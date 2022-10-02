ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 3

Related
Click10.com

Rough arrest caught on camera in Broward County after man drives wrong way into complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges after police say his aggressiveness and resistance led to a rough arrest over the weekend. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Patrick Lovon McBride, 35, entered the Driftwood Apartments at 1809 NW 31st Ave. in Lauderhill through the wrong side Sunday and then side-swiped a Fort Lauderdale police officer’s car after the officer yelled out his window to McBride that he was entering the wrong way.
LAUDERHILL, FL
cw34.com

Deputy shoots man threatening to kill his mother, himself

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in critical condition after deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed attempted suicide call on Tuesday. Investigators said deputies arrived on scene at Maddison Road in unincorporated Delray Beach around 9:36 p.m. When they arrived, they...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
North Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and Seventh Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the victim, identified only as...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Palm Beach Deputy attacked by pit bull while issuing search warrant

A pit bull attacked a Palm Beach County deputy (PBSO) when he tried to issue a search warrant at a home on 5400 block of Eadie Place West Palm Beach. PBSO Detectives were called to assist the West Palm Beach Police Department with a search warrant regarding one of their investigations. Once the search warrant was received PBSO detectives began to enter the home on Eadie Place.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Bso
cw34.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach, deputies say. At 7:04 on Oct.1 the driver of a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG was traveling westbound on East Atlantic Boulevard in the left thru lane. According to a witness statement, a pedestrian...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Click10.com

Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly hit and run in Pompano Beach, teen driver arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday, around 7 p.m., near the 600 block of East Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG. After the impact, witnesses said the driver continued on without stopping to render aid. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead. About an hour and a half later, while detectives were on the scene conducting the investigation, the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and reportedly admitted to the crash. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death. 
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man and Woman Hurt, Apartments Shot Up in Separate Lauderhill Shootings

Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Lauderdale Sunday night that left a man and woman injured and multiple apartments damaged. The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Terrace. Lauderhill Police officials said a suspect wearing a black hoodie approached the building...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade cop accused of cocaine possession, firing gun in air after fight with wife

FORT LAUDERDALE -- An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department has been relieved of duty and is under investigation after the officer allegedly fired his gun in the air following a domestic dispute with his wife at their home in Sunrise, authorities said.. A Broward County judge on Monday ordered Officer Thomas Cedre, 40, to post a $3,000 bond and said he could not have any guns or ammunition in his possession while out on bond. Miami-Dade police Cheif Freddy Ramirez said he is aware of Cedre's arrest. "The officer was immediately relieved of duty and this matter is...
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

11-year-old girl found after being reported missing in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police confirmed Tuesday that they have found an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing. According to authorities, Sophia Morota was last seen in the 5400 block of Northeast 24th Terrace wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants and was carrying a cheetah-print suitcase.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy