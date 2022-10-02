NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Robert Woods spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams, yet even the veteran wide receiver saw from afar what the Tennessee Titans went through last season in playing an NFL-record 91 players. A month into this season, the Titans feel as if they’re trying to match — or top — that number this season. Currently, the Titans have 10 players on injured reserve with two others on the physically unable to perform list. Nine on the active roster weren’t there during the team’s offseason program, not counting another on the practice squad added last week.

