pompano Beach, teen driver arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday, around 7 p.m., near the 600 block of East Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG. After the impact, witnesses said the driver continued on without stopping to render aid. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead. About an hour and a half later, while detectives were on the scene conducting the investigation, the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and reportedly admitted to the crash. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
Fort Lauderdale Police Department need help locating missing girl
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department needs help finding Sophia Morota. She is approximately five feet and two inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Morota has brown eyes and brown straight hair. She was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants and...
19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
Man and Woman Hurt, Apartments Shot Up in Separate Lauderhill Shootings
Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Lauderdale Sunday night that left a man and woman injured and multiple apartments damaged. The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Terrace. Lauderhill Police officials said a suspect wearing a black hoodie approached the building...
Miami-Dade cop accused of cocaine possession, firing gun in air after fight with wife
FORT LAUDERDALE -- An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department has been relieved of duty and is under investigation after the officer allegedly fired his gun in the air following a domestic dispute with his wife at their home in Sunrise, authorities said.. A Broward County judge on Monday ordered Officer Thomas Cedre, 40, to post a $3,000 bond and said he could not have any guns or ammunition in his possession while out on bond. Miami-Dade police Cheif Freddy Ramirez said he is aware of Cedre's arrest. "The officer was immediately relieved of duty and this matter is...
11-year-old girl found after being reported missing in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police confirmed Tuesday that they have found an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing. According to authorities, Sophia Morota was last seen in the 5400 block of Northeast 24th Terrace wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants and was carrying a cheetah-print suitcase.
Caught on camera: Suspect pours gasoline on Miami man’s car, sets it on fire
MIAMI – Home surveillance video captured a suspect pouring gasoline on a Miami man’s car and lighting it on fire Sunday morning, leaving the owner perplexed as to why his vehicle was targeted and calling the crime an “act of terrorism.”. This past February, Sylvio Cuarda said...
